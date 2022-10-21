I spend a lot of time interacting with potential, admitted and new students through my work as a tour guide, college ambassador and peer advisor on campus. Throughout these experiences, I receive a lot of the same questions and share many of the same pieces of advice on repeat. While some of this advice is more applicable to students that have not yet applied to Cornell, most is also relevant for current students, especially first-years or anyone who hasn’t quite found their way at Cornell yet — anyone who is a work in progress.

2 DAYS AGO