Cornell Daily Sun
Course Roster Opens, Students Express Thoughts About Upcoming Semester￼
As pre-enroll nears, Cornellians are starting to plan ahead for the Spring 2023 semester. Last week, the course roster opened, and students are expressing both excitement and concern about choosing classes and preparing for the new semester. The approaching pre-enroll is a first for first years, many of whom are...
Cornell Daily Sun
SWASING | How to be a Work in Progress
I spend a lot of time interacting with potential, admitted and new students through my work as a tour guide, college ambassador and peer advisor on campus. Throughout these experiences, I receive a lot of the same questions and share many of the same pieces of advice on repeat. While some of this advice is more applicable to students that have not yet applied to Cornell, most is also relevant for current students, especially first-years or anyone who hasn’t quite found their way at Cornell yet — anyone who is a work in progress.
Calvin University inaugurates new president
Also in attendance were delegates from Yale University, where Dr. Boer earned his doctorate, and from the county of Nigeria, where Dr. Boer was born and raised.
Cornell Daily Sun
Students Rally for Free TCAT, ‘Basic Needs’ During Family Weekend
As families filled Ho Plaza for the start of Family Weekend on Friday, around 45 students, employees and alumni from groups including Do Better Cornell, Ithaca Democratic Socialists of America, Climate Justice Cornell and the Basic Needs Coalition gathered to rally for free public transportation for Cornell students and staff, more resources for low-income students and environmental justice.
