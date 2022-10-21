ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Much-needed rainfall and cooler days ahead

INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures remained some 15°+ above average Sunday afternoon with hazy sun, a stiff south-southeasterly wind, and highs near 80°. This leads to a rather balmy evening in central Indiana that's more indicative of mid-September versus late October. Expect comfortable air out the door Monday morning...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Tickets now on sale to 2023 racing events at IMS

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indianapolis 500 is still more than seven months away, but it's never too early to plan for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Tickets for the May 28 race, along with six other races and other events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at IMS.com or at the IMS Ticket Office at the Speedway.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

New Indy Learning Center opens in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Behavior Analysis Center for Autism (BACA) opened its first Indianapolis Learning Center today on the northeast side. BACA, which is part of LEARN Behavior, delivers services to kids with autism across Indiana. It's near 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue. The location will serve children ages 2...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Keeping the 'flu' out of the 'boo' this Halloween

INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween is quickly approaching, which means the CDC-recommended timeline to get that annual flu shot is upon us. The Centers for Disease Control recommends anyone six months and older receive a flu shot by the end of October. Ahead of Halloween, the Indiana Department of Health is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

McRib returns for 'farewell tour'

INDIANAPOLIS — The McRib sandwich will return to McDonald's menus later this month, but the fast food restaurant warned fans it could be the final time. The iconic sandwich — boneless pork dipped in barbecue sauce and served with sliced pickles and onions on a homestyle bun — will be available to order Oct. 31. But in social media posts Monday, the restaurant said it would be "its farewell tour."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Volunteers pack Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Million Meal Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS — One million Hoosiers don't know where their next meal is coming from. That's according to officials at Million Meal Movement, an Indianapolis organization fighting hunger in the Hoosier state. On Tuesday, Gainbridge Fieldhouse hosted the 12th annual Million Meal Marathon. It is a one-day event with thousands...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Humane Society for Hamilton County receives $15,000 grant

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County was named the Midwest grand prize recipient of Freshpet's annual Fresh Start program, earning $15,000 in grant money. The no-kill shelter in Fishers is one of relatively few in the U.S. that is truly no-kill. "This funding will be...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Demolition begins on Fishers City Hall

FISHERS, Ind. — Construction began Monday on demolishing the former Fishers City Hall building. The city is inviting the public to view the demolition of the building, located at 1 Municipal Drive, and it even set up bleachers outside the construction fence on the north side of the site for those who choose to attend.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Building heavily damaged in fire on Indy's near east side; no injuries reported

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Fire Department crews worked early Tuesday to knock down a large building fire on Indianapolis' near east side. Firefighters responded to the 1700 block of East Ohio Street, just east of North State Avenue, shortly before 4 a.m. for a report of a building fire. There, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story building. Fire officials said they believe the building was vacant.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

$50K Powerball ticket sold in Hamilton County

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One lucky Hoosier Lottery Powerball player bought a ticket worth $50,000 in Noblesville. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in the Monday, Oct. 24 Double Play $10 million jackpot drawing. The winning numbers are 12-48-51-63-67 with a Powerball of 26. The...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

'Can Man' Larry VanNess dies at 75 after accident in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man known for collecting millions of pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House has died. Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died Monday at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, three weeks after he was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on Oct. 2.
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

UPDATE: 4-year-old girl, mother found safe

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said Tuesday afternoon Gemma Hadler and her mother, Brandi Lee Hadler, have been found safe. The department said detectives are not looking for anyone else in the incident. IMPD had asked for help finding Gemma Monday evening. She had last been seen Wednesday, Oct. 19 with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy