Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
Related
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Heavy rain ends and temperatures drop
INDIANAPOLIS — We needed rain and we finally got some on Tuesday. The National Weather Service reported .12" in 25 minutes on Tuesday evening, which is more than we had in the first 24 days of October. Rain totals are in the range of .5" - 1" The rain...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Recapping wettest day in nearly two months for Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — It's been a while. But the steady soaking rainfall Tuesday evening is just what the doctor ordered for the parched landscape of central Indiana. It was parched because most areas had had less than .10" since Sept. 25, historically dry for that time period in Indianapolis. Weather...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: When does daylight saving time end?
INDIANAPOLIS — Fall is here and it is turning cooler and we are losing daylight. This might have you wondering when do we turn our clocks back. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. This means when you go to bed Saturday night, Nov. 5, you turn the clocks back one hour.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Much-needed rainfall and cooler days ahead
INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures remained some 15°+ above average Sunday afternoon with hazy sun, a stiff south-southeasterly wind, and highs near 80°. This leads to a rather balmy evening in central Indiana that's more indicative of mid-September versus late October. Expect comfortable air out the door Monday morning...
Friends of Belmont Beach call vandalism to historic signs 'devastating'
INDIANAPOLIS — Members of the Haughville community say they're disappointed after vandals damaged historic signs at Belmont Beach. Belmont is a formerly segregated beach at 2020 N. White River Parkway Dr. West. At one point, it was the only waterfront Black people in the area could visit and swim.
Tickets now on sale to 2023 racing events at IMS
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indianapolis 500 is still more than seven months away, but it's never too early to plan for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Tickets for the May 28 race, along with six other races and other events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at IMS.com or at the IMS Ticket Office at the Speedway.
New Indy Learning Center opens in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The Behavior Analysis Center for Autism (BACA) opened its first Indianapolis Learning Center today on the northeast side. BACA, which is part of LEARN Behavior, delivers services to kids with autism across Indiana. It's near 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue. The location will serve children ages 2...
'It's ridiculous' | Halloween displays stolen from Irvington homes
INDIANAPOLIS — An impressive Halloween display with a creepy carnival theme was all set up for a scary good time for trick or treaters in Irvington. But the owner, Chris Ray, has taken most of the decorations down after someone stole some of his animatronic figures. Signs in Ray’s...
Keeping the 'flu' out of the 'boo' this Halloween
INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween is quickly approaching, which means the CDC-recommended timeline to get that annual flu shot is upon us. The Centers for Disease Control recommends anyone six months and older receive a flu shot by the end of October. Ahead of Halloween, the Indiana Department of Health is...
WTHR
McRib returns for 'farewell tour'
INDIANAPOLIS — The McRib sandwich will return to McDonald's menus later this month, but the fast food restaurant warned fans it could be the final time. The iconic sandwich — boneless pork dipped in barbecue sauce and served with sliced pickles and onions on a homestyle bun — will be available to order Oct. 31. But in social media posts Monday, the restaurant said it would be "its farewell tour."
Volunteers pack Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Million Meal Marathon
INDIANAPOLIS — One million Hoosiers don't know where their next meal is coming from. That's according to officials at Million Meal Movement, an Indianapolis organization fighting hunger in the Hoosier state. On Tuesday, Gainbridge Fieldhouse hosted the 12th annual Million Meal Marathon. It is a one-day event with thousands...
Humane Society for Hamilton County receives $15,000 grant
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County was named the Midwest grand prize recipient of Freshpet's annual Fresh Start program, earning $15,000 in grant money. The no-kill shelter in Fishers is one of relatively few in the U.S. that is truly no-kill. "This funding will be...
Radial announces plan to add 500+ seasonal jobs at Brownsburg fulfillment center
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Radial is looking to add more than 500 seasonal jobs at its fulfillment center in Brownsburg. The positions will be with entry-level fulfillment to support the eCommerce demand this holiday season. "We are excited to add so many talented team members to support another busy peak...
Demolition begins on Fishers City Hall
FISHERS, Ind. — Construction began Monday on demolishing the former Fishers City Hall building. The city is inviting the public to view the demolition of the building, located at 1 Municipal Drive, and it even set up bleachers outside the construction fence on the north side of the site for those who choose to attend.
Building heavily damaged in fire on Indy's near east side; no injuries reported
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Fire Department crews worked early Tuesday to knock down a large building fire on Indianapolis' near east side. Firefighters responded to the 1700 block of East Ohio Street, just east of North State Avenue, shortly before 4 a.m. for a report of a building fire. There, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story building. Fire officials said they believe the building was vacant.
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Hamilton County
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One lucky Hoosier Lottery Powerball player bought a ticket worth $50,000 in Noblesville. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in the Monday, Oct. 24 Double Play $10 million jackpot drawing. The winning numbers are 12-48-51-63-67 with a Powerball of 26. The...
'Can Man' Larry VanNess dies at 75 after accident in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man known for collecting millions of pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House has died. Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died Monday at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, three weeks after he was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on Oct. 2.
Person seriously injured in I-65 crash on Indianapolis' south side
INDIANAPOLIS — EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect that a person was seriously injured, not killed, in the crash. A previous report from INDOT indicated there was a fatality in the incident. One person was seriously injured in a crash on Indianapolis' south side late Tuesday.
WTHR
Wanted mother was once in Louisville area
Indiana State Police said Anderson was in the Louisville area temporarily. Louisvillle Police arrested her back on March 31st.
UPDATE: 4-year-old girl, mother found safe
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said Tuesday afternoon Gemma Hadler and her mother, Brandi Lee Hadler, have been found safe. The department said detectives are not looking for anyone else in the incident. IMPD had asked for help finding Gemma Monday evening. She had last been seen Wednesday, Oct. 19 with...
Comments / 0