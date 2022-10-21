ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carthagenewsonline.com

Carthage Chamber, City of Carthage Announce groundbreaking for G3 Family Entertainment

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Local business owners and long-time Carthage residents Tom and Cindy Garrison will be breaking ground this Friday October 28th at 4:30 pm to introduce their G3 Family Entertainment Center to the Carthage community. This state-of-the-art building will be housed at Myers Park, formally known as the Myers Park Airport, located behind Lowe’s Home Improvement, Garrison Ave. & Airport Drive.
CARTHAGE, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

Carthage sixth graders circle Central Park for Jog-a-thon

CARTHAGE, Mo. — It was the perfect fall day for a Jog-a-thon. On a bright and warm Friday, Carthage sixth graders were able to step outside the classroom – cross the street to Central Park – and raise money for their school. Jog-a-thon events have grown in popularity over the years as a great way to get students moving and have fun raising money for their schools. With each lap they complete, their sponsor(s) donate a proposed amount. These funds help students in a variety of ways – a couple of examples are the End of Year Party and future playground equipment.
CARTHAGE, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

Henry Leaming, Jr.

Henry Leaming, Jr., 76, of Jasper, Missouri passed away on October 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Mr. Leaming was born on May 11, 1946, to Henry, Sr., and Maurine Leaming. They preceded him in death. Henry grew up in rural Jasper County, attending elementary in the one-room...
JASPER, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Property tax bills expected to rise in Jasper County

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Jasper County leader is warning taxpayers to expect to owe more this year. Jasper County property tax bills go out next week, and property owners with vehicles can expect the total to be higher than they paid last year, something that’s happening statewide. County...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

Walter David “Dave” Roberts

Walter David “Dave” Roberts, 89, Webb City, MO, passed away on October 15, 2022, at the Medicalodges in Neosho. Mr. Roberts was born on November 27, 1934, in Carthage, MO, to Harry and Norine (Pilant) Roberts. He attended Carthage High School and graduated in 1952. He attended the University of Missouri for two years and then moved to Long Beach, CA, and became an Ocean Lifeguard. He also had U.S. Navy Firefighter training and worked with the Harbor Police and had 200 rescues.
WEBB CITY, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

Brenda Kay Hodson

Brenda Kay Hodson, 68, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 in Joplin, Missouri. Brenda was born November 30, 1953 in Lebonon, Missouri to Richard Lillard and Nina (Masterson) Grimmett. She attended Grace Pointe Assembly of God. Brenda worked with children at her church through Royal Rangers and Impact Girls for a long time. She was the National Commander for Royal Rangers. Brenda also baked foods from all around the world for Boys & Girls Missionary Challenge (BGMC) events. She enjoyed collecting teddy bears and cook books.
CARTHAGE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin Avenue closed between 5th and 6th Street

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin released a statement stating that Wednesday, October 26th, Joplin Avenue will be closed between 5th and 6th Streets to allow Missouri American Water to repair the street following a major water leak. The road is expected to be closed for three days.
JOPLIN, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

Dawn Dees Goodwin

Dawn Dees Goodwin, 57, Carthage, Missouri, passed away Wednesday evening, October 19, 2022, at her home. Dawn was born on November 15, 1964, in Covington, Kentucky, the daughter of William and Lola Perry. Dawn relocated to South Florida where she started a family and had 2 daughters. This is also where she eventually met the love of her life, James Cornell, in 2001.
CARTHAGE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Crawford County program impacting neighborhood safety

New program called S.T.O.P. is focused on crime prevention and crime solving. CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — A program started by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is becoming more popular throughout many neighborhoods. The program is called S.T.O.P. (Shared Technology on Patrol) and is a partnership between law enforcement and citizens living in Crawford County. The focus of this partnership is on crime prevention and solving. The S.T.O.P. initiative is aimed at deterring, apprehending and convicting criminals by utilizing key video evidence captured by residential and/or business security cameras during the process of a crime.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
KYTV

Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.

POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Polk County responded to a large grass fire near Bolivar on Sunday. Officials say the fire started a little before 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Aldrich Road. A farmer was working in a cornfield when the fire started. The fire quickly spread to another field but was contained from there.
POLK COUNTY, MO
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Baxter Springs PD issuing free vouchers instead of citations

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Instead of giving out citations, the Baxter Springs Police Department wants to help drivers fix their broken headlights, taillights or turn signals. It’s all part of a community-driven program called Lights On! The mission is to heal relationships between communities and law enforcement agencies. Friday, the Baxter Springs Police Department announced […]
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
houstonherald.com

Vehicle strikes deer; four injured

Collisions with deer are becoming more frequent as the animals are on the move more, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. The latest crash occurred at Willow Springs as four persons were injured when a 2015 Nissan Versa struck a deer at 3:55 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said the driver was...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy