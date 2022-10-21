Read full article on original website
carthagenewsonline.com
Carthage Chamber, City of Carthage Announce groundbreaking for G3 Family Entertainment
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Local business owners and long-time Carthage residents Tom and Cindy Garrison will be breaking ground this Friday October 28th at 4:30 pm to introduce their G3 Family Entertainment Center to the Carthage community. This state-of-the-art building will be housed at Myers Park, formally known as the Myers Park Airport, located behind Lowe’s Home Improvement, Garrison Ave. & Airport Drive.
carthagenewsonline.com
Carthage sixth graders circle Central Park for Jog-a-thon
CARTHAGE, Mo. — It was the perfect fall day for a Jog-a-thon. On a bright and warm Friday, Carthage sixth graders were able to step outside the classroom – cross the street to Central Park – and raise money for their school. Jog-a-thon events have grown in popularity over the years as a great way to get students moving and have fun raising money for their schools. With each lap they complete, their sponsor(s) donate a proposed amount. These funds help students in a variety of ways – a couple of examples are the End of Year Party and future playground equipment.
kcur.org
Election deniers in Missouri are bombarding officials with requests for voting records
Like most people, McDonald County Clerk Kimberly Bell had never heard of a “cast vote record” before this summer. It’s not a report she’s ever generated after an election in the small county in southwestern Missouri, where she has administered elections for eight years. But like...
carthagenewsonline.com
Henry Leaming, Jr.
Henry Leaming, Jr., 76, of Jasper, Missouri passed away on October 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Mr. Leaming was born on May 11, 1946, to Henry, Sr., and Maurine Leaming. They preceded him in death. Henry grew up in rural Jasper County, attending elementary in the one-room...
fourstateshomepage.com
Property tax bills expected to rise in Jasper County
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Jasper County leader is warning taxpayers to expect to owe more this year. Jasper County property tax bills go out next week, and property owners with vehicles can expect the total to be higher than they paid last year, something that’s happening statewide. County...
carthagenewsonline.com
Walter David “Dave” Roberts
Walter David “Dave” Roberts, 89, Webb City, MO, passed away on October 15, 2022, at the Medicalodges in Neosho. Mr. Roberts was born on November 27, 1934, in Carthage, MO, to Harry and Norine (Pilant) Roberts. He attended Carthage High School and graduated in 1952. He attended the University of Missouri for two years and then moved to Long Beach, CA, and became an Ocean Lifeguard. He also had U.S. Navy Firefighter training and worked with the Harbor Police and had 200 rescues.
carthagenewsonline.com
Brenda Kay Hodson
Brenda Kay Hodson, 68, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 in Joplin, Missouri. Brenda was born November 30, 1953 in Lebonon, Missouri to Richard Lillard and Nina (Masterson) Grimmett. She attended Grace Pointe Assembly of God. Brenda worked with children at her church through Royal Rangers and Impact Girls for a long time. She was the National Commander for Royal Rangers. Brenda also baked foods from all around the world for Boys & Girls Missionary Challenge (BGMC) events. She enjoyed collecting teddy bears and cook books.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin Avenue closed between 5th and 6th Street
JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin released a statement stating that Wednesday, October 26th, Joplin Avenue will be closed between 5th and 6th Streets to allow Missouri American Water to repair the street following a major water leak. The road is expected to be closed for three days.
carthagenewsonline.com
Dawn Dees Goodwin
Dawn Dees Goodwin, 57, Carthage, Missouri, passed away Wednesday evening, October 19, 2022, at her home. Dawn was born on November 15, 1964, in Covington, Kentucky, the daughter of William and Lola Perry. Dawn relocated to South Florida where she started a family and had 2 daughters. This is also where she eventually met the love of her life, James Cornell, in 2001.
Local Church hosts Fall Festival event
Calvary Baptist Joplin today hosted its 2022 Fall Festival featuring fun for the whole family.
fourstateshomepage.com
Crawford County program impacting neighborhood safety
New program called S.T.O.P. is focused on crime prevention and crime solving. CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — A program started by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is becoming more popular throughout many neighborhoods. The program is called S.T.O.P. (Shared Technology on Patrol) and is a partnership between law enforcement and citizens living in Crawford County. The focus of this partnership is on crime prevention and solving. The S.T.O.P. initiative is aimed at deterring, apprehending and convicting criminals by utilizing key video evidence captured by residential and/or business security cameras during the process of a crime.
KYTV
Judge sentences Everton, Mo. man for distribution of nearly 1,000 pounds of meth in southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced an Everton, Mo., man for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
Springfield Price Cutter sells winning $50,000 scratchers ticket
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Price Cutter Plus on 2021 W. Republic Road in Springfield sold a scratchers ticket containing a $50,000 prize. The winner, who was one of four to win the $50,000 prize, claimed the prize at the regional office in Springfield.
KYTV
Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.
POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Polk County responded to a large grass fire near Bolivar on Sunday. Officials say the fire started a little before 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Aldrich Road. A farmer was working in a cornfield when the fire started. The fire quickly spread to another field but was contained from there.
Baxter Springs PD issuing free vouchers instead of citations
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Instead of giving out citations, the Baxter Springs Police Department wants to help drivers fix their broken headlights, taillights or turn signals. It’s all part of a community-driven program called Lights On! The mission is to heal relationships between communities and law enforcement agencies. Friday, the Baxter Springs Police Department announced […]
houstonherald.com
Vehicle strikes deer; four injured
Collisions with deer are becoming more frequent as the animals are on the move more, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. The latest crash occurred at Willow Springs as four persons were injured when a 2015 Nissan Versa struck a deer at 3:55 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said the driver was...
Benton Co. fugitive accused of husband’s murder taken into custody in Indiana
A woman who went missing after bonding out of a Missouri jail on an accusation of murdering her husband was found in Indiana, according to police.
KATV
2 Arkansas cities may be allowed the retail sale of alcohol on Sundays if passed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — While Arkansas residents weigh their options on whether they will support Issue 4, which will allow the recreational use of marijuana, two Arkansas cities will be deciding on allowing the sale of alcohol on Sundays. According to our news content partners at 40/29 News, both...
Hwy 43 in McDonald County closed due to large grass fire
According to the McDonald County Emergency Management Agency, a large grass fire closes Highway 43 due to smoke.
kttn.com
