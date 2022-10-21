ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

The San Diego Chicken helps cheer up Padres fans

SAN DIEGO — Why did the Chicken cross the road? To cheer up Padres fans!. San Diego’s famous Chicken made a stop outside Petco Park to greet fans who may have been feeling down in the dumps after the Padres recent loss. "Yes, we may have lost to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
'Padre Pets' could be perfect cure for 'Baseball Blues'

SAN DIEGO — Three consecutive Padre losses in Philadelphia to end the season have many San Diegan's looking for a hug. In this Zevely Zone, I show you how expanding your family's roster with a Padre Pet could help. San Diego fans like to root for the underdogs and the San Diego Humane Society is filled with animals that can cure your baseball blues. Adopting any animal should be a forever decision, which is about how long it'll take most Friar fans to move on from Sunday's loss.
SAN DIEGO, CA
U.S. spends scary amount on Halloween costumes

SAN DIEGO — Halloween is one of the most celebrated holidays for Americans and the amount people will spend on costumes and decorations for the spookiest day of the year is even scarier. Last minute shoppers are in for a treat when searching for costumes. Halloween is one of...
LA MESA, CA
74-year old legally 'Blind Golfer' wins world team championship

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. — After a competitive golfer lost her sight, she googled the words 'Blind Golf' and was surprised to learn that it is actually a thing. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club to meet a world champion. That's where I found Linda Port about to hit a golf ball she couldn't see. Golfing is one of the most challenging sports in the world, especially when you are legally blind.
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
Hundreds of children hospitalized with RSV in San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — RSV is hitting kids hard this year, in a way doctors say they haven't seen before. In just the past two weeks, 400 kids have tested positive for RSV at Rady Children’s Hospital. Between that and all the other viruses going around, it's...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Philly Frank's Steaks owner secretly rooting Padres!

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Just about everywhere you go in San Diego County people are rooting for the Padres, except for one. In this Zevely Zone, I went to San Marcos to visit Philly Frank's Steaks. Philadelphia may be the City of Brotherly Love, but they are the enemy this week. I thought why not make a fuss as I walked in the cheesesteak shop chanting, "Here we go Padres, here we go Padres!"
SAN MARCOS, CA
CBS Philly

San Diego mayor pays up after Phillies eliminate Padres

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are busy getting ready for the World Series to start Friday, but they weren't the only big winners on Sunday. The Phillies' victory over the Padres means Mayor Jim Kenney won his friendly wager with San Diego's mayor.To settle up, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will make a donation to Philabundance.Kenney says he's still going to donate to the YMCA in San Diego.The Philadelphia mayor hasn't said if he'll place another wager with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner for the Phils to win it all.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Airbnb cracking down on parties Halloween weekend, offering hosts noise detectors

SAN DIEGO — Airbnb has a strong message ahead of Halloween weekend: no parties allowed. The company is adding extra measures to prevent large, disruptive gatherings. "Anyone looking to book will have to attest that they know about Airbnb's no party policy. If they violate these rules, they may be subject to legal action from the company," said Mattie Zazueta, Head of Public Policy Communications at Airbnb.
SAN DIEGO, CA
