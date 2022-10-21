Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cowboy Jack releases 'Good 'Ol Padres '69' song to celebrate 2022 season!
VISTA, Calif. — The Padres season may be over, but a lifelong Friar fan wanted to do something to celebrate the team's winning season. In this Zevely Zone, I share the 'Good 'Ol Padres '69' song. Cowboy Jack is a professional musician who started rooting for the Padres in 1969.
The San Diego Chicken helps cheer up Padres fans
SAN DIEGO — Why did the Chicken cross the road? To cheer up Padres fans!. San Diego’s famous Chicken made a stop outside Petco Park to greet fans who may have been feeling down in the dumps after the Padres recent loss. "Yes, we may have lost to...
'Padre Pets' could be perfect cure for 'Baseball Blues'
SAN DIEGO — Three consecutive Padre losses in Philadelphia to end the season have many San Diegan's looking for a hug. In this Zevely Zone, I show you how expanding your family's roster with a Padre Pet could help. San Diego fans like to root for the underdogs and the San Diego Humane Society is filled with animals that can cure your baseball blues. Adopting any animal should be a forever decision, which is about how long it'll take most Friar fans to move on from Sunday's loss.
North Park bike counter still double-counting as number of riders drops
SAN DIEGO — Since the installation of separated bike lanes along 30th Street in North Park last year, they’ve proven useful for many cyclists who prefer moving around the neighborhood on bikes. So how many people are using the new lanes?. CBS 8 sent reporter Brian White out...
'Pitch black' | Del Mar street dealing with broken lights for nearly 2 years
DEL MAR, Calif. — People who live in one Del Mar neighborhood are fed up with how long it's taking the City of San Diego to fix the broken lights on their street. As Halloween approaches, they're worried, saying getting them fixed is crucial for the safety of children in the neighborhood.
U.S. spends scary amount on Halloween costumes
SAN DIEGO — Halloween is one of the most celebrated holidays for Americans and the amount people will spend on costumes and decorations for the spookiest day of the year is even scarier. Last minute shoppers are in for a treat when searching for costumes. Halloween is one of...
Unclaimed $38M San Diego SuperLotto Plus ticket set to expire
Someone out there has until the end of Oct. 27 to cash in their luck as the their SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $38 million is set to expire, according to a press release from the California Lottery.
74-year old legally 'Blind Golfer' wins world team championship
RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. — After a competitive golfer lost her sight, she googled the words 'Blind Golf' and was surprised to learn that it is actually a thing. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club to meet a world champion. That's where I found Linda Port about to hit a golf ball she couldn't see. Golfing is one of the most challenging sports in the world, especially when you are legally blind.
Hundreds of children hospitalized with RSV in San Diego
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — RSV is hitting kids hard this year, in a way doctors say they haven't seen before. In just the past two weeks, 400 kids have tested positive for RSV at Rady Children’s Hospital. Between that and all the other viruses going around, it's...
foxla.com
Over a hundred people running from LA to San Diego for a good cause
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
a-z-animals.com
See a Great White Shark Breach by Surfers in San Diego, and No One Flinches
See a Great White Shark Breach by Surfers in San Diego, and No One Flinches. Some beachgoers may be used to seeing wildlife and sea creatures. But when a shark breaches the water, it’s something to notice!. These surfers at Lower Trestles in San Onofre State Beach, San Diego,...
Philly Frank's Steaks owner secretly rooting Padres!
SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Just about everywhere you go in San Diego County people are rooting for the Padres, except for one. In this Zevely Zone, I went to San Marcos to visit Philly Frank's Steaks. Philadelphia may be the City of Brotherly Love, but they are the enemy this week. I thought why not make a fuss as I walked in the cheesesteak shop chanting, "Here we go Padres, here we go Padres!"
National City families upset over reckless driving near Olivewood Elementary School
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A street without traffic signals and street lights near an elementary school in National City is causing serious concerns for parents. There have been several vehicle fatalities and accidents, the most recent one was a woman just this week. For some kids walking to school...
San Diego mayor pays up after Phillies eliminate Padres
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are busy getting ready for the World Series to start Friday, but they weren't the only big winners on Sunday. The Phillies' victory over the Padres means Mayor Jim Kenney won his friendly wager with San Diego's mayor.To settle up, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will make a donation to Philabundance.Kenney says he's still going to donate to the YMCA in San Diego.The Philadelphia mayor hasn't said if he'll place another wager with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner for the Phils to win it all.
Airbnb cracking down on parties Halloween weekend, offering hosts noise detectors
SAN DIEGO — Airbnb has a strong message ahead of Halloween weekend: no parties allowed. The company is adding extra measures to prevent large, disruptive gatherings. "Anyone looking to book will have to attest that they know about Airbnb's no party policy. If they violate these rules, they may be subject to legal action from the company," said Mattie Zazueta, Head of Public Policy Communications at Airbnb.
'Bubble Boy' and mom spend 332 days in protected hospital room
SAN DIEGO — Nobody likes to spend the night in the hospital, but what if you had to stay there for 332 days in a row? In this Zevely Zone, I went to Oceanside to meet the miraculous bubble boy. In 2020, Elizabeth Alvarez and her husband Carlos enjoyed...
Transgender youth Halloween event forced to boost security amid calls for protest
SAN DIEGO — Metal detectors located at the entrance; a boosted security detail with guards skilled at crowd control in case violence erupts, a strict ban on toy guns and full-face masks inside; all newly adopted measures that have been added for an October 29 daytime Halloween party for transgender youth and families in Hillcrest.
eastcountymagazine.org
COUNTY CLOSES DOG BEACH IN OB AND SILVER STRAND, ISSUES WARNINGS FOR LA JOLLA BEACHES AND MORE DUE TO SEWAGE CONTAMINATION
October 24, 2022 (San Diego) -- The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) has issued the following beach management actions for Monday, October 24, 2022 including closures of some beaches and an advisory for another due to raw sewage from Tijuana that may cause illness. New...
Full weekend rail closure between Oceanside and San Diego starts at midnight
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diegans can expect a full rail closure between Oceanside and San Diego this weekend, starting at midnight, for regular maintenance and infrastructure improvements. Weekend closures like these, known as Absolute Work Windows, provide construction crews the opportunity to work safely and unimpeded on...
Fatal Chula Vista shooting prompts street closures impacting E Street to Broadway
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A shooting in the 500 block of E Street in Chula Vista left one man dead Wednesday, according to police. A 911 call came in just before 10 a.m. that a shooting occurred involving two vehicles. A male driver shot another driver and fled the scene going westbound on E Street towards the I-5, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 0