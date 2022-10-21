Read full article on original website
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted In Minnesota
An extremely rare animal was spotted in Northern Minnesota recently and chances are, you've never seen this animal. Thanks to some amazing cameras, we all can enjoy a glimpse of this unusual sighting. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted in Minnesota. Minnesota is home to so many amazing animals!...
Latest Scam in Minnesota is About Fake Traffic Violations
A Scam in Minnesota That Showed Up In My Inbox Again. If you have this e-mail in your inbox, DO NOT click on any of the links!. About two years ago, I accidentally ran a red light. I didn't mean to. I have guilt about it so don't feel the need to send me any messages saying I should get in trouble for breaking the law. It's not an excuse but to be completely honest, it was my first day driving again after staying at home forever after the pandemic started and I just had a brain fart. I literally forgot how to drive for a second. Thankfully, downtown Rochester was a complete ghost town and I didn't see another car or person for at least 10 blocks.
Is Wisconsin, Not Minnesota, Actually the Land of 10,000 Lakes?
Now that fall football season is here and the Minnesota/Wisconsin rivalry is more top of mind again, the old question of whether Minnesota or Wisconsin has more lakes is officially here again too. Minnesota has long laid claim to being the Land of 10,000 Lakes, right? It's been right there...
Popular Hair Care Products Recalled In Minnesota Due To Cancer Causing Agent
Heads up if dry shampoo products are a must-have item in your bathroom. A huge recall was just issued throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and throughout the nation due to a cancer-causing agent that was found in a very long list of popular products produced by the Unilever Company. Huge...
Scammers Are Targeting Minnesota Women With These Apps
Unfortunately, scammers are everywhere and targeting everyone these days. There is one specific scam that is getting a lot of attention because of recently released data that shows the number of victims grew from 467,361 in 2019 to 847,376 last year. The FBI says these people lost nearly $7-billion. There...
fox9.com
It rained mud in Minnesota
Dust from drought-stricken areas of the United States found its way to Minnesota. This dust became mud as it mixed with the rain that fell overnight, leaving mud caked on people's cars across the Twin Cities metro.
boreal.org
Video: RSV is filling up Minnesota hospitals, ‘adding up to sort of a perfect storm’
Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV for short, is slamming hospitals across Minnesota. “We are absolutely seeing a surge of RSV among other respiratory viruses,” says Dr. Marissa Hendrickson, with M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital. “Emergency departments have been full, our hospital, our intensive care units have been full.”
Huge List of 30+ Stores Closed in Minnesota on Thanksgiving
If you were planning on eating a whole bunch of turkey on Thanksgiving Day and then hitting up some stores for deals, you'll need to do a lot of that shopping online this year. Over 30 stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States have already announced that they are closing for the day.
Ever Been to Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location?’
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest
It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
Minnesota's biggest races are tightening: Latest analysis and poll numbers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's just two weeks until Election Day and polls are reflecting that the biggest races are tightening. Campaign officials and the major parties acknowledge the attorney general's race between Keith Ellison and Jim Schultz is getting closer, so too is the heated 2nd District race between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 digital election guideThe latest poll shows the governor's race is tied at 46% between Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.So far, this year more than 172,000 voters have voted absentee. Two years ago at this same time that figure was more than 911,000. WCCO's Esme Murphy looks at the latest numbers and talked with voters and analysts about what's happening. Watch above.
Pandemic Steepened Declines in Minnesota Math & Reading Scores
Washington D.C. (KROC-AM News) - Students in Minnesota and across the United States did poorly on the standardized tests for reading and math conducted by the National Assessment of Educational Progress. The average math score for Minnesota eighth-graders dropped 10 points from 2019 to 280. The average eighth-grade reading score...
wizmnews.com
Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen debated this week for the second time. The two clashed over abortion, violent crime, a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program and opioids. It was their only televised debate of the campaign,...
The Most Unique Place You Can Now Get a Free Caribou Coffee In Minnesota
Caribou Coffee locations can be found all over Minnesota, but there's one place you probably haven't a cup of Caribou Coffee...yet. Caribou Coffee is a proud Minnesota company, having been founded here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes by John and Kim Puckett 30 years ago in 1992. The Caribou website says their corporate headquarters and roastery are still here in the North Star State, though there are over 700 Caribou locations across the world, and you can get Caribou products in all 50 states.
30+ Places People in Minnesota Want to Visit to Escape Winter Weather
30+ Places People in Minnesota Want to Visit to Escape Winter Weather. This is what I call the "calm before the storm". Before we know it, Mother Nature is going to show us some real winter weather in the Midwest and we are all going to be looking through our closets for our winter coats and hats.
Rare Wolf Spotted in Minnesota
INTERNATIONAL FALLS -- A rare wolf has been spotted in northern Minnesota. The Voyageurs Wolf Project says they've captured the first "blonde" wolf on camera near Voyageurs National Park near International Falls. Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address one of the...
boreal.org
Debate Night in Minnesota on Sunday, October 23
Graphic: WDIO-TV From WDIO-TV • October 21, 2022. This Sunday, October 23rd, WDIO will present “Debate Night in Minnesota.” The three-hour debate will feature candidates running for Minnesota Secretary of State, Minnesota Attorney General and Minnesota Governor. The event will be broadcast live from Saint Paul College in St. Paul. WDIO will broadcast the event beginning at 6:00 p.m. as well as stream on WDIO.com and on our YouTube channel.
This “Stupid” Question was the Most Googled in Minnesota
Google. It's a thing we all use to find out any sort of information. If you don't know something, just "Google" it. Funny how Yahoo never took off like that. You would never say "Hey, Yahoo that question". That just sounds odd. Google. Our source for any information. That includes spelling, random trivia, geography, basically anything you need an answer to, Google helps you out.
boreal.org
Turkey prices may be higher and availability may be limited this Thanksgiving
As a second-generation turkey-grower, John Zimmerman knows the industry as well as anyone in Minnesota. And even though he doesn't raise specific Thanksgiving birds, he has some thoughts about the quickly-approaching holiday. "No reason for concern," Zimmerman said. "In general, you'll still be able to get the turkey you want...
redlakenationnews.com
High-needs boy stuck in ER amid growing child welfare pressure in Minnesota
A distressing situation is unfolding inside the emergency department of Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, where a 10-year-old boy with severe autism and aggression has been confined for seven months. Foster and group homes can't handle him, so county guardians keep sending him back to the ER, the one place...
