Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Man arrested in fatal shooting outside Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect wanted in connection with fatally shooting a man outside a bar Saturday is in custody. According to online records with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Charles B. Williams Jr., 35, is currently in Franklin County Jail facing a murder charge. Williams is accused of shooting Jeffery Chandler, 40, outside […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 dead in fiery Hilltop crash involving stolen vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pole in the Hilltop neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of Georgesville Road and Sullivant Avenue after the driver of a stolen Hyundai Elantra ran a red light at the intersection, attempting to turn southbound on Georgesville Road, according to police.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman shot while driving, two children unharmed in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman was shot in her car while driving then checked herself into a hospital early Wednesday morning. According to Columbus police the woman was driving along East 17th Avenue in the South Linden area, between Cleveland Avenue and Joyce Avenue, when she heard a single gunshot. A bullet then came […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

5 shootings near 5 Columbus bars in past 2 months

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Our CrimeTracker 10 team is tracking five shootings near five different bars in Columbus in just over the past two months. Police say a 40-year-old man was shot Saturday night just before midnight. According to reports, many of these shootings are spilling out into parking lots late at night.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man critically injured in north Columbus stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in north Columbus on Monday. Police said officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive for a reported stabbing. Arriving officers found a 39-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to an...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 residents injured in stabbing at Powell assisted living facility

POWELL, Ohio — A stabbing at an assisted living facility in Powell Wednesday morning left a man and woman injured, according to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to Abbington of Powell Assisted Living on Bradford Court around 8 a.m. after one resident stabbed two other residents who are married.
POWELL, OH
10TV

FCSO attempting to locate man charged in fatal ambush shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a 19-year-old charged in the murder of a man this past summer. Justus Markle Carlton Robertson is charged with aggravated murder in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Christopher Roberts Jr. on July 7. Deputies...
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community

COLUMBUS, OH – A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death Saturday night by a 26-year-old suspect. At around 8 pm on Saturday, Columbus police officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Cooper Colony Drive after a report of a stabbing. Police located 60-year-old William Dammond with a single stab wound. He was treated at the scene and sent to the hospital in critical condition. He passed away at the hospital a short time later. Police were able to identify Brandarius Agnew as the suspect. Agnew was arrested a short distance from the scene and taken into custody. Police are The post 60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community appeared first on Shore News Network.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Man shot while leaving bar, won’t ID suspects

A was man shot over the weekend while leaving a Hudson Street bar. According to a press release from Columbus Police, at 2:05 a.m. on Oct. 21, the victim—a 31 year-old man—was leaving a bar located on East Hudson Street when a car pulled up. Two men jumped out of the vehicle and began shooting at the victim’s vehicle as he was driving away.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Man Sentenced to Prison After Attempting to Drop Drugs at Prison

PICKAWAY – Two Suspects in January were caught attempting to drop drugs in the Pickaway Corrections facility in Orient Ohio. Ohio state highway patrol along with the Pickaway sheriff’s department surrounded the area to look for the suspects after the prison contacted authorities when two men were on the grounds attempting to drop contraband, (drugs) into Pickaway correctional institution.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
10TV

19-year-old killed in Fairfield County crash involving motorcycle

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV in Fairfield County Sunday evening. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Lithopolis Road near Pickerington Road in Bloom Township. Nineteen-year-old Lawson Miller was driving a...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Woman Arrested at Scene of Overdose Death

Chillicothe – A woman was arrested after refusing to ID herself after first responders showed up to an overdose death in the City. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of a possible deceased suspect on 10/21/22 at 2:45 pm. in the area of 242 W Water Street. When first responders arrived they met with an unidentified female that took them to a man upstairs on a bed that was reported to have been given four doses of Narcan. First responders on the scene reported the man deceased.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus local news

