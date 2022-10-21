Read full article on original website
Man arrested in fatal shooting outside Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect wanted in connection with fatally shooting a man outside a bar Saturday is in custody. According to online records with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Charles B. Williams Jr., 35, is currently in Franklin County Jail facing a murder charge. Williams is accused of shooting Jeffery Chandler, 40, outside
Man arrested, charged with murder for shooting near east Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect has been arrested for the shooting death of a man near an east Columbus bar last week. Police were called to the Platform Lounge Saturday night for a reported shooting. Officers found 40-year-old Jeffrey Chandler with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead about...
1 dead in fiery Hilltop crash involving stolen vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pole in the Hilltop neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of Georgesville Road and Sullivant Avenue after the driver of a stolen Hyundai Elantra ran a red light at the intersection, attempting to turn southbound on Georgesville Road, according to police.
Woman shot while driving, two children unharmed in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman was shot in her car while driving then checked herself into a hospital early Wednesday morning. According to Columbus police the woman was driving along East 17th Avenue in the South Linden area, between Cleveland Avenue and Joyce Avenue, when she heard a single gunshot. A bullet then came […]
5 shootings near 5 Columbus bars in past 2 months
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Our CrimeTracker 10 team is tracking five shootings near five different bars in Columbus in just over the past two months. Police say a 40-year-old man was shot Saturday night just before midnight. According to reports, many of these shootings are spilling out into parking lots late at night.
Man critically injured in north Columbus stabbing
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in north Columbus on Monday. Police said officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive for a reported stabbing. Arriving officers found a 39-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to an...
‘Shocking’: Neighbor witnesses police take nursing home stabbing suspect into custody
POWELL, Ohio — Deputies from the Delaware County Sheriff's Office were called to the Abbington of Powell Assisted Living Facility Wednesday morning for a report of a stabbing. Deputies said a resident stabbed two other residents, a married couple, before he was taken into custody and brought to
One teen dead, another seriously injured during ATV crash in West Jefferson
WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) – One teenager is dead, another severely injured, during a single vehicle crash Tuesday evening. Two teenagers, both 16, were involved in an ATV crash on King Pike in Jefferson Township, approximately one mile southwest of Middle Pike. At around 6:30 p.m. a red 2007 Tomberlin ATV was traveling southwest on […]
2 residents injured in stabbing at Powell assisted living facility
POWELL, Ohio — A stabbing at an assisted living facility in Powell Wednesday morning left a man and woman injured, according to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to Abbington of Powell Assisted Living on Bradford Court around 8 a.m. after one resident stabbed two other residents who are married.
FCSO attempting to locate man charged in fatal ambush shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a 19-year-old charged in the murder of a man this past summer. Justus Markle Carlton Robertson is charged with aggravated murder in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Christopher Roberts Jr. on July 7. Deputies
Police searching for homicide suspect from July shooting in Southeast Side
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau is asking for help to locate a teenager, who is charged with aggravated murder. On July 7 at around 7 p.m., 19-year-old Justus Robertson and several other gunmen, allegedly shot and killed Christopher Roberts, 21, in an ambush attack at the 4900 block of […]
Police: 17-year-old student had loaded gun at South High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old student at South High School is charged with bringing a gun to school on Monday. The Columbus Division of Police said the student had left the school that day and later returned. The student was stopped by staff around 1:55 p.m. and searched him....
60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community
COLUMBUS, OH – A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death Saturday night by a 26-year-old suspect. At around 8 pm on Saturday, Columbus police officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Cooper Colony Drive after a report of a stabbing. Police located 60-year-old William Dammond with a single stab wound. He was treated at the scene and sent to the hospital in critical condition. He passed away at the hospital a short time later. Police were able to identify Brandarius Agnew as the suspect. Agnew was arrested a short distance from the scene and taken into custody. Police are The post 60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community appeared first on Shore News Network.
Autopsy report shows Donovan Lewis was shot in the abdomen, died within minutes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Coroner's Office released the autopsy report for the man who was shot and killed by a Columbus police officer serving a warrant almost two months ago. According to the report, 20-year-old Donovan Lewis was shot in the abdomen and the bullet damaged internal...
Man shot while leaving bar, won’t ID suspects
A was man shot over the weekend while leaving a Hudson Street bar. According to a press release from Columbus Police, at 2:05 a.m. on Oct. 21, the victim—a 31 year-old man—was leaving a bar located on East Hudson Street when a car pulled up. Two men jumped out of the vehicle and began shooting at the victim’s vehicle as he was driving away.
Pickaway County – Man Sentenced to Prison After Attempting to Drop Drugs at Prison
PICKAWAY – Two Suspects in January were caught attempting to drop drugs in the Pickaway Corrections facility in Orient Ohio. Ohio state highway patrol along with the Pickaway sheriff’s department surrounded the area to look for the suspects after the prison contacted authorities when two men were on the grounds attempting to drop contraband, (drugs) into Pickaway correctional institution.
19-year-old killed in Fairfield County crash involving motorcycle
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV in Fairfield County Sunday evening. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Lithopolis Road near Pickerington Road in Bloom Township. Nineteen-year-old Lawson Miller was driving a...
Father pleads for accused killer of 21-year-old Columbus man to surrender
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving father is asking an accused killer to surrender to Franklin County deputies. Detectives have an arrest warrant for Justus Robertson, 19, in connection with a July 7 homicide that took the life of a 21-year-old Columbus man. The southeast side neighborhood is still...
Missing child alert issued for teen last seen at Canal Winchester High School
CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing persons alert for a teenage girl who was last seen at Canal Winchester High School. Honestly Jones, 15, was seen on a school surveillance camera at 8:10 a.m. walking away from Canal Winchester High School. She was wearing blue jeans with […]
Chillicothe – Woman Arrested at Scene of Overdose Death
Chillicothe – A woman was arrested after refusing to ID herself after first responders showed up to an overdose death in the City. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of a possible deceased suspect on 10/21/22 at 2:45 pm. in the area of 242 W Water Street. When first responders arrived they met with an unidentified female that took them to a man upstairs on a bed that was reported to have been given four doses of Narcan. First responders on the scene reported the man deceased.
