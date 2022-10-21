R-9 District announces passing of long-time Carthage High School English teacher Mrs. Caroline Tubbs

Read full article on original website
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic Elijah Thomas Webb Residence and inviting architectural elements in Jasper County, MissouriCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the StateTravel MavenMissouri State
Carthage sixth graders circle Central Park for Jog-a-thon
CARTHAGE, Mo. — It was the perfect fall day for a Jog-a-thon. On a bright and warm Friday, Carthage sixth graders were able to step outside the classroom – cross the street to Central Park – and raise money for their school. Jog-a-thon events have grown in popularity over the years as a great way to get students moving and have fun raising money for their schools. With each lap they complete, their sponsor(s) donate a proposed amount. These funds help students in a variety of ways – a couple of examples are the End of Year Party and future playground equipment.
Seneca man dedicated to God, service and horseshoeing
SENECA, Mo. — Ty Dawson’s life is all about service. As the lead pastor at Seneca Bethel Baptist, he serves his God. As a firefighter for the Redings Mill Fire Protection District, he serves his community. As a husband and a father, he serves his family. But, there’s one more area of service that Dawson has dedicated his whole life to doing, and that’s horseshoeing.
Carthage Chamber, City of Carthage Announce groundbreaking for G3 Family Entertainment
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Local business owners and long-time Carthage residents Tom and Cindy Garrison will be breaking ground this Friday October 28th at 4:30 pm to introduce their G3 Family Entertainment Center to the Carthage community. This state-of-the-art building will be housed at Myers Park, formally known as the Myers Park Airport, located behind Lowe’s Home Improvement, Garrison Ave. & Airport Drive.
Parents sue Bentonville school after son left on bus
A Bentonville family is suing the school district and multiple other people after a five-year-old boy was left on a school bus for several hours last month.
Students are helping Joplin residents stay warm, through “Chase the Chill”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Students in the Missouri Southern social work program are asking fellow classmates for some help. It’s all for this year’s “Chase the Chill.”. Boxes are set up in four different locations on campus, encouraging students to drop off handmade, new, or gently used scarves, mittens, and other cold weather accessories.
Brenda Kay Hodson
Brenda Kay Hodson, 68, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 in Joplin, Missouri. Brenda was born November 30, 1953 in Lebonon, Missouri to Richard Lillard and Nina (Masterson) Grimmett. She attended Grace Pointe Assembly of God. Brenda worked with children at her church through Royal Rangers and Impact Girls for a long time. She was the National Commander for Royal Rangers. Brenda also baked foods from all around the world for Boys & Girls Missionary Challenge (BGMC) events. She enjoyed collecting teddy bears and cook books.
Dawn Dees Goodwin
Dawn Dees Goodwin, 57, Carthage, Missouri, passed away Wednesday evening, October 19, 2022, at her home. Dawn was born on November 15, 1964, in Covington, Kentucky, the daughter of William and Lola Perry. Dawn relocated to South Florida where she started a family and had 2 daughters. This is also where she eventually met the love of her life, James Cornell, in 2001.
Volunteers needed at Peace Church Cemetery
JOPLIN, Mo. — A local historic cemetery is on the look out for some helping hands. “Peace Church Cemetery” in Joplin is looking for some volunteers to help clean up. Cemetery staff have been working to completely reopen the grounds for the public to visit during the day, but it’s required some work.
Local Church hosts Fall Festival event
Calvary Baptist Joplin today hosted its 2022 Fall Festival featuring fun for the whole family.
Joplin Avenue closed between 5th and 6th Street
JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin released a statement stating that Wednesday, October 26th, Joplin Avenue will be closed between 5th and 6th Streets to allow Missouri American Water to repair the street following a major water leak. The road is expected to be closed for three days.
The Mystery of the Butterfly People in Joplin’s 2011 EF5 Twister
It's now been more than a decade since a tragic EF5 tornado devasted Joplin, Missouri. Did you know that there is a rainbow within that tragedy? It's the mystery of the "butterfly people" that children saw during that awful weather event. Since my wife is a meteorologist, I know most...
Alexis Clemons Leaving KODE/KSNF: Where Is the Missouri Meteorologist Going?
Alexis Clemons has been responsible for the weather updates in Missouri for a little over a year. But the young meteorologist already has a special place in the local community. Now she’s leaving Joplin for a new opportunity. Alexis Clemons announced she is leaving KODE/KSNF in October 2022. The meteorologist’s followers naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. Find out what Alexis Clemons said about her departure from KODE/KSNF here.
What is the Joplin Spook Light?
Joplin, Mo. - Around Halloween, many people tend to become more interested in hearing spooky tales and stories about mysterious folklore. One such mystery, the Joplin Spook Light, is located on the western foothills of the Ozark Mountains in far Southwest Missouri and Northeast Oklahoma -- just south of Joplin, near the small community of Hornet, Mo. The mysterious ball of light, that often appears to be flickering or even dancing, has reportedly been seen by residents and visitors in the region since the 1800s.
Property tax bills expected to rise in Jasper County
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Jasper County leader is warning taxpayers to expect to owe more this year. Jasper County property tax bills go out next week, and property owners with vehicles can expect the total to be higher than they paid last year, something that’s happening statewide. County...
Springfield Price Cutter sells winning $50,000 scratchers ticket
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Price Cutter Plus on 2021 W. Republic Road in Springfield sold a scratchers ticket containing a $50,000 prize. The winner, who was one of four to win the $50,000 prize, claimed the prize at the regional office in Springfield.
Man hitchhiking near Lubbock in 1950 was ‘The Spree Killer’ from Joplin
KSNF/KODE — There is a lot of speculation on what influences the actions of those who kill for the thrill or go on murder sprees. From strained relationships with mothers, societal rejection, lust, fear, or something inherently psychological and lacking in empathy — whatever it is, it seems complicated more often than not.
Judge sentences Everton, Mo. man for distribution of nearly 1,000 pounds of meth in southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced an Everton, Mo., man for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
Former Aryan Brotherhood member sentenced to 18 years in a Missouri prison for trafficking methamphetamine
A Missouri man who belonged to the Aryan Brotherhood was sentenced in federal court for methamphetamine trafficking. Jimmy Jack Pinkley, 45, of Billings, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to 18 years and four months in federal prison without parole. On Dec. 16, 2021, Pinkley pleaded guilty...
Man hit and killed by car in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — A 24-year-old Joplin man is identified as the person hit and killed while walking along North Main Street early Saturday morning. The Joplin Police Department Crash Team says Andrew P. Dodson was was struck by a passing motorist in the north bound lanes of Main Street Near the Ozark Christian College campus.
Young Springfield teenager targeted by a predator on Facebook
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family warns parents after an online predator targeted their 14-year-old son. According to the family, it all happened on Facebook messenger when the stranger sent the young teen a friend request and said he was in his class. “My son ended up with explosive...
