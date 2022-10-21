R-9 District announces passing of long-time Carthage High School English teacher Mrs. Caroline Tubbs

CARTHAGE, Mo. — It was the perfect fall day for a Jog-a-thon. On a bright and warm Friday, Carthage sixth graders were able to step outside the classroom – cross the street to Central Park – and raise money for their school. Jog-a-thon events have grown in popularity over the years as a great way to get students moving and have fun raising money for their schools. With each lap they complete, their sponsor(s) donate a proposed amount. These funds help students in a variety of ways – a couple of examples are the End of Year Party and future playground equipment.

CARTHAGE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO