ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 4

abeal49
5d ago

contrary to what the Democrats say, it is not the uninsured leaving massive unpaid balances behind;, it's the people on government insurance, like the VA, IHS, Medicaid and Medicare. The reimbursements are too low. when I went on Medicare I was astonished at how little it pays. Everybody wants medical care but nobody wants to pay for it. Hospital administrators always view nursing services as overhead, like electricity. They don't recognize nursing care as the product which people go to hospitals to obtain. They think they can reduce both quantity and quality of the product they are selling and the customers will continue to show up. What other business does that?

Reply
4
deleted account
5d ago

Where we need to start is at the hospital themselves.. In February I was in the hospital for 2 Tylenol it cost me $50. Hospital costs have gone unchecked for way too long. 2 nights in the hospital a relatively minor surgery $83000. That's completely unacceptable. While you're cutting down these people on medicare do you know that most of them go without their medicines or don't go see a doctor until they're very sick because they cannot afford it. We worked all our life taking care of cry baby and now we want a little bit back and you go and cut people on medicare down who have worked all their life and have earned that right to have that insurance. It's the hospitals it's the doctors who only spend 5 minutes with you and charge $300 for a d*** office visit. That's where we need to start not with the people who need the health care like medicare

Reply
2
Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe sees positive impact of marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe supports the legalization of marijuana in South Dakota, saying the benefits outweigh any stigma and negative effects associated with its use. On Nov. 8, South Dakota registered voters will have an opportunity to clarify their stance on the...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Millions available for homeowners and renters in South Dakota

Photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Did you know that millions of dollars are available to help many residents pay rent or mortgage for your home in South Dakota? For example, the South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA) has been awarded $10 million for families and residents in South Dakota.
farmforum.net

If you're a South Dakota farmer, the view from the combine doesn't look great this year

MITCHELL — Of all the different types of dust that combines kick up when running through dry crop fields, Frank Victor said sunflower dust is "probably the worst." "Soybean dust is bad because it's like a thick, black smoke. Wheat dust is also hard to breathe in," Victor said. "But sunflowers are the worst because it produces the most dust and it feels oily."
MITCHELL, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

College students have options to vote in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Already absentee ballots and early votes are being submitted in South Dakota, and some of those are from college students. Students that are already South Dakota residents can register to vote either in the county their school is at, or at their home address. Students from out of state have an option to vote in South Dakota as well.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Another nursing home closes in South Dakota

FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Alpha Media USA, another nursing home will be closing its doors for good in South Dakota. The Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence will close in mid-November, joining care centers in Clear Lake, Ipswich, Salem, and Lennox that have recently closed. As of last week, they were operating at half capacity with eight residents living there.
FLORENCE, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota sales-tax revenues keep running hot

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State law says the governor shall deliver budget recommendations to the South Dakota Legislature in early December. On Monday, members of the state Council of Economic Advisors met telephonically with key staff from the governor’s budget office to talk about what’s been happening lately in South Dakota, discuss national conditions and to look at the months ahead.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Data Breach At Wisconsin’s Largest Healthcare Provider

MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A data breach at Advocate Aurora Health might have exposed as many as three-million Wisconsin and Illinois patients’ health information. On Friday, Wisconsin’s largest health care system reported the breach, which occurred on October 14th, to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
WISCONSIN STATE
valleynewslive.com

Essentia Health first in North Dakota to use next-generation cardiovascular technology

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Last month, Essentia Health-Fargo treated their first patient using next-generation cardiovascular technology. It’s Medtronic’s Evolut FX TAVR system, a transcatheter aortic valve-replacement (TAVR) system used to treat aortic stenosis. Essentia Health says the FDA recently approved the Evolut FX TAVR system, which...
FARGO, ND
dakotanewsnow.com

Rabid bats found in South Dakota: Vaccinate your pets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is asking pet owners to protect their households by getting their pets vaccinated against rabies, a deadly disease that is transmitted to the victim by a bite from an infected animal. With the colder temperatures, bats will move...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Minnesota

Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — When it comes to marijuana, South Dakota has been a leader among its Great Plains neighbors: one of the first to legalize recreational use, the first to approve both medical and recreational forms on the same ballot and the only one to have its recreational measure reversed.Legalization is back on the ballot in November, but whether the politically red state will become the first to pass it twice remains in doubt.It's facing strong opposition from conservative groups and figures determined to pull the state back from legalizing pot. And though 54% of voters approved a constitutional...
COLORADO STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota PUC says prepare for higher natural gas prices

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Customers should prepare for increasing natural gas prices this fall and winter, the South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioners said. The PUC offered several ways to lower natural gas and electric consumption. Customers can set their thermostats to a lower temperature, maintain and upgrade appliances...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
B102.7

South Dakota’s Favorite Car Color Probably Won’t Surprise You

Cars, they come in all sizes, shapes, price ranges, comfort levels, and colors. Some have high safety and reliability scores, others not so much. When it comes to cars, the folks at Insurify say the most popular vehicle in the country right now is the Honda Accord. Here in South Dakota, we tend to gravitate towards pickup trucks the most often, according to the gang at iSeeCars.com. They claim South Dakota's go-to-new vehicle at the moment is the GMC Sierra Pickup. (If you can find one that is.)
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy