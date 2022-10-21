contrary to what the Democrats say, it is not the uninsured leaving massive unpaid balances behind;, it's the people on government insurance, like the VA, IHS, Medicaid and Medicare. The reimbursements are too low. when I went on Medicare I was astonished at how little it pays. Everybody wants medical care but nobody wants to pay for it. Hospital administrators always view nursing services as overhead, like electricity. They don't recognize nursing care as the product which people go to hospitals to obtain. They think they can reduce both quantity and quality of the product they are selling and the customers will continue to show up. What other business does that?
Where we need to start is at the hospital themselves.. In February I was in the hospital for 2 Tylenol it cost me $50. Hospital costs have gone unchecked for way too long. 2 nights in the hospital a relatively minor surgery $83000. That's completely unacceptable. While you're cutting down these people on medicare do you know that most of them go without their medicines or don't go see a doctor until they're very sick because they cannot afford it. We worked all our life taking care of cry baby and now we want a little bit back and you go and cut people on medicare down who have worked all their life and have earned that right to have that insurance. It's the hospitals it's the doctors who only spend 5 minutes with you and charge $300 for a d*** office visit. That's where we need to start not with the people who need the health care like medicare
Comments / 4