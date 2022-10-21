ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 teens expelled for drawing swastika in Maine school

JAY (WGME) -- Two Maine students who are accused of drawing of a swastika and writing a racial slur in a high school have been expelled indefinitely, according to the Livermore Falls Advertiser. The 15- and 17-year-old Spruce Mountain High School students were charged earlier this month with criminal mischief...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
Family of missing Bangor man beginning statewide search

PORTLAND (WGME) - The family of a missing Bangor man spent the weekend raising awareness through statewide rallies, pleading with Mainers to help in their search. CBS 13 spoke with the mother of 38-year-old Graham Lacher who was handing out information on the Eastern Prom in Portland Sunday afternoon. Her...
BANGOR, ME
Martha Stewart visits Portland bakeries

A cooking icon visited two bakeries in Portland. Martha Stewart posted on her Instagram account she was having a great foodie morning in Portland. She stopped by Standard Bakery on Commercial Street for their coffee and English muffins then made her way to Norimoto Bakery on Stevens Avenue to try some of Atsuko Fujimoto’s baked goods.
PORTLAND, ME
Maine Make-A-Wish teen wishes for renovated softball field for her team

READFIELD (WGME) - A Manchester teen and cancer survivor used her Make-A-Wish for something to benefit herself and her friends. 17-year-old Alexis Michaud plays for the softball team at Maranacook High School and she wished to renovate her school's softball field. The field with all of its new additions was...
READFIELD, ME
Celebration of life held for Freeport teen Theo Ferrara

FREEPORT (WGME) -- A celebration of life was held Sunday for 14-year-old Theo Ferrara. The Freeport teen's death left a massive impact on the community. Ferrara had been missing for less than a week in September before his body was found in the ocean off the coast of Brunswick. The...
FREEPORT, ME
Man dies after setting himself on fire at Maine gas station, officials say

POLAND (WGME) – The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office says a man died after he set himself on fire at a gas station in Poland early Tuesday morning. According to officials, a 68-year-old man drove into the Big Apple parking lot on Maine Street around 1 a.m., removed a gas pump handle, and poured gasoline on himself. He then walked a short distance away from the gas pumps and lit himself on fire.
POLAND, ME
Driver hits utility pole in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND (WGME) – Police say a driver crashed into a utility pole in Cumberland early Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Main Street near 322 Main Street. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. According to police, the driver hit a utility pole and several mailboxes.
CUMBERLAND, ME

