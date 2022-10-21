Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WPFO
Breaking down the ballot: Analyzing Portland charter questions 1, 2 & 3
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland voters will get to weigh in on more than a dozen questions on the ballot in just over two weeks. They range from citizen initiatives to charter amendment changes. Eight out of the 13 questions focus on changes to Portland's charter. Back in 2020, voters approved...
WPFO
Old Orchard Beach fisherman suing boat owner over shark catching
OLD ORDCHARD BEACH (BDN) -- A former deckhand on a fishing boat claims he was injured when a thrashing shark was inadvertently caught in the boat’s net and brought onboard. The deckhand, Mark Emerton of Old Orchard Beach, has sued the boat’s owner in U.S. District Court in Portland.
WPFO
2 teens expelled for drawing swastika in Maine school
JAY (WGME) -- Two Maine students who are accused of drawing of a swastika and writing a racial slur in a high school have been expelled indefinitely, according to the Livermore Falls Advertiser. The 15- and 17-year-old Spruce Mountain High School students were charged earlier this month with criminal mischief...
WPFO
Family of missing Bangor man beginning statewide search
PORTLAND (WGME) - The family of a missing Bangor man spent the weekend raising awareness through statewide rallies, pleading with Mainers to help in their search. CBS 13 spoke with the mother of 38-year-old Graham Lacher who was handing out information on the Eastern Prom in Portland Sunday afternoon. Her...
WPFO
Student got thumb stuck in car before he was dragged 1/2 mile in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A South Portland student is out of the hospital after he was dragged for a half-mile by a car Monday. Police say the middle school-aged boy was being dropped off at home by his classmate’s sister. When the car drove off, the boy’s thumb was...
WPFO
Martha Stewart visits Portland bakeries
A cooking icon visited two bakeries in Portland. Martha Stewart posted on her Instagram account she was having a great foodie morning in Portland. She stopped by Standard Bakery on Commercial Street for their coffee and English muffins then made her way to Norimoto Bakery on Stevens Avenue to try some of Atsuko Fujimoto’s baked goods.
WPFO
Maine motorcyclist killed following crash with school bus in Gorham identified
GORHAM (WGME) -- Police have identified the 18-year-old motorcyclist who was killed after crashing into a school bus in Gorham on Tuesday. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Route 202 near Libby Road. Police say the school bus was making a left turn when a motorcycle, operated by 18-year-old...
WPFO
3 Maine students taken to hospital after school vehicle, van collide in New Gloucester
NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME) -- Three students were taken to a hospital after an Auburn school vehicle and a van collided in New Gloucester Tuesday morning. The crash happened near Lewiston Rd. and Gloucester Hill Rd. around 8:15 a.m. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, a van operated by the...
WPFO
Bus driver shortage forces Maine school districts to get creative with recruitment tactics
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Some Maine school districts are desperate for bus drivers. This is forcing them to get creative. Incentives, bonuses, radio ads, and signs are some of the new attempts to recruit more bus drivers. There is a sign in the Best Western parking lot in South Portland...
WPFO
Maine parent wants book about transgender teens removed from school library
BATH (WGME) -- Another Maine school district will meet Monday night to discuss removing a book from its library. "Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out" is the book in question at RSU 1 in the Midcoast. A parent requested this book be removed from the Woolwich Central School library, which...
WPFO
Windham High School bringing in crisis counselors after motorcycle crashes into school bus
GORHAM (WGME) - Police say a motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a school bus in Gorham Tuesday. Police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m., shutting down Route 202 near Libby Avenue. "The motorcycle struck the school bus, bounced off the school bus and struck the car that was...
WPFO
Maine Make-A-Wish teen wishes for renovated softball field for her team
READFIELD (WGME) - A Manchester teen and cancer survivor used her Make-A-Wish for something to benefit herself and her friends. 17-year-old Alexis Michaud plays for the softball team at Maranacook High School and she wished to renovate her school's softball field. The field with all of its new additions was...
WPFO
Breaking down the ballot: Estimated cost of Cape Elizabeth school construction bond
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Voters in Cape Elizabeth will get to decide on November 8 whether to approve a multi-million-dollar school construction bond, which could increase property taxes in the town by more than 20 percent. The town council voted 4-3 back in August to put the question on the...
WPFO
Cumberland, North Yarmouth residents to vote on $74M school referendum
CUMBERLAND (WGME)— Residents in the MSAD 51 school district area will vote on a nearly $74 million referendum to build a new school. This is MSAD #51's third attempt in recent years to expand. The issue is at the elementary level with the Mabel I. Wilson School. The district...
WPFO
'It is so important': Flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinic held in Portland
With a triple health threat possible for winter, the city of Portland is offering a walk-in flu and COVID vaccine clinic. It comes as doctors warn of a rise in flu, COVID and RSV cases. The clinic will be held at the Portland Public Health Clinic at 39 Forest Ave....
WPFO
Celebration of life held for Freeport teen Theo Ferrara
FREEPORT (WGME) -- A celebration of life was held Sunday for 14-year-old Theo Ferrara. The Freeport teen's death left a massive impact on the community. Ferrara had been missing for less than a week in September before his body was found in the ocean off the coast of Brunswick. The...
WPFO
Ask the I-Team: Were there any legal repercussions following 2021 Auburn home explosion?
Back in December, just days before Christmas, Auburn Police say there was an explosion inside a house on Broadview Avenue caused by someone using butane to extract THC from marijuana. Authorities said it left a man with serious burns and the home uninhabitable. Brad asked the CBS13 I-Team:. “Whatever happened...
WPFO
Man dies after setting himself on fire at Maine gas station, officials say
POLAND (WGME) – The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office says a man died after he set himself on fire at a gas station in Poland early Tuesday morning. According to officials, a 68-year-old man drove into the Big Apple parking lot on Maine Street around 1 a.m., removed a gas pump handle, and poured gasoline on himself. He then walked a short distance away from the gas pumps and lit himself on fire.
WPFO
Buxton man charged with terrorizing after allegedly threatening OOB middle school
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) -- A Buxton man is accused of threatening a middle school in Old Orchard Beach. Police say they responded to Loranger Memorial School just after 10 a.m. because a man was threatening the school over the phone. Officers placed all Old Orchard Beach schools on lockdown...
WPFO
Driver hits utility pole in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND (WGME) – Police say a driver crashed into a utility pole in Cumberland early Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Main Street near 322 Main Street. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. According to police, the driver hit a utility pole and several mailboxes.
