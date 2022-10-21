Read full article on original website
Bruins' Brad Marchand expected to return to lineup before Thanksgiving
Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand will be back on the ice sooner than expected. After undergoing surgery on both hips back in May, Marchand's rehab timetable had him slated for a return sometime after Thanksgiving. However, according to head coach Jim Montgomery, Marchand is ahead of schedule. "He's going to...
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Two helpers against Rangers
Voracek collected two assists in Sunday's win over the Rangers. He had a hand in Andrew Peeke's eventual game-winner early in the second period, as well as Kent Johnson's tally late in the third that closed out the scoring. Voracek is still looking for his first goal of the season, but the 33-year-old has been productive as the greybeard on the Blue Jackets' second line alongside 20-year-old rookie Johnson and 25-year-old center Jack Roslovic, racking up five assists in seven games.
Bears' Lucas Patrick: Exits Monday
Patrick (toe) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Patrick was carted to the Bears' locker room after sustaining a toe injury at some point during the first quarter. The veteran has played multiple positions on the interior of Chicago's offensive line this season, and his absence will leave Sam Mustipher to step in at center against New England, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic.
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Snags two helpers
Kane recorded a pair of assists against the Kraken on Sunday. Kane is still looking for his first goal of the season, having been held off the scoresheet through the opening five games despite 13 shots on goal. While the veteran winger is off to a slow start to the year, he should still be capable of reaching the 20-goal threshold for the 15th time in his career.
Falcons' Kyle Pitts: Disappears in loss
Pitts recorded three receptions on five targets for nine yards in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Bengals. Pitts led the Falcons in targets, though he was still limited as Atlanta stuck to an extremely run-heavy offensive gameplan despite trailing the entire game. That's been a problem for the entire season, as Pitts has at least five targets in only three of his six games this season and has topped 25 receiving yards in a game only once. His struggles can't all be pinned to volume however, as he's also averaged only 5.9 yards per target. The end result has been a very disappointing sophomore campaign for Pitts.
Giants' Elerson Smith: Returns to practice Wednesday
Smith (lower leg) was designated to return from injured reserve and practiced Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Smith landed on injured reserve at the end of August due to a right leg injury he suffered during practice a few weeks earlier. The second-year linebacker will now have a 21-day window to be added to the active roster, or he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the 2022 campaign.
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Low usage despite St. Brown's exit
Reynolds caught one of two targets for eight yards during Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Cowboys. After seeing 28 targets over the previous three games, Reynolds was curiously unused on a day that Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) left early to join DJ Chark (ankle) on the sidelines. Instead, Kalif Raymond led the way among Lions receivers as Jared Goff slowly worked his way into scoring position before turning the ball over on four occasions. If St. Brown needs to miss time, Reynolds would slot in as the Detroit's clear No. 1 option at wideout in Week 8 against Miami.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Not practicing Wednesday
Golladay (knee) will not practice Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Golladay and Kadarious Toney (hamstring) are both absent from practice to begin the week, and it's no guarantee that either wideout earns a significant role on offense when healthy. Both Golladay and Toney will have two more chances to increase their activity levels ahead of Sunday's matchup in Seattle.
Jets' James Robinson: On track to practice
Robinson (knee) passed his physical with the Jets and is slated to practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Robinson was reportedly dealing with some knee soreness last week, but the issue won't prevent him from taking part in practice with his new team. That said, per Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, at this stage coach Robert Saleh won't yet commit to Robinson playing Sunday against the Patriots, with the team planning to evaluate where the running back is in terms of the playbook by the end of the week.
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Closing in on return
Bertans (knee) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans but is close to making his season debut, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. Once cleared for action, Bertans should play a bench role in his first full season in Dallas. After being acquired from the Wizards midway through last season, Bertans made 22 appearances and averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stifled by Blazers in loss
Jokic finished with nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 135-110 loss to the Trail Blazers. This was easily Jokic's worst offensive performance of the campaign, as he finished with a season-low point total. Incredibly, he attempted only four shots, but he still flirted with a triple-double with a 9/9/9 line. The big man was impacted by foul trouble in the contest and played a season-low 27 minutes, but this was really just an aberration for a dominant player who has more than proven his ability to score proficiently. Jokic averaged 27.1 points per game last season and will likely come closer to that total in his next game against the Lakers on Wednesday.
Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Sidelined Monday night
Wynn (shoulder) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against Chicago. Wynn was limited with a shoulder injury in each practice of Week 8 and will miss his first game of the season Monday. In his stead, expect 12th-year veteran Marcus Cannon to start at right tackle for New England.
Jets' Elijah Moore: Back with team, expected to play
Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Moore (personal) is back with the team and is expected to play Sunday against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Moore requested a trade ahead of the Jets' Week 7 win over the Broncos, and the wideout ultimately was made inactive by the team. Per Connor Hughes of SNY.tv, Moore being inactive wasn't a punishment, but rather because Saleh didn't want the receiver taking the field in his current mental state. With Corey Davis (knee) day-to-day, it would certainly be nice to have Moore back in the mix. Despite winning games, the Jets have struggled moving the ball through the air with Zach Wilson at the helm, though they'll likely have to lean on their quarterback more moving forward after losing breakout star Breece Hall (knee) for the season.
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Catches only look
Thomas caught his only target for three yards in Sunday's 21-3 win over the Buccaneers. Thomas has finished with either one or two receptions in every game this season. However, in topping 20 yards only twice and not yet finding the end zone through seven games, he carries minimal fantasy value.
Klay Thompson's tough start to season continues, hit with first career ejection after spat with Devin Booker
Klay Thompson has had a pretty tough start to the season. Entering Tuesday's game against the Suns, the Warriors guard was averaging 14 points on 40-percent shooting, including 34 percent from 3. With two points on 1-of-8 shooting, including 0-of-5 from 3, against Phoenix, those shooting numbers fell 35 percent overall and 21 percent from 3.
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Inactive Sunday
Thompson (thumb) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh. Thompson was limited by a right thumb injury during practice this week and won't be able to suit up in primetime Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa will return to the field while Teddy Bridgewater serves as his backup.
Celtics' Grant Williams suspended game for contacting official, inappropriate language in loss vs. Bulls
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been suspended for one game after being ejected from Monday's loss to the Chicago Bulls, the NBA announced Wednesday. The suspension is for "recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official." The moment in question came in the fourth quarter of Monday's loss to the Bulls, after Williams was called for a blocking foul while the Celtics trailed by 18.
Titans' Dontrell Hilliard: Scripted out of win
Hilliard carried the ball once for four yards in Sunday's 19-10 win over the Colts. He did not haul in either of his targets. As has been the case this season, Hilliard played a minimal role in the Titans' rushing attack. However, he was also an afterthought as a pass catcher due to game script and suffered through his first game without a reception as a result. Hilliard has still tallied at least three receptions in three of his five games this season.
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Joins 53-man roster
Knight was signed to the Jets' active roster from their practice squad, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports. Knight joined the Jets as an UDFA out of NC State, and he did initially make the 53-man roster after impressing in camp, but he was ultimately waived and signed to the practice squad in early September. With Breece Hall (knee) out for the season, and recent acquisition James Robinson's debut date unknown due to knee soreness, Knight will be able to provide depth at running back for the team moving forward.
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Targeted 10 times in defeat
Johnson secured five of 10 targets for 42 yards during the Steelers' 16-10 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. Johnson led the Steelers in targets during Sunday's defeat, and he drew double-digit targets for the fifth time over the fist seven games of the season. However, he managed to secure only half of his targets and was held under 50 receiving yards for the third time in the last four weeks. He'll face a slightly tougher matchup against Philadelphia in Week 8.
