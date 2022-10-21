Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Porterville Recorder
Tennessee Football Prep Polls
The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 25, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Porterville Recorder
Kentucky High School Football Poll
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. Others receiving votes: Harlan 4. Paintsville 1. Class 2A. Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs. 1. Beechwood(3)8-1742. (tie) Mayfield(4)9-0741. 3. Owensboro Catholic-6-3623. 4. Metcalfe Co.-9-0514. 5. Breathitt Co.(1)6-2426. 5....
Porterville Recorder
Iowa Boy's Prep Football Poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. Class 5A. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Pleasant Valley (3)9-0462. 2. Southeast Polk8-1403. 3. Ankeny8-1384. (tie) West Des Moines Dowling...
Porterville Recorder
Michigan Prep Football Poll
Others receiving votes: Southfield A&T 3. 14, Saline 2. Others receiving votes: Battle Creek Central 7. Birmingham Seaholm 6. East Lansing 4. Waterford Mott 3. South Lyon 1. Port Huron Northern 1. Division 3. SchoolRecordPoints. 1. Mason (4)(9-0)46. 2. Muskegon(7-2)42. 3. Mount Pleasant(8-1)41. 4. St. Joseph(8-1)29. 5. Detroit King (1)(5-3)28.
Porterville Recorder
California teacher suspected of harboring missing teen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California teacher has been arrested on suspicion of harboring a missing 15-year-old boy for nearly two years, authorities said. The teen was reported missing from his Rancho Cordova home in June 2020 and “inexplicably” returned in March of this year, according to a police statement.
Porterville Recorder
Girl, 14, took loaded gun to California high school campus
WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday after she brought a loaded handgun to a Southern California high school, police said. The girl showed the gun to a student in a restroom at Westminster High School in Orange County at around noon, although she didn't make any threats and nobody was hurt, according to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda, the Orange County Register reported.
Porterville Recorder
Don’t Just Wash Your Clothes, Disinfect and Sanitize Them – Now at Both Paradise Laundry Locations
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Paradise Laundry has recently added a state-of-the-art new feature to their Citrus Heights laundromat. The pandemic has demonstrated the importance of cleanliness resulting in multiple methods being used to kill bacteria i.e., antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes. With the addition of the Ozone Laundry System to the Citrus Heights store, customers can now disinfect and sanitize their clothing and linens at both Paradise Laundry locations.
Comments / 0