Allen, TX

Arnold's standout showing fuels No. 6 Guyer's blowout of No. 9 Allen

By John Fields Staff Writer jfields@dentonrc.com
 5 days ago
Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold gets a pass off on one leg during the Wildcats' game against Allen. Arnold led Guyer to its first-ever win against perennial power Allen.

A lights-out performance from quarterback Jackson Arnold combined with stout defense helped No. 6 Guyer dominate No. 9 Allen 49-7 Thursday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.

Arnold was accurate all night, completing 25 of his 28 pass attempts for 334 yards and four touchdowns. The Oklahoma commit tacked on seven carries for 84 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Wide receiver Landon Sides had seven catches for 132 yards and two scores.

Guyer wide receiver Landon Sides breaks loose from the tackle attempt of Allen defensive back Caison Smith for a long gain. Sides had seven catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

Denton, TX
