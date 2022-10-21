Arnold's standout showing fuels No. 6 Guyer's blowout of No. 9 Allen
A lights-out performance from quarterback Jackson Arnold combined with stout defense helped No. 6 Guyer dominate No. 9 Allen 49-7 Thursday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
Arnold was accurate all night, completing 25 of his 28 pass attempts for 334 yards and four touchdowns. The Oklahoma commit tacked on seven carries for 84 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Wide receiver Landon Sides had seven catches for 132 yards and two scores.
Comments / 0