Nurses At Muskogee Hospital Recognized As Best In The State
A group of nurses who work at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee are being recognized for being the best in the state. They were included on this year’s Great 100 Nurses list. Robert Gaygay is a nurse who runs the vaccine clinic at the hospital.
KHBS
Whitney's Race took to the streets of Fort Smith Saturday
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Teams of runners, in all sort of outfits, turned out Saturday in Fort Smith for Whitney’s Race. The fun, family-friendly event, benefits pancreatic cancer research. The race is named in honor of Whitney Marsh who died of pancreatic cancer in 2018, only 10 months...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Haskell man dead after concrete truck fails to make it up hill
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — A 53-year-old man is dead after being run over by a concrete truck, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said on Tuesday afternoon, Royce Harp, age 53 of Haskell, was driving a 2002 Kenworth concrete truck up a steep hill on State Highway 10A.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Victim’s family speaks after Benjamin Cole execution for Rogers County murder
MCALESTER, Okla. — Benjamin Cole was executed Thursday morning at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary. His execution came nearly 20 years after he killed his infant daughter in Rogers County. Brianna Cole’s family was present for his execution. They say the focus should be on their blonde-hair, blue eyed niece.
KTUL
Person of interest in Okmulgee quadruple homicide arrested with help from license reader
TULSA, Okla. — The person of interest in the Okmulgee quadruple homicide was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores this week with the help of a crime-fighting tool, according to an arrest affidavit. The document, filled out by the arresting officer, says the black truck 67-year-old Joe Kennedy was driving...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Man says he was shot 10 years ago by person of interest in Okmulgee quadruple murder case
OKMULGEE, Okla. — A man is speaking out 10 years after being shot by a man Okmulgee Police said is a person of interest in their quadruple homicide investigation. In a FOX23 Exclusive, Robert Skinner recalled the day he was shot in the back by Joe Kennedy in January of 2012.
AR Police: Handcuffed man stuffed drugs down throat, died hours later
"If you can't do it, I will show you how to do it like a pro," Jacob Allen Jones, 26, told his uncle concerning swallowing bags of what authorities say were illegal drugs, while the two were handcuffed in the back of a police cruiser. A few hours later, Jones was dead.
KOCO
Man arrested, facing charges in infamous Oklahoma case
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — A man has been arrested and is facing charges in an infamous Oklahoma case. Many people have been searching for justice for Holly Cantrell, who was reported missing in 2017. Her remains were found in 2018. Now, a man will face charges in her murder....
stiglernews.com
Healthy Living Expo Oct. 21
After several years of hiatus due to the pandemic, the Haskell County Coalition is pleased to announce the Haskell County Healthy Living Expo will be conducted on the Haskell County Courthouse lawn from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. This free community event will showcase healthy resources...
Investigation continues in Okmulgee quadruple murder
The investigation continues in the Okmulgee quadruple murder as more questions come with no answers.
KHBS
Election results: Crawford County JP races, Alma, Cedarville, Dyer voting for mayor, Mulberry and Van Buren for city council
RESULTS: STATEWIDE | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | U.S. HOUSE | STATE SENATE | STATE HOUSE | BENTON COUNTY | CRAWFORD COUNTY | FRANKLIN COUNTY | JOHNSON COUNTY | LOGAN COUNTY | MADISON COUNTY | SCOTT COUNTY | SEBASTIAN COUNTY | WASHINGTON COUNTY |. We will begin posting results on...
5newsonline.com
The Witches Ride is coming to downtown Fort Smith
The event will benefit several non-profits. Dress up like a witch, decorate a bicycle and you're in. Daren visits with organizers about what's all involved.
kuaf.com
River Detours Benefit Fort Smith
Whether it's from trains or Mississippi River reroutes, commercial tonnage is up on the Arkansas River. That reporting and more from Michael Tilley of Talk Business & Politics. Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Okmulgee residents react to arrest of person of interest in quadruple homicide case
OKMULGEE, Okla. — The person of interest Okmulgee Police have been looking for in connection with the murder and dismemberment of four missing men is now sitting in a Florida jail after being arrested in a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning. Chief Prentice alerted the media to 67-year-old Joe Kennedy’s...
anadisgoi.com
Cherokee Nation to celebrate opening of meat processing facility
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation and its businesses will celebrate the opening of 1839 Cherokee Meat Co. on Tuesday, October 25 at 1 p.m. The grand opening event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by guided tours of the facility. 1839 Cherokee Meat Co. was created after Chief Hoskin,...
