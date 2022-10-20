ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stigler, OK

KHBS

Whitney's Race took to the streets of Fort Smith Saturday

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Teams of runners, in all sort of outfits, turned out Saturday in Fort Smith for Whitney’s Race. The fun, family-friendly event, benefits pancreatic cancer research. The race is named in honor of Whitney Marsh who died of pancreatic cancer in 2018, only 10 months...
FORT SMITH, AR
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Haskell man dead after concrete truck fails to make it up hill

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — A 53-year-old man is dead after being run over by a concrete truck, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said on Tuesday afternoon, Royce Harp, age 53 of Haskell, was driving a 2002 Kenworth concrete truck up a steep hill on State Highway 10A.
HASKELL, OK
KOCO

Man arrested, facing charges in infamous Oklahoma case

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — A man has been arrested and is facing charges in an infamous Oklahoma case. Many people have been searching for justice for Holly Cantrell, who was reported missing in 2017. Her remains were found in 2018. Now, a man will face charges in her murder....
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
stiglernews.com

Healthy Living Expo Oct. 21

After several years of hiatus due to the pandemic, the Haskell County Coalition is pleased to announce the Haskell County Healthy Living Expo will be conducted on the Haskell County Courthouse lawn from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. This free community event will showcase healthy resources...
HASKELL COUNTY, OK
kuaf.com

River Detours Benefit Fort Smith

Whether it's from trains or Mississippi River reroutes, commercial tonnage is up on the Arkansas River. That reporting and more from Michael Tilley of Talk Business & Politics. Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production...
FORT SMITH, AR
anadisgoi.com

Cherokee Nation to celebrate opening of meat processing facility

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation and its businesses will celebrate the opening of 1839 Cherokee Meat Co. on Tuesday, October 25 at 1 p.m. The grand opening event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by guided tours of the facility. 1839 Cherokee Meat Co. was created after Chief Hoskin,...
TAHLEQUAH, OK

