Loxahatchee, FL

1 injured after dump truck falls into canal in Loxahatchee

By Monica Magalhaes
WPTV West Palm Beach
 5 days ago
One person is hospitalized after a dump truck rolled off the road and fell into a canal in Loxahatchee Thursday morning.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Collecting Canal Road at approximately 8 a.m.

According to PBCFR, crews used oil/hydrocarbon fluid-absorbing booms in order to collect and prevent further contamination in the canal.

The patient was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

No more information was immediately available.

