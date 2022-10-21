ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore's city administrator takes leadership position in Northern Virginia

After serving Baltimore City for two years, City Administrator Christopher Shorter is leaving to take a leadership position in Northern Virginia. The mayor's office on Tuesday announced Shorter's departure to become the new county executive for Prince William County. Shorter's last day in Baltimore will be Dec. 30, and a search replace him is underway.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

New initiative aims to help Marylanders as wave of evictions hit households

Baltimore has one of the highest eviction rates in the country, according to United Way of Central Maryland. They're launching a new initiative to help change that. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with Shanika, who did not wish to share her last name. She is facing eviction. The Essex single mother of six said she once held two jobs, but now she's home with a sick child and said she's exhausted every option.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore religious leaders push for strong voter turnout in Black communities

BALTIMORE -- A group of faith leaders across Maryland is making a push to increase voter turnout in Black communities."We have gathered here today as an ad hoc group, a clergy determined to get the vote out," one preacher said on Monday.That's when faith leaders presented a united front. It was part of a church-led push to get their congregants to vote."I'm asking everyone to go to the polls, vote your conscience, vote what you think is right," another preacher said. At New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, a coalition of clergy, pastors and lay leaders of every denomination expressed a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

Maryland school district blocked Republican gubernatorial candidate's website

A Maryland school district had blocked visiting the Republican gubernatorial candidate's website from its computers before fixing access on Thursday. A student of Frederick County Public Schools had been working on a school assignment from home on a district-issued computer when the student discovered the website of Dan Cox, the Republican candidate running against Democrat Wes Moore, could not be accessed on the device. After being alerted to the issue, FCPS began to work on fixing it, according to Fox 45 News.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County to receive over $500,000 in state revitalization program awards

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has announced new awardees for six state revitalization programs administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). Nearly $72 million was awarded to 224 projects and activities that promote community development and economic growth. Counties and jurisdictions across the state received awards through one or more of the six programs.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Confidence built since Maryland's CROWN Act took effect

BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair."He said, 'You didn't do that to your hair on purpose?' Just me gallivanting upon with my life was so unacceptable to him," recalled Smith, now a state delegate representing the city of Baltimore. "It's not just non-Black people who have this internalized hatred. Plenty of Black people have absorbed this poison."Smith, who is Black, successfully pushed in 2020 for Maryland lawmakers to pass the Creating a...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Window-washing gone wrong puts Baltimore's squeegee workers back in the spotlight

BALTIMORE – A woman recently reported to police that she was assaulted by a squeegee worker while another worker attempted to snatch a purse from inside her car during a windshield washing gone wrong.The woman, who did not want to be identified for security concerns, said she was driving with her elderly mother when she declined to have her windshield cleaned near the intersection of President Street and East Fayette Street on Friday.That's when a group of youths surrounded their vehicle, prohibiting the driver from being able to move."I said, 'Mom, just get some money out of the purse. ....
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV

(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Massive new container terminal, rail facility coming to Tradepoint Atlantic

SPARROWS POINT, Md. — A massive new container terminal and on-dock rail facility is coming to Tradepoint Atlantic. State and local officials believe the facility will give the Port of Baltimore a significant competitive advantage. Officials called it a strategic and transformational partnership that will create more than 1,000 jobs and help seal the future of the port as an economic engine for the region for years to come.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former Maryland Park Service employee faces charges of raping two park workers

BALTIMORE -- A former Maryland Park Service employee who was arrested in September for allegedly raping a co-worker now faces additional charges stemming from a sexual encounter with a different colleague, according to the Baltimore Banner.Michael Browning, 71, faces charges of second-degree rape and second-degree assault for allegedly raping and assaulting of a female while he was the park manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park, police said. Investigators determined over the course of a six-month-long investigation that he had sexually assaulted the same person several times, police said.     Now, WJZ's media partner, the Baltimore Banner, is reporting that a second...
BALTIMORE, MD

