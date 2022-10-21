ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Victim dies in early morning shooting in Ouachita Parish; investigation underway

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 5 days ago

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Thursday, October 20, 2022, around 12:30 AM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a shooting on the 100 block of Dillingham Drive in Monroe, La. According to authorities, they discovered the victim deceased in the residence.

An investigation into the fatality is underway. The identity of the victim has not been released by officials due to notifying the family of the victim.

We will keep you updated once we receive more information.

