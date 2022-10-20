ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K97.5

Fans React To Chloë & Druski FaceTiming “For The Night” In New Promotion

By Sammy Approved
K97.5
K97.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rEaZ6_0ih8VKpm00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I6rNe_0ih8VKpm00

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Singer Chloë Bailey shared a cryptic promotional image for her upcoming single “For the Night,” which features a screenshot from her FaceTime call with Internet personality Druski . Check it out inside.

Chloë is gearing up to release her next single, “For The Night.” The singer and actress shared a FaceTime photo of her and Druski on social media today (Oct. 20) with the caption, “8 DAYS TIL FTN.” The post featured a link to a website titled “Chloe’s Phone,” which leads fans to pre-save the upcoming single on Apple Music and Spotify.

Druski’s name on the call left fans wondering what is really going on between the two. It reads: Druuu with a blue heart and eggplant emoji. The eggplant emoji makes it clear that Chloë’s ready “for the night” and for that action.

Fans quickly responded with several memes and jokes to follow. One social media user responded to the use of emojis by his name, using one of Druski’s notable videos where he asks, “what you mean by that?” on his Instagram live video.

Another fan posted a throwback photo of Michael Jackson, looking utterly disgusted. The social media user commented, “Now Chloe the emojis.”

Others chimed in with their funny tweets. Many were genuinely surprised to see Druski involved in Chloë’s rollout at all.

This fan had enough, saying they thought her sister Halle mentioned Chloë was into pretty boys.

Of course, several fans responded with Gunna references since the two were once a couple. It appears that, that relationship may have been just “for the night” as well.

We’re excited to see what other messages Chloë receives on her phone.

Check out her upcoming single, “For The Night” debuting October 28th ahead of her self-titled album, Chloë. Be sure to visit the website to pre-save the single here .

Comments / 0

Related
K97.5

Latto Slams Nicki Minaj, Twitter Beef Is On: “Ur Older Than My Mom Tryna Be A Bully”

Seems like Big Latto has had enough. The Atlanta rapper took to Twitter to slam Nicki Minaj for what she described as months of subtweets. https://twitter.com/latto/status/1580756435084115968 And she didn’t pull any punches. “I’ve ignored countless subtweets since March and instead addressed u in the dm,” tweeted Latto, @’ing Minaj, so you know it’s real. “You’re […] The post Latto Slams Nicki Minaj, Twitter Beef Is On: “Ur Older Than My Mom Tryna Be A Bully” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
K97.5

Ye Goes Full Antisemite In ‘Drink Champs’ “Interview”, Says George Floyd Died Of Fentanyl

You knew someone was going to book the artist formerly known as Kanye West for an interview after his recent antisemitic rhetoric. N.O.R.E.’s Drink Champs podcast locked Ye in, and the interview was as toxic, off the rails and frustrating as most anyone would have expected. Actually, it may have been worse. One particular clip […] The post Ye Goes Full Antisemite In ‘Drink Champs’ “Interview”, Says George Floyd Died Of Fentanyl appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HollywoodLife

Kerry Washington Wears Sheer White Corset Over Orange Lace Dress On ‘Good Morning America’

Kerry Washington always makes a statement with her outfits, no matter what the occasion is, and that’s exactly what she did when she was the special guest on Good Morning America in NYC on Oct. 25. The 45-year-old was promoting her new Netflix film, The School for Good and Evil when she wore a see-through white corset crop top over a peach, poofy dress.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Celebrate Son’s 2nd Birthday With Epic Minions-Themed Bash: Photos & Videos

“#PapaBear, your Dad and I love you so much,” Nicki Minaj captioned one of the galleries she posted on Instagram on Monday (Oct. 24). Nearly a month after his birthday – “On 9/30/22, you turned 2” — Nicki, 39, posted videos and photos taken from “Papa Bear’s birthday party. In the first slides in the gallery, Nicki posed with her husband, Kenneth Petty, and their son. “Papa Bear,” whose official name has yet to be revealed, looked happy between his mom and dad. Kenneth, 44, wore a blue-and-black tracksuit, while Nicki opted for a Chanel jumpsuit and long pink hair.
K97.5

Quavo & Takeoff “Nothing Changed,” Taylor Gang “Creatures” & More | Daily Visuals 10.12.22

Regardless of how many joints they’ve dropped together, seeing Quavo and Takeoff in the same scene and song without Offset still takes some getting used to as we’ve grown accustomed to seeing Migos roll together since their inception. Still, the new twosome has to get this paper and continue to drop new joints together. In […] The post Quavo & Takeoff “Nothing Changed,” Taylor Gang “Creatures” & More | Daily Visuals 10.12.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
K97.5

K97.5

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle’s Real Hip Hop and R&B

 https://hiphopnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy