Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 Hotels in Massachusetts Land On List of Top 25 Haunted Hotels in U.S.
Halloween is inching ever so close. Perhaps for the scariest time of the year, maybe you're intending on doing some traveling as you partake in the spooky festivities, wherever that may be. As it turns out, maybe one of those spots is relatively local within Massachusetts. You never know, you mind end up one of three out of the top 25 haunted hotels in the U.S.
This Place Has the Most Creepy Name For Anywhere in Massachusetts
Throughout the state of Massachusetts, we have plenty of cities, towns, and villages with some strange names. However, there is one place throughout the state that has a name you would never expect would be anywhere. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.
WBEC AM
Pittsfield, MA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1420wbec.com
Comments / 0