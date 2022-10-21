ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 7

WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CndDU_0ih8V9D200

Fantasy Football expert Jake Ciely of The Athletic joins WAVY Sports Director Craig Loper for Week 7 of the Washington Huddle.

This year, Ciely joins Loper from his Athletic studio.

More Huddle content: https://www.wavy.com/washington-huddle/

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Man shot Sunday night in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old man was shot Sunday night at the Rivers Landing Apartments near Elizabeth City State University. Police say they were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to 1699 Weeksville Road and found the victim. He was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital for treatment. Police didn’t share the extent of his injuries and no suspect information is available at this time.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Navy officer, girlfriend charged with cyberstalking man’s ex-wife

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Navy officer and his girlfriend each face federal charges of cyberstalking, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy for an alleged campaign to harass his ex-wife. Jason Michael Leidel, 42, an active-duty commissioned officer and Sarah Elizabeth Song, 43, a senior trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Transportation, were scheduled […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities need help to find a 32-year-old man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning. Christopher Feagin escaped the facility around 1:40 a.m. Monday, but news of his escape wasn’t shared until 2:40 p.m. by Virginia State Police. Police say...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

48K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy