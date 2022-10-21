Jerry Lee Lewis, the rock and roll legend behind Great Balls Of Fire, has died at the age of 87. Lee passed away at his home in Memphis on Wednesday, according to TMZ. Lee's first hit was the 1957 track Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On, followed by the iconic song Great Balls Of Fire which was even featured in both Top Gun films.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 13 MINUTES AGO