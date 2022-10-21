Read full article on original website
Wynonna Judd extends The Judds: The Final Tour to 2023
Wynonna Judd will continue on The Judds: The Final Tour in 2023. The singer, who was one half of The Judds alongside late mother Naomi Judd, has added 15 dates to the arena tour that launched in September. The new leg starts on January 26 in Hershey, PA and continues...
Rock n' roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87: The Great Balls of Fire singer has passed away at his home in Memphis
Jerry Lee Lewis, the rock and roll legend behind Great Balls Of Fire, has died at the age of 87. Lee passed away at his home in Memphis on Wednesday, according to TMZ. Lee's first hit was the 1957 track Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On, followed by the iconic song Great Balls Of Fire which was even featured in both Top Gun films.
