Delaware State

No Lube
5d ago

Polls aren't worth the type they are printed on. If I go to Wilmington, where areas look like bombed out regions of the middle east, the polls would show a 98% Democrat vote. If I were to go to Kent County (Not Dover) it would probably be 98% Republican. So this article excluded this information which makes it smear and another reason why the media is trusted less and less every day. Where was the poll conducted, and how many people participated? Is this a tactic of voter suppression? If my party was losing by double digits, I may not even bother to go out and vote. This country is in the shi**er.

Beverly Gorski
5d ago

because Delaware thinks the dems are doing something for them. This state will.never be free as long as these delawareans don't take the blind folds off. they will do nothing for us

Rich Johnson
5d ago

UofD and "The Big Guy" have always had a thing together. Common knowledge. UofD are def on the DNC propaganda train. Follow that money, baby, and UofD sure knows how to spend.

WHYY

New poll shows Delaware Dems slated for another dominant Election Day

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Four years ago, Delaware Democrats took control of all nine statewide elected positions. That includes all three congressional seats, governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor, treasurer, and insurance commissioner. A new poll from the University of Delaware...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Questions about Fetterman's health dominate Pennsylvania Senate debate

Political strategists Adrienne Elrod and John Brabender join Here & Now hosts Deepa Fernandes and Celeste Headlee to assess how Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman did last night in their first and only debate in the race for an open Senate seat in Pennsylvania, as well as the latest following gubernatorial debates in New York and Michigan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WUSA9

What to expect at the polls in Maryland

MARYLAND, USA — The midterm general elections are fast approaching, which means it is time to get everything together in order to vote as quickly and efficiently as possible. Election Day is Nov. 8 and we have everything you need to know before hitting the polls. When to vote:
MARYLAND STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Benefits Committee extends retiree health plans for 1 year

Acting under emergency powers, the State Employment Benefit Committee voted Monday to continue state retiree health plans as they are through 2023. Rates will remain the same as they were for this year. That move did not stop retirees and their ringleaders from laying into the committee in a public comment session after the vote. Thomas Pledgie told the committee ... Read More
philasun.com

GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots

ABOVE PHOTO: A bundle of mail-in ballots marked “Problem Return, (Outer) Envelopes” are set aside as election workers continue counting ballots for the Pennsylvania primary election, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Mercer County Elections Board in Mercer, Pa. Vote counting continues as Republican candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick are locked in a too-early-to-call race for Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Republican nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Report: Delaware math, reading scores drop tops state lists

Delaware test scores have fallen to the bottom of the heap since 2019, with some worse than any other state, according to the Nation’s Report Card, which was released Monday.  From 2019 to 2022, the average scores for Delaware fourth-graders on the math assessment dropped by 14 points, the steepest of any state.  “In Delaware specifically, our scores were decimated,” ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Baltimore

Video shows Maryland gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox accepting gift from Proud Boys

BALTIMORE - A video shows Maryland Republican Dan Cox, who is running for governor, accepting a gift from a young man wearing a shirt with a Proud Boys insignia during the candidate's primary victory party this summer.The video, obtained by The Washington Post, shows Cox accepting a comb from him."Here, this is a present from Maryland Proud Boys to you," the young man said in video footage publicly posted on Cox's Vimeo account.Members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, were involved in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.After accepting the gift, Cox asked the man's name and shook...
MARYLAND STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware's unemployment rate drops last month, but the job growth also declines

Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down in September. "The unemployment rate fell to 4.3% from 4.5% in August. So that was a good decline in the unemployment rate. A year ago the unemployment rate was 5%, so we've declined 0.7% over the year. So we're on a good trend of downward unemployment rate numbers," said Tom Dougherty with the Department of Labor.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware man sentenced for his role in January 6th insurrection at U.S Capitol

A Laurel man is sentenced for his part in the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. 24-year-old Hunter Seefried received 24 months in prison on felony and misdemeanor charges Monday. He and his 53-year-old father Kevin entered the Capitol building after former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the...
LAUREL, DE
delawarepublic.org

DSU holds first expungement clinic in downtown campus

A dozen people stopped by Delaware State University’s downtown Dover campus for the first expungement clinic hosted by DSU and the state Office of Defense Services. Public defenders, Delaware’s Department of Labor and organizations like the Delaware Center for Justice, regularly host expungement clinics, helping people navigate the expensive and often confusing process of either expunging their record or seeking a pardon.
DOVER, DE

