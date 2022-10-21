ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

86-year-old Kingsville woman shot twice in drive-by, officials say

KINGSVILLE, Texas — An elderly woman was shot twice in a drive-by shooting in Kingsville Monday night and police are looking for whoever is responsible. Officers with the Kingsville Police Department were called to the 400 block of E. Henrietta St. on Oct. 24 just before 9 p.m. for reports of someone who had been shot. They found the 86-year-old woman with two gunshot wounds when they arrived at the home, according to officials at the KPD.
KINGSVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Aransas Pass tiny home community in the works

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A tiny home community is in the works in Aransas Pass. Amanda short was inspired to develop the 'Beloved Garden Tiny Home Community' because she wanted a community her mother can continue to thrive in despite being disabled. This community will highlight the value and skills everyone brings to the table.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KIII 3News

Portland Target will be bigger than Corpus Christi location

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Target coming to Portland will have a pharmacy, groceries, a Starbucks and curbside services, said developer Michael McLeod-Cobb on Wednesday. The new approximately 128,500 sq. ft. store will anchor in the new mixed-use Portland Town Center, which will have both commercial and residential space.
PORTLAND, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Two-vehicle crash kills four on U.S. Highway 59

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway into a two-vehicle crash that killed four people Sunday night. The crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 59 and County Road 309. U.S. Highway 59 northbound was closed to through traffic for several hours. A preliminary crash investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2021...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Two-day camp offers Tuloso-Midway students new opportunities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway High School is undergoing transformational changes starting in the new year. With P-Tech Academy and multiple on-campus pathways, the high school is preparing by having a two-day camp that gives middle school students opportunities they've never had access to before when it comes to exploring careers in technical education.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi local news

