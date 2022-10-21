Read full article on original website
DPS: Four Coastal Bend residents die in Wharton County crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four Coastal Bend residents died in a crash over the weekend in Wharton County, according to Sergeant Stephen Woodard with the Texas Department of Public Safety. The four people, three from Corpus Christi and one from Mathis, were traveling north on U.S. 59 in a...
86-year-old Kingsville woman shot twice in drive-by, officials say
KINGSVILLE, Texas — An elderly woman was shot twice in a drive-by shooting in Kingsville Monday night and police are looking for whoever is responsible. Officers with the Kingsville Police Department were called to the 400 block of E. Henrietta St. on Oct. 24 just before 9 p.m. for reports of someone who had been shot. They found the 86-year-old woman with two gunshot wounds when they arrived at the home, according to officials at the KPD.
Rethinking the way mental health crises are handled in the Coastal Bend area
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local law enforcement joined quite a number of mental health service providers to discuss how to improve the way mental health crises are handled in our area. The discussion taking place on the campus of Del Mar College. Senior Corpus Christi Police Department officer Shawn...
Corpus Christi City Council set to discuss $4.5 million North Beach canal project
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City Manager Peter Zanoni said he is recommending that city council sign off Tuesday on a plan to build a canal on North Beach. Zanoni said it's part of the continuing revitalization of that area which has been a big draw for tourism. The canal...
Aransas Pass tiny home community in the works
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A tiny home community is in the works in Aransas Pass. Amanda short was inspired to develop the 'Beloved Garden Tiny Home Community' because she wanted a community her mother can continue to thrive in despite being disabled. This community will highlight the value and skills everyone brings to the table.
Portland Target will be bigger than Corpus Christi location
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Target coming to Portland will have a pharmacy, groceries, a Starbucks and curbside services, said developer Michael McLeod-Cobb on Wednesday. The new approximately 128,500 sq. ft. store will anchor in the new mixed-use Portland Town Center, which will have both commercial and residential space.
Two-vehicle crash kills four on U.S. Highway 59
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway into a two-vehicle crash that killed four people Sunday night. The crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 59 and County Road 309. U.S. Highway 59 northbound was closed to through traffic for several hours. A preliminary crash investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2021...
Precautions are in place to keep kids safe during early voting, says CCISD chief
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Schools, libraries and government offices throughout Nueces County are doubling as polling places until Nov. 8, as the 2022 midterm elections kick into high gear. But with new reports of violence on school campuses almost daily, and community members given access to schools in order...
City of Corpus Christi welcomes new public health director
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city through a huge welcome party for the new health director of the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public District. Dr. Fauzia Khan comes from the Oklahoma State Department of Health and holds a Master's of Public Health from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. "I'm here...
Elderly woman injured in drive-by shooting in Kingsville
An 86-year-old woman was shot twice in a drive-by shooting Monday evening on Henrietta Avenue in Kingsville according to a press release from the Kingsville Police Department.
Jay Kleberg addresses climate change in South Texas during campaign tour
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Land Commissioner hopeful Jay Kleberg is vying for residents votes this election season. The South Texas native is hoping to take over after incumbent George P. Bush lost his primary bid for attorney general. Kleberg was in Corpus Christi Tuesday as part of his campaign...
Here's how you can help feed 1,000 Corpus Christi families this Thanksgiving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 34 million Americans are living with food insecurity everyday, according to the USDA. These families lack consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life. In Nueces County, more than 22 percent of children live...
Corpus Christi Mayoral Candidate Profiles
Corpus Christi City Council positions will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election that is fast approaching. Early voting takes begins Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4.
Westside schools are “Promoting the Positives” in the 2nd Annual Garcia Navigator Walk
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2nd Annual Garcia Navigator Walk took place this weekend. 3NEWS spoke with Danny Noyola Jr., the proud principal of Dr. J.A. Garcia Elementary. He couldn’t be happier with the community’s response to the district’s Navigator Walk. Staff, students and parents went to Prescott St. to celebrate academic accomplishments.
UPDATE: 361 Grants responds to 3NEWS story about refunds, calls to food bank
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's note: 361 Grants provided a statement early Friday morning which addresses allegations made in this story. It has been added to the end of this story so the story can lend context to the statement. 3NEWS has learned of as many as eight ongoing...
City of Corpus Christi celebrates newly renovated North Beach History Plaza
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate a newly transformed North Beach History Plaza. A cool history fact about North Beach, the first American flag in the Coastal Bend was placed on that soil. In the outdoor plaza, education...
'Celebrate life. Live drug free.' Local schools celebrate Red Ribbon Week 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students across the Coastal Bend are participating in National Red Ribbon Week, a week-long campaign in October that raises awareness of drug, tobacco and alcohol prevention. Under this year’s theme of “Celebrate life. Live drug free,” schools held parades in their area and even made...
CCPD'S dispatch center gets major technological upgrades
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major upgrade is coming to the Corpus Christi Police Department's 911 call center. Corpus Christi City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance Tuesday that will bring more than $300,000 in grant funding to transition the system to a digital format. It's the...
Two-day camp offers Tuloso-Midway students new opportunities
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway High School is undergoing transformational changes starting in the new year. With P-Tech Academy and multiple on-campus pathways, the high school is preparing by having a two-day camp that gives middle school students opportunities they've never had access to before when it comes to exploring careers in technical education.
