Yakima Training Center Black Hawk preforms rescue missions throughout Central Washington
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Training Center is one of few places with the resources to pull off rescues in difficult terrain like mountains. Its UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter is able to do more than other rescue aircrafts are. The U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment uses the helicopter to...
City of Pasco names a new interim City Manager starting Nov 1
PASCO, Wash. – Pasco Council appoints new interim City Manager, Adam Lincoln, beginning Nov. 1st. City Manager Dave Zabell announces his retirement early October 2022. At the end of the month, Council needed to appoint an Interim City Manager until a permanent one was named Zabell’s successor. Currently,...
Richland School Board passes Race and the Curriculum Policy with a 4-1 vote
RICHLAND, Wash. – Policy 2360: Race, Culture, and the Curriculum passed with a 4-1 vote during the Richland School Boards meeting Tuesday night. The policy is the exact policy from the Kennewick School District that was approved in August. The decision came after hours of discussion, public comment and...
Yakima students win scholarships for Careers in Construction Month
YAKIMA, Wash. — For Careers in Construction Month this October, the Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW) awarded $70,000 in grants and scholarships to 21 students and seven programs across the state. Three of the recipients were students from Yakima: Francisco Landa, Joseph Laraz and Logan Kinloch. Landa, from...
Families of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons raise awareness for domestic violence victims
TOPPENISH, Wash. — The families of missing and murdered Indigenous persons (MMIP) gathered at Pioneer Park on October 22 to talk about the ongoing violence affecting Indigenous communities. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and speakers highlighted that a leading cause of these cases is domestic violence. “If you...
Understanding the Importance of a local vote
There is a thought process in eastern Washington that our vote doesn’t matter because of the size of the west side of the state. Benton county auditor Brenda Chilton tells me that she knows it’s frustrating thinking that one side of the state is making decisions for the other side.
Lourdes Health achieves the 2023 Heatlhgrades Bariatric Surgery Excellence Award
PASCO, Wash.- Lourdes Health announces it’s been recognized as the 2023 Bariatric Surgery Excellence Award winner but Healthgrades. Healthgrades is the leading marketplace for doctors and patients, recognizing the top 10% of hospitals across the country in 17 specialty care areas. The achievement distinguishes Lourdes as one of the...
Man arrested for shooting Sunnyside police officer
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A 43-year-old suspect has been charged for shooting Sunnyside Police Officer Javier Arredondo on October 10, according to Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic. Officers were investigating shots fired around the 1400 block of S 8th Street when they reportedly heard gunshots coming from inside a home. Officer...
