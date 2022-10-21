ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

City of Pasco names a new interim City Manager starting Nov 1

PASCO, Wash. – Pasco Council appoints new interim City Manager, Adam Lincoln, beginning Nov. 1st. City Manager Dave Zabell announces his retirement early October 2022. At the end of the month, Council needed to appoint an Interim City Manager until a permanent one was named Zabell’s successor. Currently,...
PASCO, WA
Yakima students win scholarships for Careers in Construction Month

YAKIMA, Wash. — For Careers in Construction Month this October, the Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW) awarded $70,000 in grants and scholarships to 21 students and seven programs across the state. Three of the recipients were students from Yakima: Francisco Landa, Joseph Laraz and Logan Kinloch. Landa, from...
YAKIMA, WA
Understanding the Importance of a local vote

There is a thought process in eastern Washington that our vote doesn’t matter because of the size of the west side of the state. Benton county auditor Brenda Chilton tells me that she knows it’s frustrating thinking that one side of the state is making decisions for the other side.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Lourdes Health achieves the 2023 Heatlhgrades Bariatric Surgery Excellence Award

PASCO, Wash.- Lourdes Health announces it’s been recognized as the 2023 Bariatric Surgery Excellence Award winner but Healthgrades. Healthgrades is the leading marketplace for doctors and patients, recognizing the top 10% of hospitals across the country in 17 specialty care areas. The achievement distinguishes Lourdes as one of the...
PASCO, WA
Man arrested for shooting Sunnyside police officer

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A 43-year-old suspect has been charged for shooting Sunnyside Police Officer Javier Arredondo on October 10, according to Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic. Officers were investigating shots fired around the 1400 block of S 8th Street when they reportedly heard gunshots coming from inside a home. Officer...
SUNNYSIDE, WA

