Maine State

Janet Mills, Paul LePage to face off in CBS13 gubernatorial debate

It's a race between two people who are well known to Mainers. Who've been on the public stage for years. Both earning at different times, the title of Maine’s governor. But for the first time, they're on the same ballot vying for the same job, each touting their leadership for our communities.
Maine housing officials say House candidate's story is false

LEWISTON, Maine — A Republican congressional hopeful in a highly competitive Maine race is spreading misinformation about the state's housing policies, public housing directors said. Former Rep. Bruce Poliquin is challenging Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, who narrowly defeated the Republican in 2018. During his campaign, Poliquin has relayed a...
Why these Mainers are running for office in areas dominated by the other party

It’s hard running in a swing district. Try running in a stronghold for the other side. While many battleground seats in this year’s Legislative election are in areas with mixed politics, there are more seats that are firmly red or blue, including in communities where 80 percent or more of voters went for either President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump in 2020.
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular

We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
Do Maine Schools Rank High on the 2022 Annual College Rankings?

The latest college and university rankings are out from US News & World Report. These influential rankings have been coming out from US News since 1983. The report assessed over 1,500 schools using 17 measures of academic quality. The 2022-2023 college rankings report looked at 15 Maine colleges and universities-and...
Diehl addresses crowd at White City campaign stop, calls for block of vaccine mandates

SHREWSBURY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl stressed Saturday morning that parents should have complete power over the vaccination of their children, as a crowd of about 50 supporters cheered at a sunny outdoor gathering at White City Shopping Center.  While standing in a parking lot abutting Route 9 and South Quinsigamond Avenue, Diehl took a shot at his opponent, Democrat Maura T. Healey, citing her support for COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates.  ...
SHREWSBURY, MA
10 Maine Towns That Have the Dirtiest-Sounding Names

There's a lot of square footage in Maine, which means there's a whole slew of towns you've probably never heard of. Most of the towns are what you'd expect, named after a historical figure or another place on the globe. But there are a handful of towns throughout Maine that are just built a little different. So if you've got a mind that is permanently in the gutter or a brain that never matured after 14-years-old, strap in for 10 of the dirtiest sounding town names that exist in Maine.
5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires

Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
Versant Sending Corrected Notice To Customers

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Late last month Versant Power sent a letter to ratepayers detailing the company’s request to increase the distribution rate for electricity in 2023, however, there was an error in the information on the letter that was sent to customers. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.
Damp Tuesday on tap for Maine, tropical downpours expected Wednesday

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Another damp day is in store for Tuesday, with drizzle and low clouds through the day. A tropical disturbance will move into Maine on Wednesday, bringing a round of heavy rain and thunderstorms for the afternoon. Much nicer weather returns by Thursday. Tuesday will be drizzly, misty and...
MAINE STATE

