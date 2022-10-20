Read full article on original website
Maine gov accused of spending like ‘drunken sailor’ as candidates square off during debate
Maine Gov. Janet Mills faced her Republican challenger, former Gov. Paul LePage Monday evening for their second televised debate ahead of the midterms.
WPFO
Janet Mills, Paul LePage to face off in CBS13 gubernatorial debate
It's a race between two people who are well known to Mainers. Who've been on the public stage for years. Both earning at different times, the title of Maine’s governor. But for the first time, they're on the same ballot vying for the same job, each touting their leadership for our communities.
Maine housing officials say House candidate's story is false
LEWISTON, Maine — A Republican congressional hopeful in a highly competitive Maine race is spreading misinformation about the state's housing policies, public housing directors said. Former Rep. Bruce Poliquin is challenging Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, who narrowly defeated the Republican in 2018. During his campaign, Poliquin has relayed a...
whdh.com
EXCLUSIVE: 7NEWS/Emerson College poll shows tightening US Senate Race in New Hampshire
Our exclusive 7NEWS/Emerson College poll shows the New Hampshire U.S. Senate race is a tight one, and it’s one that could determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. The poll of likely voters finds Democratic incumbent Senator Maggie Hassan leading Republican challenger Don Bolduc, 48% to 45%.
observer-me.com
Why these Mainers are running for office in areas dominated by the other party
It’s hard running in a swing district. Try running in a stronghold for the other side. While many battleground seats in this year’s Legislative election are in areas with mixed politics, there are more seats that are firmly red or blue, including in communities where 80 percent or more of voters went for either President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump in 2020.
Stimulus 2022: Residents in Maine have nine days to claim $850 relief checks
Maine residents have until the end of October to claim COVID-19 relief checks worth up to $850.
Before you vote on Question 1, look at history
This November, Massachusetts voters need to look at history before casting their ballot on Question 1. This ballot question represents the seventh attempt to change the Massachusetts flat tax rate structure. History shows that Massachusetts voters want a flat tax and the Legislature cannot be trusted on how to spend the new tax dollars.
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
Do Maine Schools Rank High on the 2022 Annual College Rankings?
The latest college and university rankings are out from US News & World Report. These influential rankings have been coming out from US News since 1983. The report assessed over 1,500 schools using 17 measures of academic quality. The 2022-2023 college rankings report looked at 15 Maine colleges and universities-and...
The Legal Fight for ‘Right to Repair’ Continues in Maine
Photo | Getty Images.If approved, the referendum would require manufacturers to provide vehicle telematics data to independent repair shops.
A Spreading Problem: How PFAS got into soils and food systems
Decades of spreading sludge and sludge-based compost onto Maine farms, forests, gardens carried PFAS into many soils and groundwater systems, creating uncertainty about what sites are contaminated. Illustration by Bennet Geis. “Other states in general have problems we don’t have. We are blessed with a lot of land and a...
We Bet You’ve Never Visited The “Largest” Town In Maine
Even though Maine is quite a rural state, especially in the northern most areas, Maine does have a lot of municipalities. A lot! There are several hundred cities, towns, and plantations spread across the length of the state - from Kittery to Fort Kent!. Clearly, some of our towns and...
Diehl addresses crowd at White City campaign stop, calls for block of vaccine mandates
SHREWSBURY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl stressed Saturday morning that parents should have complete power over the vaccination of their children, as a crowd of about 50 supporters cheered at a sunny outdoor gathering at White City Shopping Center. While standing in a parking lot abutting Route 9 and South Quinsigamond Avenue, Diehl took a shot at his opponent, Democrat Maura T. Healey, citing her support for COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates. ...
10 Maine Towns That Have the Dirtiest-Sounding Names
There's a lot of square footage in Maine, which means there's a whole slew of towns you've probably never heard of. Most of the towns are what you'd expect, named after a historical figure or another place on the globe. But there are a handful of towns throughout Maine that are just built a little different. So if you've got a mind that is permanently in the gutter or a brain that never matured after 14-years-old, strap in for 10 of the dirtiest sounding town names that exist in Maine.
5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires
Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
wagmtv.com
Versant Sending Corrected Notice To Customers
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Late last month Versant Power sent a letter to ratepayers detailing the company’s request to increase the distribution rate for electricity in 2023, however, there was an error in the information on the letter that was sent to customers. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.
MSNBC
Independent Utah Senate candidate Evan McMullin: “Most Americans truly have far more in common than they realize.”
Utah is in midst of its most competitive senate race in decades, as incumbent Republican Mike Lee faces off against former Republican-turned-Independent Evan McMullin. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to McMullin about his campaign, and how he would serve as a “true Independent” in the senate. Oct. 24, 2022.
New Hampshire and Massachusetts Share Love for This Curse Word
It's not news that people curse. Curse words have become normal vocabulary that can be used in good, bad, or neutral situations. Heck, we can even be talking to ourselves and curse during that conversation. Yes, at a young age we learned swearing "is bad," but, it is really bad?
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
WGME
Damp Tuesday on tap for Maine, tropical downpours expected Wednesday
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Another damp day is in store for Tuesday, with drizzle and low clouds through the day. A tropical disturbance will move into Maine on Wednesday, bringing a round of heavy rain and thunderstorms for the afternoon. Much nicer weather returns by Thursday. Tuesday will be drizzly, misty and...
