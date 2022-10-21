Warning: This article contains spoilers from the House of the Dragon season 1 finale. House of the Dragon's first season ends with a literal dance between dragons. In George R.R. Martin's book Fire and Blood, there are many moments one could argue as pushing the Targaryen conflict towards all-out war. But Ryan Condal, who co-created HBO's Game of Thrones prequel with Martin and spearheaded season 1 with co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik, feels, "The thing that really pushes it over the edge, because it now involves people outside of just House Targaryen, is this act of war that happens over Storm's End." That was where he wanted to close the season, adding, "It was fairly apparent right from the outset that was where it had to be."

2 DAYS AGO