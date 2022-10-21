Read full article on original website
Related
Ben Feigin, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Executive Producer, Dies at 47
Ben Feigin, an award-winning producer who executive produced Schitt’s Creek, died Monday at age 47 from pancreatic cancer, TheWrap has confirmed. Feigin, who founded and served as CEO of production company Equation Unlimited LLC, executive produced all six seasons of “Schitt’s Creek,” including Season 6, which won 9 times at the 2020 Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy for Feigin.
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
Patrick Duffy set to reprise role of Stephen Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful
Patrick Duffy is making his return to The Bold and the Beautiful. According to PEOPLE, the actor is now filming a reprisal of his role as Logan family patriarch Stephen Logan on the long-running CBS soap opera. He will be seen in two episodes set to air on Nov. 23 and 28, respectively.
Nathan Lane, Robert Emms join Julia Roberts, Lily Collins in 'Snow White'
Funny man Nathan Lane and budding Brit Robert Emms (the upcoming Anonymous and War Horse) join the cast of the upcoming Snow White film directed by Tarsem Singh (Immortals, The Cell). This latest adaptation of the ineffaceable Grimm Brothers' fairy tale has already nabbed Julia Roberts as the Evil Queen, and Lily Collins (The Blind Side) as the titular maiden. Lane will play Brighton, the Queen's servant, and Emms is billed as Renbock, valet to Prince Alcott (Armie Hammer, The Social Network). The movie is scheduled for a June 29, 2012 release date.
Rihanna teases 'Lift Me Up,' new single from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack
Beauty mogul and occasional music maker Rihanna is officially heading to Wakanda. Yes, the rumors are true! Rihanna has recorded a new song for the soundtrack of director Ryan Coogler's highly anticipated Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Titled "Lift Me Up," the forthcoming single serves as a tribute...
James Corden apologizes for restaurant complaints: 'I made a rude comment and it was wrong'
James Corden took the time to earnestly address all the restaurant drama surrounding his publicized ban from New York City restaurant Balthazar and his eventual unbanning. Corden returned to The Late Late Show Monday after a brief break and dedicated part of his opener to the situation. "Because I didn't shout or scream, I didn't get up out of my seat, I didn't call anyone names or use derogatory language, I have been walking around thinking that I hadn't done anything wrong," he said. "But the truth is I have. I made a rude comment and it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server."
Whoopi Goldberg says Hollywood figures used to disrespectfully touch her natural hair
Whoopi Goldberg has revealed that, throughout her career, she's had to teach disrespectful Hollywood professionals how to handle her natural hair. During an interview on Wednesday's episode of The View, the Oscar-winning actress and panel moderator discussed embracing her hair with School for Good and Evil star Kerry Washington, whom has long supported Senator Cory Booker's 2019 CROWN Act that aims to foster "a respectful and open environment for natural hair" in the workplace.
'Vampire Diaries': Joseph Morgan talks his inspiration for Klaus, and his pick to play the father of the Originals
Now that we've officially met Klaus on The Vampire Diaries, we can also get to know Joseph Morgan, the actor who beat out hundreds for the role of who we now know to be Elijah's half-brother — a deadly vampire-werewolf hybrid who needs to break the curse keeping his furry side dormant. We caught up with Morgan this morning.
House of the Dragon creator calls season finale death 'another major point of no return'
Warning: This article contains spoilers from the House of the Dragon season 1 finale. House of the Dragon's first season ends with a literal dance between dragons. In George R.R. Martin's book Fire and Blood, there are many moments one could argue as pushing the Targaryen conflict towards all-out war. But Ryan Condal, who co-created HBO's Game of Thrones prequel with Martin and spearheaded season 1 with co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik, feels, "The thing that really pushes it over the edge, because it now involves people outside of just House Targaryen, is this act of war that happens over Storm's End." That was where he wanted to close the season, adding, "It was fairly apparent right from the outset that was where it had to be."
The Guardians of the Galaxy kidnap Kevin Bacon in their first holiday special trailer
The Guardians of the Galaxy are rockin' around the Christmas tree — or is that the Christmas Groot?. Director James Gunn has shared the first trailer for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, teasing our first look at Marvel's most festive project yet. The upcoming special will debut on Disney+ in November, and it follows everyone's favorite ragtag band of space weirdos as they cavort around the universe and try to spread a little Christmas cheer.
9-1-1's Tracie Thoms unpacks Karen's big episode — and what Hen's decision means
Monday's 9-1-1 saw Karen move from the sidelines into the thick of the action. "I was honestly overwhelmed and kind of terrified," actress Tracie Thoms says of first learning her scientist character Karen would find herself at the center of a deadly explosion on the Fox first responder drama. "It's one of those 'careful what you wish for' things. It's like, 'I want to be part of the action. I want to do more on the show.' But then they were like, 'Okay, great. Here.' And you're like, 'Wait, what? I have to do what?!'"
Maisie Williams says Game of Thrones 'definitely fell off at the end'
Even Arya Stark has qualms about the contentious final season of Game of Thrones. Maisie Williams, who portrayed the youngest Stark daughter throughout all eight seasons of the drama, revealed during a Twitch stream with her brother, James, this week that she recently rewatched the HBO juggernaut in its entirety. The show "definitely fell off at the end," Williams said when asked about her thoughts on it.
Kate Voegele premieres new song 'Heart In Chains' on 'One Tree Hill,' but you can hear it here first!
Singer-songwriter Kate Voegele has been a fixture on One Tree Hill for a few seasons now, managing to balance her career as an actress with her life as a musician. On May 17, she'll release Gravity Happens, her followup to 2009's A Fine Mess. And on that same day, Voegele will premiere her brand-new song "Heart In Chains" on the season finale of OTH via a performance by her character, Mia Catalano.
'Piranha 3DD': Christopher Lloyd, Ving Rhames, and Paul Scheer return
The cast for Dimension's Piranha 3DD, the sequel to last year's bloody remake, is growing: EW has learned exclusively that Christopher Lloyd, Ving Rhames (left), and Paul Scheer, who all survived last summer's Piranha 3D, will be returning for the sequel, which is currently in production. This time, the flesh-eating fish invade a water park and cause gory horror. Directed by John Gulager and starring Danielle Panabaker, Katrina Bowden, and Gary Busey, Piranha 3DD will hit theaters on November 23, 2011.
Glee Friday Listen Here
Image Credit: Adam Rose/FoxI knew it. I knew this was going to happen when I clicked "play." This just-released Glee cover of Rebecca Black's "Friday" is now officially stuck in my head, and I haven't been this unhappy since Mr. Schuester rapped for the first time. This utterly addictive rendition of the worst song I've ever heard, predominately featuring two of my fave male Glee vocalists (Sam and Artie), is now going to end up on my iPod, and I hate myself for it.
Henry Cavill is officially back as Superman following Black Adam cameo
DC superhero movie fans need wonder no longer about Superman's screen future. Henry Cavill is officially back in the role following his end-credits cameo in Black Adam. "I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman," Cavill said in an Instagram video posted Monday, following Black Adam's opening weekend. "The image you see on this post, and what you saw in Black Adam, are just a very small taste of things to come. There's a lot to be thankful for, and I'll get to that in time, but I wanted to thank you guys most of all for your support and your patience. I promise it will be rewarded."
Josh Hamilton's fly was down for his biggest Walking Dead scene
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead, "What's Been Lost." Lance Hornsby was a guy who loved to leave fate up to a flip of the coin, but the silky-smooth Commonwealth villain's fate was sealed on Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead when he took an arrow to the throat, courtesy of Carol (Melissa McBride).
How Olivia Cooke's performance in House of the Dragon made me think differently about Alicent Hightower
When I first read George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood, I couldn't stand Alicent Hightower. On the page, Viserys Targaryen's (Paddy Considine) second wife mostly comes off like the stepmother from hell, who cares more about putting her terrible son Aegon the Elder (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the Iron Throne than respecting the role her stepdaughter Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) has as its rightful heir.
What to watch this week: Head to Sicily for season 2 of The White Lotus, Jessica Chastain is The Good Nurse
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar.
Judy Greer breaks down Bree's big moment in the Reboot season 1 finale
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Reboot season 1. Judy Greer is just happy to be in a comedy again. Though the prolific actress almost always brings a warm humor to her many performances across film and TV, it's been a while since she starred in a project as straightforwardly comedic as Hulu's meta sitcom Reboot.
