Read full article on original website
Related
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Luke Skywalker star sends army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and win back Ukraine’s ‘freedom’
LUKE Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has sent an army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and help Ukraine win back its freedom. The Hollywood legend has been heading the campaign to raise funds for Ukraine to buy more drones in a project known as UNITED24's "Army of Drones". The...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
MSNBC
Independent Utah Senate candidate Evan McMullin: “Most Americans truly have far more in common than they realize.”
Utah is in midst of its most competitive senate race in decades, as incumbent Republican Mike Lee faces off against former Republican-turned-Independent Evan McMullin. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to McMullin about his campaign, and how he would serve as a “true Independent” in the senate. Oct. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
Multiple investigations focus on years of potential misconduct by Trump and allies
Washington Post Congressional investigations reporter Jackie Alemany, former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade, and executive editor of Bloomberg Opinion Tim O’Brien discuss the various investigations into former President Trump from his business to his mishandling of classified documentsOct. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
'Coward' Cruz! Ted Cruz hid in closet amid insurrection then fueled Trump's big lie
Iconic Democratic strategist James Carville joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber in a wide-ranging political interview. Carville heats up when asked about Senator Cruz hiding in a closet on January 6th saying , "Of course he’s in a closet. He’s one of the most cowardly people in the history of modern politics” and adding he “wouldn’t even stand up for his own wife or his own dad” when Trump attacked them on the campaign trail. Oct. 25, 2022.
MSNBC
Watch: Incoming British Prime Minister Sunak 'humbled' by party appointment
Incoming British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a short statement following his appointment as the country’s third leader in just seven weeks. NBC News’ Molly Hunter reports from London. Oct. 24, 2022.
Israeli troops raid gunmen's hideout; 5 Palestinians killed
The military says Israeli forces have raided a stronghold of an armed group in the occupied West Bank's second largest city, blowing up an explosives lab and engaging in a firefight
MSNBC
Garland: Alleged Chinese agents attempted to 'undermine our judicial system'
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Department of Justice would be pursuing charges against individuals allegedly working on the behalf of China in some efforts to "undermine our judicial system."Oct. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
Speaker Pelosi: Trump "not man enough" to comply with Jan. 6 subpoena
The midterm elections are just around the corner, and Democratic candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard with their pitches to the American people. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sits down with Jonathan about the Democrats' chances of maintaining the House in November, and whether Donald Trump will honor the subpoena from the January 6 Committee.Oct. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
The open, unabashed rise of antisemitism from leading figures on the right
There is an open, unabashed rise of antisemitism from leading figures on the right, as armed election vigilantes have been spotted near a drop box in Arizona. As the midterms approach, Joy Reid and her panel discuss these alarming developments and more from right wing figures.Oct. 25, 2022.
MSNBC
How the strong woman took on the wannabe strongman — and won
The Jan. 6 hearings will go down in history as an invaluable record of how our democracy teetered dangerously on the brink and offers Americans a clear picture of what really happened that perilous day when then-President Donald Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol. But the testimony also reveals an important picture of two profoundly different models of American leadership; that of an aspiring strongman —Trump — and a truly strong woman — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
MSNBC
Dem, GOP voters both see opposing party as 'grave threat' to U.S., polling shows
While voter enthusiasm is at 70 percent, an all-time high, both Republican and Democratic voters view the opposing party as a grave threat to the country, according to new NBC News polling. Steve Kornacki joins Morning Joe to discuss.Oct. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
The successes, missteps and failures of Biden's early presidency
The Washington Post's Ashley Parker joins Morning Joe to discuss new reporting on the successes, missteps and failures of President Biden's early presidency.Oct. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
Transcript: A Bad Angle
A paid agent of Hitler's government ramps up a targeted propaganda effort aimed at weakening democracy and supporting the fascist cause in America. His base of operations... the center of American democracy itself— the United States Congress. Sitting members of Congress, and the America First movement, take part in an elaborate scheme to subvert democracy. Laundering millions of pieces of Nazi propaganda through Congress and into the hands of the American people.
Comments / 0