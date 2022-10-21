ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
MSNBC

'Coward' Cruz! Ted Cruz hid in closet amid insurrection then fueled Trump's big lie

Iconic Democratic strategist James Carville joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber in a wide-ranging political interview. Carville heats up when asked about Senator Cruz hiding in a closet on January 6th saying , "Of course he’s in a closet. He’s one of the most cowardly people in the history of modern politics” and adding he “wouldn’t even stand up for his own wife or his own dad” when Trump attacked them on the campaign trail. Oct. 25, 2022.
MSNBC

Speaker Pelosi: Trump "not man enough" to comply with Jan. 6 subpoena

The midterm elections are just around the corner, and Democratic candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard with their pitches to the American people. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sits down with Jonathan about the Democrats' chances of maintaining the House in November, and whether Donald Trump will honor the subpoena from the January 6 Committee.Oct. 23, 2022.
MSNBC

How the strong woman took on the wannabe strongman — and won

The Jan. 6 hearings will go down in history as an invaluable record of how our democracy teetered dangerously on the brink and offers Americans a clear picture of what really happened that perilous day when then-President Donald Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol. But the testimony also reveals an important picture of two profoundly different models of American leadership; that of an aspiring strongman —Trump — and a truly strong woman — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
MSNBC

Transcript: A Bad Angle

A paid agent of Hitler's government ramps up a targeted propaganda effort aimed at weakening democracy and supporting the fascist cause in America. His base of operations... the center of American democracy itself— the United States Congress. Sitting members of Congress, and the America First movement, take part in an elaborate scheme to subvert democracy. Laundering millions of pieces of Nazi propaganda through Congress and into the hands of the American people.
