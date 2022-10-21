CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s been a year since 34-year-old Kellie Drollinger was shot in East Price Hill, and her family continues their plea for answers. It happened on Oct. 23, 2021 on Elberon Avenue. Friends say she was at a party with around 30 people on a Saturday night when someone walked in and shot her as well as a man she was with.

