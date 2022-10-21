Read full article on original website
2 arrested following shooting outside Dollar General in Boone County
VERONA, KY (WXIX) -Boone County deputies arrested two people Sunday afternoon a shooting occurred behind the Dollar General in Verona. According to Major Philip Ridgell with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the store around 4:20 p.m. for the report of shots fired. Edwin Marcos Romero,...
Tri-State police chief accused of politically-motivated arrest passes polygraph
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Indiana (WXIX) - A Brookville Police officer accused of making an arrest for political reasons passed a polygraph test Sunday, according to his attorney. Two members of the Brookville Police Department, Police Chief Terry Mitchum and Lt. Ryan Geiser are accused of arresting a political candidate on drummed-up charges because they thought he was anti-police.
18-year-old man shot in Newport, police say
NEWPORT, KY (WXIX) -An 18-year-old was shot in Newport Sunday afternoon, according to Captain Kevin Drohan with the Newport Police Department. Drohan says officers were called to 10th Street and Central Avenue around 3 p.m. for shots fired. Officers discovered the teen suffering from a gunshot wound on 10th and Isabella Streets.
Man, woman identified after murder-suicide in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the man and woman killed in a murder-suicide on Saturday. Samantha Bowling, 30, died from gunshot wounds at a home on Rockford Drive in Hamilton, the coroner concluded from the autopsy. Pedro Julio Corcino, 31, died from self-inflicted...
Same East Price Hill building site of two unsolved murders exactly 1 year apart
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s been a year since 34-year-old Kellie Drollinger was shot in East Price Hill, and her family continues their plea for answers. It happened on Oct. 23, 2021 on Elberon Avenue. Friends say she was at a party with around 30 people on a Saturday night when someone walked in and shot her as well as a man she was with.
Child fatally shot in Madisonville, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A child is dead following a shooting in Madisonville Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham. District Two officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection of Roe Street and Whetsel Avenue where they found a child under the age of 5 with a gunshot wound, Lt. Cunningham explained.
‘Devoted’ Catholic school teacher killed in NKY wrong-way crash
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Villa Hills Catholic school is mourning the loss of a former teacher after Covington police identified her as the driver killed in a wrong-way crash over the weekend. Martha Arlinghaus, 83, of Villa Hills, was killed Sunday on I-75 North near Kyles Lane after the...
Police: Murder suicide leaves 2 dead in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were found dead in Butler County Saturday morning, according to the Hamilton Police Department. Investigators believe this was a murder suicide, Hamilton Lt. Donald Taylor said. The incident occurred on Rockford Drive in the city of Hamilton at approximately 9:24 a.m., Taylor added. The...
Millvale shooting leaves victim with life-threatening injuries
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot Monday in Millvale, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Around 2:30 p.m., officers went to Millvale Court when reports of gunfire came through on ShotSpotter, police said. The man was found by officers down the...
Police identify victim killed in East Price Hill shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police identified a 28-year-old man killed following a shooting in East Price Hill Sunday morning. Police say Anthony Jamison died in the 800 block of Elberon Avenue. Officers were called to the scene around 2:40 a.m. and found Jamison suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say they...
Man hospitalized, woman in custody after Madisonville shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was taken to UC Medical Center, and a woman is in custody after a shooting took place in Madisonville, according to Cincinnati officers at the scene. Police say they were called to the 4200 block of Erie Avenue for the report of a shooting around 11 a.m.
Victim dies after shooting in Lockland, deputies say
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A man died following a shooting in Lockland Saturday afternoon, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they identified the victim as 20-year-old Treshawn Smith. According to Lockland Police Chief Chris Bundren officers arrived to the scene of Elm St. and W. Wyoming...
1 person severely injured after shooting near UC’s campus, officers said
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is severely injured after a shooting occurred near the University of Cincinnati Monday morning, according to police. Officers say the shooting happened on Calhoun Street near Gypsy Hookah Lounge around 4 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital, police said. The extent of the injuries...
One driver killed in 2-vehicle crash in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one driver in Greene Township on Monday. Jeffrey Bruggeman, 37, of Jamestown, Ohio, died at the scene of the crash on State Route 73 a little before 9 a.m., according to troopers. Bruggeman was driving...
Family lifted up by community after daughter’s death in NKY crash
COLD SPRING, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky family is grieving the loss of 16-year-old Ava Markus, who died following a crash involving a semi truck. Brian Markus spoke two weeks after his daughter’s death. He and the rest of the Markus family continue to process Ava’s loss, but they say the Cold Spring community is helping every way possible.
Driver dies following wrong-way head-on collision in NKY
COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -A driver died Sunday morning after a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-75 North near Kyles Lane in Northern Kentucky hit her head-on, according to Colonel Brian R. Valenti with the Covington Police Department. Valenti says that officers arrived at the scene around 7:10 a.m. The...
Warm and Sunny Conditions Monday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another dry and sunny afternoon on tap as we start a new work week. A strong southern flow will keep temperatures in the upper 70′s Monday afternoon, with daytime high of 76 degrees. Rain is on the way ahead of another front, but that will not...
Warm weather continues with rain on the way
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday’s high temperature was 78 degrees which was only three degrees shy of the record high of 81 on this day. It also ties the warmest day so far this month with the 12th and the 22nd when we also hit 78. It will be warm...
Much needed rain on the way
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds are increasing across the region ahead of our chance for rain tomorrow. Tonight will be dry and cloudy. Low 54. It will be warm and breezy Tuesday with rain possible in the evening and overnight. There is a chance for thunderstorms too. Severe weather is unlikely. Rain chances will continue Wednesday with a few thunderstorms possible. Rainfall totals will be less than half an inch but any rain we get will help out the dry conditions in the Tri-State.
