Huntsville-Madison County Public Library to host 25 cent book sale

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — This weekend could be your opportunity to pick up something new to read — and it’ll be the perfect price.

The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library (HMCPL) will host its 25 cent book sale on Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22. On those two dates, the sale will happen at the downtown location.

On October 28 and 29, the Monrovia location will host its own 25 cent sale.

According to a news release from the library, Friends of the Library (FOL) members will be able to shop first on Friday, October 21, and October 28, respectively. The sale opens to the general public on both Saturday dates.

The library stressed this could be a good time to become a FOL, and sign-ups will be available on the spot. Learn more about the FOL program here .

