ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira man sentenced for December 2021 Branch Office stabbing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The man accused of stabbing and killing Jeremy Scharborough at The Branch Office last winter has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. The Chemung County District Attorney’s Office said that Edelmiro Velez Ross-Toro pleaded guilty to 1st-degree Manslaughter on September 12, 2022 in connection to the incident on December 19, 2021. On […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Woman sentenced for Elmira burglaries

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One woman is going to jail after pleading guilty to burglary for multiple break-ins in Elmira earlier this year. Danielle McCormick pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Burglary in August 2022, the DA’s Office said. On October 24, she was sentenced to a year in the Chemung County Jail. Her indictment from this […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Enfield Man Arrested in Shooting

According to the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to talk a shooting suspect from Enfield into surrendering to police without incident earlier today. Java Abdur-Razzaaq, 40, is currently awaiting arraigned and his charges are pending. According to police the incident began this morning when deputies received reports around...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Seek Information After One Shot in Kirkwood Over Weekend

According to New York State Police, one person was shot early Saturday morning in the town of Kirkwood and police are now investigating. Police say the shooting occurred at approximately 12:50 a.m. Saturday, October 22nd at Madam Oars on Upper Court Street. Police did not say what condition the victim...
KIRKWOOD, NY
localsyr.com

Town of DeWitt Police need help locating missing person

TOWN OF DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The DeWitt Police Department needs help to locate 68-year-old David Benz from Jamesville, N.Y. According to DeWitt Police, Benz was reported missing by his family after he left his home and failed to pick up his daughter from work on Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.
DEWITT, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County officials float idea of shared regional jail

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County officials are discussing the possibility of a shared regional jail. Legislator Travis Brooks says Cortland County is a potential partner. He says the two counties could possibly split the cost. But Sheriff Derek Osborne has concerns with that approach. He wonders if the...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Schuyler County Sheriff warns of hoodie scam

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – To add to the army of scams already sweeping the Southern Tier, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of another one that arrives via texts. The Sheriff’s Office announced that some people may receive a text message that claims it’s from the department. The message says that the […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse police IDed murder suspect because of car linked to past shooting, detectives say

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Liverpool man became a suspect in an 2021 murder because of a Silver SUV that was used in another shooting just a month earlier. Carl Newton Jr., 35, was charged in November with the Aug. 15 murder of Jarrette Johnson, 31. Newton is also facing charges for a shooting on the 200 block of Allen Street that happened less than a month before the murder.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Chemung teen sentenced for Dandy assault, robbery

WILAWANA, Pa. (WETM) – A Chemung teen has been sentenced in connection to an assault and robbery at a Dandy in Bradford County early this year. The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office announced that Zachary Frank, 19, was sentenced to 8 days to 15 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for the incident. He […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Late night disturbance lands local man in jail

Sayre, Pa. — A Chemung, New York man is facing several charges after causing a late-night commotion outside a woman’s apartment. A woman spoke with police on the phone as the man, someone she did not know, knocked on her front door. Officer Christopher Warren could hear Matthew James Kautz as he yelled from outside the apartment, according to the affidavit. The 31-year-old Kautz then walked through bushes toward the...
CHEMUNG, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse man convicted of stashing cocaine and gun in hidden compartment in car dashboard

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Syracuse man was convicted of stashing cocaine, paraphernalia and a gun in a secret compartment in the dashboard of his car, federal prosecutors said. James Mack, 39, was convicted on drug trafficking charges Friday after a four-day jury trial in federal court, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of New York.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy