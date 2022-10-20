Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A SeriesDan Pfeifer
Related
Groton woman allegedly kicked down door, threatened victim with knife
On October 9th, New York State Troopers were dispatched to a report of a dispute on Ward Boulevard in the Town of Newfield.
Elmira man sentenced for December 2021 Branch Office stabbing
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The man accused of stabbing and killing Jeremy Scharborough at The Branch Office last winter has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. The Chemung County District Attorney’s Office said that Edelmiro Velez Ross-Toro pleaded guilty to 1st-degree Manslaughter on September 12, 2022 in connection to the incident on December 19, 2021. On […]
Woman sentenced for Elmira burglaries
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One woman is going to jail after pleading guilty to burglary for multiple break-ins in Elmira earlier this year. Danielle McCormick pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Burglary in August 2022, the DA’s Office said. On October 24, she was sentenced to a year in the Chemung County Jail. Her indictment from this […]
NewsChannel 36
Enfield Man Arrested in Shooting
According to the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to talk a shooting suspect from Enfield into surrendering to police without incident earlier today. Java Abdur-Razzaaq, 40, is currently awaiting arraigned and his charges are pending. According to police the incident began this morning when deputies received reports around...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endicott Police: Charges For Driving Pending in Pedestrian Crash That Struck U-E Student
Endicott Police Chief Patrick Garey said charges are pending for the driver that allegedly struck a Union-Endicott High School student in front of the Union-Endicott High School on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to a press release, Garey said an Endicott police officer who was monitoring traffic witnessed the incident.
Chemung County man sentenced for violating protection order, probation
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been sentenced for violating an order of protection almost a year ago in Chemung County. William Walker pleaded guilty to 1st-degree Criminal Contempt in April 2022 in connection to the November 2021 incident. The DA’s Office said he was placed on interim probation in June 2022 and violated […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Police Seek Information After One Shot in Kirkwood Over Weekend
According to New York State Police, one person was shot early Saturday morning in the town of Kirkwood and police are now investigating. Police say the shooting occurred at approximately 12:50 a.m. Saturday, October 22nd at Madam Oars on Upper Court Street. Police did not say what condition the victim...
localsyr.com
Town of DeWitt Police need help locating missing person
TOWN OF DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The DeWitt Police Department needs help to locate 68-year-old David Benz from Jamesville, N.Y. According to DeWitt Police, Benz was reported missing by his family after he left his home and failed to pick up his daughter from work on Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.
Police confirm U-E High School student was hit by vehicle on Friday
On October 21st, at approximately 5:27 p.m., a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle outside of Union-Endicott High School.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County officials float idea of shared regional jail
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County officials are discussing the possibility of a shared regional jail. Legislator Travis Brooks says Cortland County is a potential partner. He says the two counties could possibly split the cost. But Sheriff Derek Osborne has concerns with that approach. He wonders if the...
Fatal crash on Friday in the Town of Maine
On Friday, October 21st, at around 2:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on State Route 26 in the Town of Maine.
One person shot at Madame Oars
According to State Police, at approximately 12:50 a.m. this morning, one person was shot at Madame Oars, located at 584 Upper Court Street in the Town of Kirkwood.
Schuyler County Sheriff warns of hoodie scam
SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – To add to the army of scams already sweeping the Southern Tier, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of another one that arrives via texts. The Sheriff’s Office announced that some people may receive a text message that claims it’s from the department. The message says that the […]
Syracuse police IDed murder suspect because of car linked to past shooting, detectives say
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Liverpool man became a suspect in an 2021 murder because of a Silver SUV that was used in another shooting just a month earlier. Carl Newton Jr., 35, was charged in November with the Aug. 15 murder of Jarrette Johnson, 31. Newton is also facing charges for a shooting on the 200 block of Allen Street that happened less than a month before the murder.
Chemung teen sentenced for Dandy assault, robbery
WILAWANA, Pa. (WETM) – A Chemung teen has been sentenced in connection to an assault and robbery at a Dandy in Bradford County early this year. The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office announced that Zachary Frank, 19, was sentenced to 8 days to 15 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for the incident. He […]
Late night disturbance lands local man in jail
Sayre, Pa. — A Chemung, New York man is facing several charges after causing a late-night commotion outside a woman’s apartment. A woman spoke with police on the phone as the man, someone she did not know, knocked on her front door. Officer Christopher Warren could hear Matthew James Kautz as he yelled from outside the apartment, according to the affidavit. The 31-year-old Kautz then walked through bushes toward the...
Syracuse man convicted of stashing cocaine and gun in hidden compartment in car dashboard
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Syracuse man was convicted of stashing cocaine, paraphernalia and a gun in a secret compartment in the dashboard of his car, federal prosecutors said. James Mack, 39, was convicted on drug trafficking charges Friday after a four-day jury trial in federal court, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of New York.
79 Fake IDs confiscated by police at Cortland bar, a majority belonging to college students
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland City Police are continuing to try and crack down on a long running problem of underage drinking at city bars. A busy Wednesday night at the Stone Lounge Bar on Main Street in the city of Cortland, led to dozens of fake IDs being taken away. Cortland City Police said […]
Syracuse man convicted for 1997 murder over $10 steals guns, leads deputies on chase, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man who robbed and beat a man to death in Syracuse’s Near Westside 25 years ago was charged with stealing guns and taking deputies on a car chase before fleeing New York, police said Friday. Jamie Rolfe, 43, and Calvin Thomas, 32, of...
Deputies release name of 69-year-old woman found dead in Onondaga house fire
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Deputies have released the name of a 69-year-old woman found dead Saturday after a house fire in the town of Onondaga. Anne Prashaw, 69, was found on the first floor of her home at 4040 Howlett Hill Road, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.
Comments / 0