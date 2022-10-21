ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Aldermen approve contract for concrete repairs

By Ryan Marshall rmarshall@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 5 days ago

Frederick’s aldermen have approved a contract worth nearly $1.3 million for concrete repairs throughout the city.

The contract with $1.29 million contract with Frederick’s HMF Paving Contractors is for repairing curbs and gutters, sidewalks, and Americans with Disabilities Act ramps around the city through the end of June 2023.

The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
6K+
Followers
288
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

