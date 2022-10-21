Bar patrons send belligerent father-son duo to the curb: Bainbridge Township Police Blotter

Chillicothe – A woman was arrested after refusing to ID herself after first responders showed up to an overdose death in the City. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of a possible deceased suspect on 10/21/22 at 2:45 pm. in the area of 242 W Water Street. When first responders arrived they met with an unidentified female that took them to a man upstairs on a bed that was reported to have been given four doses of Narcan. First responders on the scene reported the man deceased.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO