Bar patrons send belligerent father-son duo to the curb: Bainbridge Township Police Blotter

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Man Sentenced to Prison After Attempting to Drop Drugs at Prison
PICKAWAY – Two Suspects in January were caught attempting to drop drugs in the Pickaway Corrections facility in Orient Ohio. Ohio state highway patrol along with the Pickaway sheriff’s department surrounded the area to look for the suspects after the prison contacted authorities when two men were on the grounds attempting to drop contraband, (drugs) into Pickaway correctional institution.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Man Uses Stolen Credit Card at Gas Station
Fairfield county – Sheriff department released a photo of a man who they say is wanted for using a stolen credit card. According to the sheriff’s department, the man walked into the BP gas station in Pickerington and attempted to purchase over 400 dollars worth of gift cards using the victim’s stolen credit card on October 23, 2022. The sheriff reported that the female had her card stolen out of a car break in.
Man killed in Brown County crash
The crash happened just after midnight Wednesday on Martin Alexander Road at the Tri-County Highway.
One dead in fiery crash, Georgesville Road now open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman is dead after a stolen car she was driving crashed into a pole and caught fire, shutting down a westside intersection twice, according to Columbus police. A witness told police that an unidentified woman was seen driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra that ran a red light before crashing into […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
New York man claims his identity was used to purchase a truck in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Detectives in Chillicothe are investigating a case of identity theft after a man told investigators that someone purchased a truck in his name. The reported incident occurred at the Herrnstein Automotive Group in Chillicothe. According to the police report obtained by the Guardian, detectives spoke with...
WLWT 5
Woman pleads guilty to stealing more than $700,000 from family-owned Clermont County business
SARDINIA, Ohio — A woman from Sardinia, Ohio, accused of stealing more than $700,000 from the family-owned business that she was an employee of has pleaded guilty. According to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Ohio, Tina Coday-Townes, 49, pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing more than $700,000 from the family-owned business for which she worked.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fire and rescue respond to crash in the Village of Bainbridge
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Bainbridge fire and rescue responded to a crash in the 400 block of East Main Street in the village. According to initial reports, one vehicle involved was smoking. The cause of the accident remains under investigation. The Guardian could not confirm if there were any...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Woman Arrested at Scene of Overdose Death
Chillicothe – A woman was arrested after refusing to ID herself after first responders showed up to an overdose death in the City. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of a possible deceased suspect on 10/21/22 at 2:45 pm. in the area of 242 W Water Street. When first responders arrived they met with an unidentified female that took them to a man upstairs on a bed that was reported to have been given four doses of Narcan. First responders on the scene reported the man deceased.
sciotopost.com
UPDATE – 34-Year-Old Man Arrested in High-Speed Chase in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Around 5 pm Pickaway County sheriff’s department deputy attempted to stop a Cadillac heading south on US-23 for a traffic violation, when he turned on his lights the vehicle sped up. Just minutes after the deputy realized that the suspect was not going to stop he...
60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community
COLUMBUS, OH – A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death Saturday night by a 26-year-old suspect. At around 8 pm on Saturday, Columbus police officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Cooper Colony Drive after a report of a stabbing. Police located 60-year-old William Dammond with a single stab wound. He was treated at the scene and sent to the hospital in critical condition. He passed away at the hospital a short time later. Police were able to identify Brandarius Agnew as the suspect. Agnew was arrested a short distance from the scene and taken into custody. Police are The post 60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fox 19
1 dead, 1 in critical condition in Union Township fire
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and one is in critical condition after a fire broke out in a Clermont County home Monday night, according to Union Township Fire Chief Stan Deimling. Union Township Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story fire with heavy smoke on Mapleport Way,...
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – Woman Arrested after Knife Attack
Nelsonville – A woman was arrested and charged with attacking someone in her home with a knife. According to the Nelsonville police department at 07:09PM Officers responded to Poplar St for a report of a person with a knife. Police said that the victim had two minor lacerations: one to the chest and one to the thigh. Emergency services were requested to the scene.
sciotopost.com
Loud Music Leads to Fairfield County Warrant Arrest in Southern Ohio
NELSONVILLE – A man who was arguing with neighbors about loud music ended up going to jail. Accoridng to the Nelsonville police department at 07:59 PM Officers responded to E Canal St for a report of trouble between neighbors. The caller reported that their neighbors have been playing loud music all day and when they asked them to turn it down, they became very aggressive and were making verbal threats.
Car chase ends with tasing in Ohio school zone
WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Authorities arrested a man after chasing him in a Wheelersburg school zone, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Friday. Michael L. Bailey, 39, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest when troopers and Scioto County deputies took him into custody, according to OSHP. He faces charges including: Assault Felony fleeing Operating […]
Woman dead after car strikes tree in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving lost control and struck a tree Sunday afternoon, according to the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Marilyn L. Burns, 67, of Chesapeake, Lawrence County, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer north on Big Branch Road at […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Investigation continues into an apparent murder-suicide in Adams Co.
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating what is being called a “murder-suicide.”. According to initial reports, the incident happened Saturday morning. WLWT in Cincinnati reports that dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call from a...
Times Gazette
Cottrell receives 2 life sentences
Following a three-day trial, it took the jury only 30 minutes to find Jeremy B. Cottrell guilty of the brutal murder of Annette Lowery and their unborn child. The 37-year-old Washington C.H. man was sentenced Friday morning to two consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Mother pleads for closure six years after son’s shooting death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is again asking for community assistance in a homicide that took place six years ago this week. On October 27, 2016, Columbus police responded to a shooting on the city’s west side. At 8:45 p.m., officers located David Lee Hodge, who had been shot several times […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to a serious crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to the 16000 block of Westfall Road Wednesday afternoon on a single-vehicle accident. The call came into dispatchers shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to initial reports, the driver involved lost control and struck a tree. It is unknown at this time if...
Fox 19
Elderly couple found dead following murder-suicide in Adams County, sheriff says
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -An elderly couple died following a murder-suicide in Adams County early Saturday morning, according to Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Kathleen Newkirk and John Newkirk, both 75 years old, were found dead at their home on Duffey Road. Deputies say...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0