Boulder, CO

9News

Cloud seeding expanding to Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Cloud seeding may be gaining momentum in Colorado as the water crisis in the western United States continues to deepen. A new operation is getting set up along the St. Vrain headwaters west of Longmont, and it's scheduled to begin this winter. Humans can’t create...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9News

Dermot Kennedy adds Red Rocks show to US tour

MORRISON, Colo. — Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy is set to play a show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre next spring. Dermot Kennedy will bring his 28-date tour run to Red Rocks on Monday, May 15, 2023. Tickets for the Sonder Tour go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct....
MORRISON, CO
9News

Singer Lila Downs to return to Colorado

DENVER — Six-time Latin Grammy winner Lila Downs will be in Denver this week. After a long 20-year absence from DU's Newman Center, Downs' performance this week will be one of eight US performances on his Volver tour. Downs' music encompasses influences from Mexican folk and ranchera music to...
DENVER, CO

