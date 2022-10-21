Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 mistakes tourists make when they come to DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver’s prairie dogs: Pests or precious pups?David HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora homeless compromise backfiresDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Cold front creates chance for Thursday morning snow in DenverSara B. HansenDenver, CO
Denver urged to fund restrooms, showers for homeless, budget less for policeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
9News
Cloud seeding expanding to Boulder County
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Cloud seeding may be gaining momentum in Colorado as the water crisis in the western United States continues to deepen. A new operation is getting set up along the St. Vrain headwaters west of Longmont, and it's scheduled to begin this winter. Humans can’t create...
9News
Aurora mayor, councilmember propose plans to address homelessness
Mayor Coffman and councilmember Marcano both had resolutions on Monday's agenda. Coffman said his is "employment-based," and Marcano said his is "evidence-based."
9News
What is graupel? Meteorologist explains the term
Some areas around the Denver metro saw graupel falling from the sky on Sunday. Meteorologist Chris Bianchi explains what it is and how it forms.
9News
Colorado businessman set for retrial over 'We Build The Wall' border fund
NEW YORK — A Colorado businessman returns to New York Monday for a retrial on charges that he cheated thousands of donors to a $25 million online crowdfunding “We Build The Wall” campaign to construct a wall along the southern U.S. border. Timothy Shea’s first trial ended...
9News
Dermot Kennedy adds Red Rocks show to US tour
MORRISON, Colo. — Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy is set to play a show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre next spring. Dermot Kennedy will bring his 28-date tour run to Red Rocks on Monday, May 15, 2023. Tickets for the Sonder Tour go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct....
9News
RTD ending R Line shuttles due to staffing shortages
R Line trains in Aurora are limited because of a derailment last month. Now, citing staffing issues, RTD is getting rid of the bus shuttles filling in the gaps.
9News
Family in Aurora pleads with city officials to fix dangerous intersection
Carmen Rodriguez says she has lost count of the number of cars that have crashed into her fence and now into her house. She speaks with 9NEWS reporter Noel Brennan.
9News
Singer Lila Downs to return to Colorado
DENVER — Six-time Latin Grammy winner Lila Downs will be in Denver this week. After a long 20-year absence from DU's Newman Center, Downs' performance this week will be one of eight US performances on his Volver tour. Downs' music encompasses influences from Mexican folk and ranchera music to...
9News
Denver Gazette forecast for October 24
Cold start to the day with Denver's first freeze of the season and highs in the 50s Monday. Danielle Grant has the forecast for Monday, October 24.
9News
Boulder County drug dealer convicted of manslaughter after providing pills laced with fentanyl
Charging drug dealers with killing people who have overdosed is rare. Convincing a jury to convict them is even more uncommon.
9News
We don’t talk enough about grief, and maybe it’s time to change that
DENVER — I don’t know why I took out my phone and took this picture. It’s hard to look at it. Even now. A year later. At this moment, I don’t see the sun and the sky and the shadows and the leaves. I feel it....
9News
Denver restaurants offering 4-course dinner in celebration of Día de los Muertos
Toro and Tamayo are both hosting Dia de los Muertos events this week that feature a four-course culinary experience. More info: https://bit.ly/3VXtpf.
