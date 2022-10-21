ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

Third meeting of 1921 season set D-B, SH rivalry in motion

It was a century ago when Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett’s football rivalry was born. Before you dismiss the relevance of this story, consider two things. First, one second after this week’s game ends, it will take its place in history as well. Second, without the toughness of the pioneers of football, today’s game wouldn’t be as safe or exciting. Everybody who plays football today owes at least a nod of appreciation to the forerunners.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

SWV volleyball: All higher seeds advance in M7, CD tourneys

No team upset the apple cart Monday when the Mountain 7 and Cumberland district volleyball tournaments got underway. The tournaments move to single sites for their semifinal and final rounds on Tuesday and Thursday. The Mountain 7 teams gather at Union in Big Stone Gap and the Cumberland squads head to Eastside in Coeburn.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Johnson City Press

Union, Gate City to square off for Mountain 7 tournament title

BIG STONE GAP — Union and Gate City will meet for the fourth time this season on the volleyball court. The Lady Bears and Lady Blue Devils, the Mountain 7 District's regular-season co-champions, took district tournament semifinal wins Tuesday at Union to advance to Thursday's championship match.
GATE CITY, VA
Johnson City Press

ETSU Buc Madness

East Tennessee State’s men’s and women’s basketball teams put their skills to the test in front of the fans Monday night at Brooks Gym. Buc Madness, as it was called, featured a dunk contest, won by Jaden Seymour, and a 3-point contest, won by Braden Ilic. The players mingled with fans after the 45-minute event.
Johnson City Press

Will Science Hill's strength of schedule help against D-B?

When it comes to dissecting Friday’s matchup between Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill this week, rising to the forefront is strength of schedule. The Hilltoppers’ four losses came against Anderson County, Powell, Maryville and Daniel Boone — teams with a combined record of 31-5 and all are ranked in the top 10 of their respective classifications.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Vol Notes: UT-Georgia set for afternoon kickoff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 52nd meeting between the Georgia and Tennessee football teams could determine the SEC East’s entry in the league championship game. A 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 5 in Athens, Georgia, will put that showdown into motion, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. Georgia leads the series 26-23-2, including winning the past five in a row.
ATHENS, GA
Johnson City Press

Judah & the Lion to play at the ETSU Martin Center this December

Multi-platinum alternative rock/folk band, Judah & the Lion, is coming to the East Tennessee State University Martin Center for the Arts on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 8 p.m., with special guest Charlotte Sands, presented by 99.3 the X. This past June, the band released its fourth album, “Revival,” a collection...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Milligan Homecoming happening this weekend

Milligan University will be hosting alumni and friends on campus this weekend, Oct. 28-29, for its annual Homecoming celebration. The weekend will include alumni-specific events along with several events that are open to the public. Events open to the public include: a parade, bridge dedication, 5K run/walk, concert, theater production, lectures and athletic events, according to a press release.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Tottle, Chesney honored at anniversary of ETSU Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music Studies program

Having created one of the most musically grounded and historically minded music studies programs in the United States, East Tennessee State University celebrated the program’s 40th anniversary with a special event on Friday. During this event showcasing student bands from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, four-time Country Music Association...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 26

Oct. 26, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported several news accounts from in and near Johnson City. Among them were the following: “T. R. Chase of Johnson City arrived in the city yesterday morning.”. “Mr. and Mrs. Harry Gump returned yesterday afternoon to...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Next Carter Railroad Museum Heritage Day is Saturday

The legendary Southern Railway, as well as the many other railroad lines of the Southeast, will highlight the Oct. 29 Heritage Day at East Tennessee State University’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum. “The vacation destinations of the South generated competitive railroad traffic since railroading began, not to mention things...
Johnson City Press

Early voting at ETSU

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hands-on play at Hands On! Discovery Center

Interactive exhibits are what makes the the Hands On! Discovery Center in Gray special for children. At right, Aaron Nutt spent a recent afternoon exploring one of many of the exhibits with his grandmother, Leslie Nutt, and his uncle, Nathan.
GRAY, TN
Johnson City Press

Topper Academy — an alternative way of learning

Topper Academy offers alternative learning methods for students who struggle with traditional school settings, as well as additional supports and opportunities which will help to set students up for success after graduation. While there is a wide range of support needs and reasons why a student may struggle in a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Heath Wagon dental clinic under roof, aiming for January opening

WISE – The Health Wagon is a step closer to the goal of accessible dental care in Southwest Virginia. Five months after officials from the Wise County-based free clinic joined Lincoln Memorial University administration to break ground on the 10-chair facility, Health Wagon CEO Teresa Tyson and Nursing Coordinator Paula Hill-Collins gave a quick tour of progress on the clinic Monday.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Sycamore Shoals presents Scary Stories at Fort Watauga on Thursday night

ELIZABETHTON — Strange things happen around All Hallows Eve, especially at an old fort by the river. Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will get a jump on Halloween with its annual Scary Stories at Fort Watauga, which will be presented on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. inside Fort Watauga, so guests are invited to bring a chair, dress for the chilly night, and enjoy the evening of scary stories, songs and tales that are sure to get everyone in the mood for Halloween. The event is free.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Skydiver described as beloved husband, father and grandfather

JONESBOROUGH — A skydiver who died after a hard landing during a pregame jump at Friday's football game at David Crockett High School was described as a beloved husband, father and grandfather by Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd. The skydiver was part of a pregame ceremony for Crockett's...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Northeast Community Credit Union celebrating 70th anniversary of its founding

ELIZABETHTON — Although it started 70 years ago as a humble organization to help low-paid teachers of Elizabethton City Schools, Northeast Community Credit Union has grown into successful financial institution, providing financial services and community outreach to the region. Northeast Community Credit Union was chartered in October 1952 as...
ELIZABETHTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy