Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spooky Delights Abound Throughout the Tri-cities As Halloween Is Almost Upon UsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
State Commission Approves Lease of Prison Annex for Regional Drug Treatment CenterJohn M. DabbsRoan Mountain, TN
Time is Running Out to Get In On Sullivan County Animal Shelter's Pumpkin Fest This YearJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Popcorn and Coffee Collide to Bring Benefits to Johnson City and Families in NeedJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Will County Commissioners Force the Closure of Brights Zoo for a Bitcoin Mine OperationJohn M. DabbsWashington County, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
D-B boys pull off stunner; Lady Trailblazers capture first region title
GRAY — The word of the day at Tuesday’s Region 1 cross country championships at Daniel Boone was “upset” after streaks came to an end and predictions had to be thrown out the window. In the Class AAA races, the top three teams plus the first...
Johnson City Press
Third meeting of 1921 season set D-B, SH rivalry in motion
It was a century ago when Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett’s football rivalry was born. Before you dismiss the relevance of this story, consider two things. First, one second after this week’s game ends, it will take its place in history as well. Second, without the toughness of the pioneers of football, today’s game wouldn’t be as safe or exciting. Everybody who plays football today owes at least a nod of appreciation to the forerunners.
Johnson City Press
SWV volleyball: All higher seeds advance in M7, CD tourneys
No team upset the apple cart Monday when the Mountain 7 and Cumberland district volleyball tournaments got underway. The tournaments move to single sites for their semifinal and final rounds on Tuesday and Thursday. The Mountain 7 teams gather at Union in Big Stone Gap and the Cumberland squads head to Eastside in Coeburn.
Johnson City Press
Union, Gate City to square off for Mountain 7 tournament title
BIG STONE GAP — Union and Gate City will meet for the fourth time this season on the volleyball court. The Lady Bears and Lady Blue Devils, the Mountain 7 District's regular-season co-champions, took district tournament semifinal wins Tuesday at Union to advance to Thursday's championship match.
Johnson City Press
ETSU Buc Madness
East Tennessee State’s men’s and women’s basketball teams put their skills to the test in front of the fans Monday night at Brooks Gym. Buc Madness, as it was called, featured a dunk contest, won by Jaden Seymour, and a 3-point contest, won by Braden Ilic. The players mingled with fans after the 45-minute event.
Johnson City Press
Will Science Hill's strength of schedule help against D-B?
When it comes to dissecting Friday’s matchup between Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill this week, rising to the forefront is strength of schedule. The Hilltoppers’ four losses came against Anderson County, Powell, Maryville and Daniel Boone — teams with a combined record of 31-5 and all are ranked in the top 10 of their respective classifications.
Johnson City Press
Vol Notes: UT-Georgia set for afternoon kickoff
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 52nd meeting between the Georgia and Tennessee football teams could determine the SEC East’s entry in the league championship game. A 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 5 in Athens, Georgia, will put that showdown into motion, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. Georgia leads the series 26-23-2, including winning the past five in a row.
Johnson City Press
Judah & the Lion to play at the ETSU Martin Center this December
Multi-platinum alternative rock/folk band, Judah & the Lion, is coming to the East Tennessee State University Martin Center for the Arts on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 8 p.m., with special guest Charlotte Sands, presented by 99.3 the X. This past June, the band released its fourth album, “Revival,” a collection...
Johnson City Press
Milligan Homecoming happening this weekend
Milligan University will be hosting alumni and friends on campus this weekend, Oct. 28-29, for its annual Homecoming celebration. The weekend will include alumni-specific events along with several events that are open to the public. Events open to the public include: a parade, bridge dedication, 5K run/walk, concert, theater production, lectures and athletic events, according to a press release.
Johnson City Press
Tottle, Chesney honored at anniversary of ETSU Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music Studies program
Having created one of the most musically grounded and historically minded music studies programs in the United States, East Tennessee State University celebrated the program’s 40th anniversary with a special event on Friday. During this event showcasing student bands from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, four-time Country Music Association...
Johnson City Press
Times News advertising, circulation win 21 TPA advertising awards, second most awards statewide.
KNOXVILLE — The Kingsport Times News earned the second most awards of any newspaper statewide in this year's Tennessee Press Association (TPA) advertising and circulation contest. The newspaper also took second place in Best of Show in addition to 21 other first, second and third place awards.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 26
Oct. 26, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported several news accounts from in and near Johnson City. Among them were the following: “T. R. Chase of Johnson City arrived in the city yesterday morning.”. “Mr. and Mrs. Harry Gump returned yesterday afternoon to...
Johnson City Press
Next Carter Railroad Museum Heritage Day is Saturday
The legendary Southern Railway, as well as the many other railroad lines of the Southeast, will highlight the Oct. 29 Heritage Day at East Tennessee State University’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum. “The vacation destinations of the South generated competitive railroad traffic since railroading began, not to mention things...
Johnson City Press
Early voting at ETSU
Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.
Johnson City Press
Hands-on play at Hands On! Discovery Center
Interactive exhibits are what makes the the Hands On! Discovery Center in Gray special for children. At right, Aaron Nutt spent a recent afternoon exploring one of many of the exhibits with his grandmother, Leslie Nutt, and his uncle, Nathan.
Johnson City Press
Topper Academy — an alternative way of learning
Topper Academy offers alternative learning methods for students who struggle with traditional school settings, as well as additional supports and opportunities which will help to set students up for success after graduation. While there is a wide range of support needs and reasons why a student may struggle in a...
Johnson City Press
Heath Wagon dental clinic under roof, aiming for January opening
WISE – The Health Wagon is a step closer to the goal of accessible dental care in Southwest Virginia. Five months after officials from the Wise County-based free clinic joined Lincoln Memorial University administration to break ground on the 10-chair facility, Health Wagon CEO Teresa Tyson and Nursing Coordinator Paula Hill-Collins gave a quick tour of progress on the clinic Monday.
Johnson City Press
Sycamore Shoals presents Scary Stories at Fort Watauga on Thursday night
ELIZABETHTON — Strange things happen around All Hallows Eve, especially at an old fort by the river. Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will get a jump on Halloween with its annual Scary Stories at Fort Watauga, which will be presented on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. inside Fort Watauga, so guests are invited to bring a chair, dress for the chilly night, and enjoy the evening of scary stories, songs and tales that are sure to get everyone in the mood for Halloween. The event is free.
Johnson City Press
Skydiver described as beloved husband, father and grandfather
JONESBOROUGH — A skydiver who died after a hard landing during a pregame jump at Friday's football game at David Crockett High School was described as a beloved husband, father and grandfather by Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd. The skydiver was part of a pregame ceremony for Crockett's...
Johnson City Press
Northeast Community Credit Union celebrating 70th anniversary of its founding
ELIZABETHTON — Although it started 70 years ago as a humble organization to help low-paid teachers of Elizabethton City Schools, Northeast Community Credit Union has grown into successful financial institution, providing financial services and community outreach to the region. Northeast Community Credit Union was chartered in October 1952 as...
Comments / 0