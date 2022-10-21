It was a century ago when Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett’s football rivalry was born. Before you dismiss the relevance of this story, consider two things. First, one second after this week’s game ends, it will take its place in history as well. Second, without the toughness of the pioneers of football, today’s game wouldn’t be as safe or exciting. Everybody who plays football today owes at least a nod of appreciation to the forerunners.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO