Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Celebrating Halloween in VirginiaMargaret MinnicksVirginia State
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, VirginiaDianaSurry County, VA
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Man shot multiple times in Henrico neighborhood
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Henrico Monday night. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in a neighborhood near Hungary and Springfield Roads. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. At...
Virginia psychiatric hospital escapee identified in convenience store, taken into custody after day on the run
James City County Police officers were alerted to a man fitting Malone's description in a convenience store in the county, located in the 6400 block of Richmond Road. Malone was taken into custody nearby without incident, according to police.
Neighbors left shaken after man shot in front of Henrico home
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Gunshots that rang late Monday out in a Glen Allen neighborhood left neighbors shaken up. “We hear pop pop pop. It was like eight to 10 times,” one resident said. " And then all of a sudden you hear all of these police sirens.”. The...
Virginia escapee spotted at store, taken into custody
Michael Lee Corey Malone, aka Christopher Feagin, was taken back into custody on Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police.
2 officers shot, 1 person injured in Chesterfield shooting
CHESTERFIELD, Va.(WWBT) - Two officers were shot Tuesday evening after responding to “an emotionally disturbed person” in the Broadwater community in Chesterfield. Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffery Katz says the person attacked one officer while another officer was interviewing family members. The officer who was attacked was shot in the chest. He avoided life-threatening injuries by wearing a bulletproof vest.
Richmond transforms into Halloween town for the weekend
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond will be transforming into a Halloween town for a terrifyingly fun weekend of ghoulish games and tempting treats. There are multiple Halloween events happening in the city and we are on your side to make sure you are in attendance. No matter how you’re celebrating...
Man critically hurt in shooting in front of Henrico home
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after he was shot multiple times in front of a Henrico home Monday night. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 4600 block of Halleys Circle, which is near Hungary and Springfield roads. The victim was taken to...
Numerous Central Va. localities to host Drug Take Back Day events
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Medications that linger in home cabinets are highly vulnerable to misuse and abuse if obtained by the wrong person. Rates for prescription drug abuse, accidental poisonings and overdoses in the U.S. are alarmingly high due to these drugs. Americans are also advised that flushing medications down...
3 injured, including 2 police officers in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va.(WWBT) - Two officers were shot Tuesday evening after responding to “an emotionally disturbed person” in the Broadwater community in Chesterfield. Chesterfield Police said two officers were responding to a call about a man who was going through “ some type of emotional distress” along Timsberry Circle in Chester.
I-95 South in Colonial Heights clear after vehicle fire
According to 511Virginia, the fire is at mile marker 53.6, between the Temple Avenue exit and the Appomattox River bridge. The southbound center lane and right lane are both closed, as well as the right shoulder.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Richmond’s southside
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man is currently in the hospital after being allegedly shot by a woman in Richmond’s southside early Monday morning. On Oct. 24, around 12:56 a.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Woodmere Drive for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Richmond student found dead in trash can, family wants answers
"We need answers. We don't have the answers," said Daytoria Durant, the stepmother of the victim. "Tamel was not a threat to anybody. It's confusing. It's a cycle. We are so distraught. We try to breathe and it starts all over again. I feel like I'm publicly drowning and my life is shattered."
Teen shot outside West End home, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett
The teenager was on the porch of a home on Halley's Circle, off Hungary Road, in western Henrico when someone shot him.
‘I was kind of shocked’: Richmond reacts to police chief stepping down
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith resigned from his role on Tuesday, members of the community want to know why he decided to step back. “I would like to know what happened, why he decided to resign, or if he was asked to resign,” Mary Cornell, who lives in Richmond, said.
Chesterfield Police: Man charged with attempted murder after injuring 2 officers in shooting
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after shooting two officers Tuesday evening, the Chesterfield Police Department said. On Oct. 25, Chesterfield Police said two officers were responding to a mental health call along Timsberry Circle in Chester. Police say 28-year-old Kelvin A. Hunter,...
50 displaced, 12 injured in Virginia apartment fire
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire at a Hampton apartment complex early Friday morning that displaced approximately 50 residents. According to officials, the two-alarm fire started at about 1:30 a.m. at the Township in Hampton Woods apartments on Marcella Road. Eight...
Woman dead following weekend shooting in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman who was flown to a nearby hospital following a shooting over the weekend in Petersburg has died. Police were called to the 2000 block of East Washington Street due to reports of gunshots on Saturday, Oct. 22. Upon arrival, police found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Missing Chesterfield teen found safe
Dontavious Jones, 17, was last seen leaving his Lamplighter Court home around 12:20 a.m. Thursday, has been found safe, according to Chesterfield Police.
Residents prepare for Halloween on Hanover
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As hundreds across Richmond prepare for their trick-or-treating adventures on Halloween, several residents along Hanover Avenue are also stocking up on candy and planning their decorations for Halloween on Hanover. A resident, who didn’t want to go on camera, told NBC12 that between 75 and 80...
He vanished from a Richmond nightclub. His dad won’t stop searching for him.
Randall Collins vanished without a trace from Richmond, Virginia in April 2014. Now, more than eight years later, his father Rannie Williams reached out to CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett.
Comments / 2