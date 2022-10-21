ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

NBC12

HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Richmond transforms into Halloween town for the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond will be transforming into a Halloween town for a terrifyingly fun weekend of ghoulish games and tempting treats. There are multiple Halloween events happening in the city and we are on your side to make sure you are in attendance. No matter how you’re celebrating...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man critically hurt in shooting in front of Henrico home

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after he was shot multiple times in front of a Henrico home Monday night. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 4600 block of Halleys Circle, which is near Hungary and Springfield roads. The victim was taken to...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Numerous Central Va. localities to host Drug Take Back Day events

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Medications that linger in home cabinets are highly vulnerable to misuse and abuse if obtained by the wrong person. Rates for prescription drug abuse, accidental poisonings and overdoses in the U.S. are alarmingly high due to these drugs. Americans are also advised that flushing medications down...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

3 injured, including 2 police officers in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va.(WWBT) - Two officers were shot Tuesday evening after responding to “an emotionally disturbed person” in the Broadwater community in Chesterfield. Chesterfield Police said two officers were responding to a call about a man who was going through “ some type of emotional distress” along Timsberry Circle in Chester.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Man hospitalized after shooting in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man is currently in the hospital after being allegedly shot by a woman in Richmond’s southside early Monday morning. On Oct. 24, around 12:56 a.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Woodmere Drive for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
RICHMOND, VA
wbtw.com

50 displaced, 12 injured in Virginia apartment fire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire at a Hampton apartment complex early Friday morning that displaced approximately 50 residents. According to officials, the two-alarm fire started at about 1:30 a.m. at the Township in Hampton Woods apartments on Marcella Road. Eight...
HAMPTON, VA
NBC12

Woman dead following weekend shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman who was flown to a nearby hospital following a shooting over the weekend in Petersburg has died. Police were called to the 2000 block of East Washington Street due to reports of gunshots on Saturday, Oct. 22. Upon arrival, police found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Residents prepare for Halloween on Hanover

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As hundreds across Richmond prepare for their trick-or-treating adventures on Halloween, several residents along Hanover Avenue are also stocking up on candy and planning their decorations for Halloween on Hanover. A resident, who didn’t want to go on camera, told NBC12 that between 75 and 80...
RICHMOND, VA

