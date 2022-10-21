Read full article on original website
Clorox recalls 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol that may be contaminated with bacteria
Clorox has recalled about 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol all purpose and multi-surface cleaners because they may be contaminated with bacteria. Recalled are Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave and Lemon Fresh scents; CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh, and Orange Energy scents; and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners.
