James Buchanan edges Middletown 3-2 in tightly-contested District 3 Class 3A girls volleyball tilt
In a spirited first-round showdown, James Buchanan (18-2) battled to a 3-2 victory against Middletown (14-5) in the first round of the District 3 Class 3A Girls Volleyball Championship Tuesday. The Rockets downed the Blue Raiders 19-25, 9-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-19. With the win, the Rockets punched a ticket to...
Top-seeded Central Dauphin blanks Governor Mifflin, advances to District 3 Class 4A Quarterfinals
Central Dauphin (16-3) took care of business in a 4-0- first-round victory over Governor Mifflin (7-8-2) Tuesday in the first round of the District 3 Class 4A playoffs. The Rams punched a ticket to Saturday’s Quarterfinals, where they will play host to Mechanicsburg. The Rams racked up a first-half...
Harrisburg boys soccer falls to Northeastern in District 3 4A playoff debut
MANCHESTER— Harrisburg’s boys soccer team didn’t quite get the fairytale ending to its historic season that it hoped it would. The No. 13 Cougars struggled offensively in their District 3 4A playoff debut on Tuesday and surrendered a 3-2 loss against No. 3 Northeastern, nonetheless, they never stopped fighting.
Rian Hammaker propels East Pennsboro to 2-1 win over Eastern York in District 3 Class 2A tilt
Rian Hammaker powered East Pennsboro (10-7) offensively as the Panthers secured a 2-1 victory against Eastern York (7-10) in the first round of the District 3 Class 2A playoffs Tuesday. With the win, the Panthers earned a spot in Saturday’s Quarterfinals where they will match up with top-seeded Trinity.
Newport running back Dalton Kratzer voted Mid-Penn Conference football player of the week
One glance at Newport’s regular season schedule shows what a difficult campaign it has been for the Buffaloes. Todd Rothermel’s assembly is mostly starting over, filling key positions with plenty of youth and inexperience. That’s a tough recipe for success no matter which Mid-Penn division the program calls...
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: West Perry quarterback Marcus Quaker talks about team’s undefeated season
This week on the Pa. High School Football Report, PennLive’s Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas are joined by West Perry High School quarterback Marcus Quaker, who talks about what make’s the Mustangs— who are undefeated with record of 9-0— so special this season. • Sign up...
PennLive’s Mid-Penn Dandy Dozen week 9 rankings: Milton Hershey backs in, Cedar Cliff and Susquehanna Township continue to climb
Each week during the regular season, PennLive will unveil our Dandy Dozen football poll, where we rank the top trending Mid-Penn Conference programs regardless of classification. Teams are listed in descending order with record, previous rank and upcoming schedule. Here we go.
Penn State hosts huge group of recruits for White Out win: photo gallery
Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff welcomed well over 100 recruits to Saturday’s annual White Out game in one of the pivotal recruiting weekends of the year. Among those on hand were: Tyseer Denmark, WR, Roman Catholic, Dayshaun Burnett, LB, Imani Christian Academy, Kristopher Jones, LB, Mountain View (Va.), Kaveion Keys, LB, Varina (Va.), Ellis Robinson IV, CB, IMG Academy, Anthony Sacca, LB, St. Joseph’s Prep and Ernest Willor, EDGE, IMG Academy (Fla.)
Penn State’s 2023 schedule announced: Nittany Lions open Big Ten play on the road again
Penn State’s 2023 Big Ten schedule was revealed on Wednesday afternoon, and James Franklin probably won’t be pleased with how it starts. The Nittany Lions open their next conference slate on the road yet again, this time traveling to Illinois for a Week Three matchup on Sept. 16 after hosting West Virginia and Delaware in non-conference play.
Cedar Cliff’s Parker Tarnoci makes his college decision
Parker Tarnoci was already considering pursuing a multi-sport college destination. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Penn State’s offense finally clicked vs. Minnesota. Now, it has to keep it up against Ohio State
Less than two weeks ago, Penn State’s offense hit its low point. The story of the Michigan defeat was James Franklin’s team getting gashed on the ground. And yet, Penn State managed only one offensive touchdown at The Big House. The last time that happened in conference play was the nine-overtime Illinois debacle.
Penn State recruiting mailbag: White Out visitors, Julian Fleming and how Ohio State compares to Michigan
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State after the White Out win and ahead of Saturday’s game against Ohio State. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You...
Penn State’s James Franklin reflects on ‘great’ versus ‘elite’ comment; an update on Ohio State star Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature James Franklin’s look back at his now-infamous “elite” comment, plus an update on a key Ohio State playmaker in advance of Saturday’s showdown in State College. Franklin was asked this week about the state of his program, framed...
How big of a favorite is Ohio State against Penn State, and who are the potential X factors on both sides?
It’s officially Ohio State week for the Penn State football program. The No. 13 Nittany Lions are closing out a difficult three-game stretch that began with games against Michigan and Minnesota. Ryan Day’s Buckeyes are currently ranked No. 2 in the country. Kickoff is at noon at Beaver...
Penn State expects to complete sale of 2 prominent hotels as early as December
Penn State University is getting closer to selling two hotels in the State College area. Back In June, the Penn State Board of Trustees gave its approval for the school to enter into a purchasing agreement and ground lease for The Nittany Lion Inn and Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center with the Scholar Hotel Group.
Route 11 reopens after crash in Perry County
A section of Route 11/15 that shut down after a Wednesday morning crash in Perry County has since reopened. The highway — which closed in both directions around 7 a.m. after a multi-vehicle crash in Marysville — has reopened between Valley Street and Route 274 west toward Duncannon, according to 511PA.
Soap retailer relocating to Cumberland County development
A soap manufacturer and retailer is relocating one of its stores to Legacy Park in Mechanicsburg. Glitz Soap Co. has announced that it plans to relocate it store from 1 E. Main St. in Mechanicsburg to the mixed-use development on Market Street in Mechanicsburg early next year. “We have some...
Student seriously injured in crash while trying to board school bus in central Pa.
A passing car hit a York County teenager trying to board a bus to school Wednesday morning, police said. The high school student was about to climb aboard a bus when they were hit around 7 a.m. on the 500 block of York Haven Road in Newberry Township, police said. Police said the striking car was coming from the opposite direction of the bus.
Bridge repairs this weekend to cause delays on northbound I-81: PennDOT
A PennDOT bridge crew in Dauphin County is scheduled to perform deck spall repairs this weekend on the northbound Interstate 81 (George N. Wade) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties. Delays are expected, a press release said. Spalling is a term used to describe areas of...
Crashes causing some problems on the roads in south-central Pennsylvania
There are a few crashes causing problems on Susquehanna Valley roads this morning. Newberry Township police say York Haven Road is shut down in both directions between Cassel Road and Clay Road for a crash investigation. A teenage girl was hit by a vehicle. Police said they expect it will be closed for "an extended period of time." We are updating this story here.
