Greencastle, PA

PennLive.com

Penn State hosts huge group of recruits for White Out win: photo gallery

Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff welcomed well over 100 recruits to Saturday’s annual White Out game in one of the pivotal recruiting weekends of the year. Among those on hand were: Tyseer Denmark, WR, Roman Catholic, Dayshaun Burnett, LB, Imani Christian Academy, Kristopher Jones, LB, Mountain View (Va.), Kaveion Keys, LB, Varina (Va.), Ellis Robinson IV, CB, IMG Academy, Anthony Sacca, LB, St. Joseph’s Prep and Ernest Willor, EDGE, IMG Academy (Fla.)
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Route 11 reopens after crash in Perry County

A section of Route 11/15 that shut down after a Wednesday morning crash in Perry County has since reopened. The highway — which closed in both directions around 7 a.m. after a multi-vehicle crash in Marysville — has reopened between Valley Street and Route 274 west toward Duncannon, according to 511PA.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crashes causing some problems on the roads in south-central Pennsylvania

There are a few crashes causing problems on Susquehanna Valley roads this morning. Newberry Township police say York Haven Road is shut down in both directions between Cassel Road and Clay Road for a crash investigation. A teenage girl was hit by a vehicle. Police said they expect it will be closed for "an extended period of time." We are updating this story here.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
