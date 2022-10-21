Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Star Wars: Disney Reportedly Wants Kathleen Kennedy to Stop Announcing New Projects
Disney is reportedly taking a "do or do not" approach to Star Wars and pressing pause on formally announcing new projects and creators amid a stagnant film slate. The storied franchise has been on a theatrical hiatus since the release of 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final Skywalker Saga film, shifting focus to the television side of the galaxy far, far away with acclaimed Disney+ series The Mandalorian and Andor. Following word that LOST and Star Trek scribe Damon Lindelof is scripting yet another untitled Star Wars film, insider Matthew Belloni's Puck News reports Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has been "advised" by Disney to "stop announcing projects and creative partners."
ComicBook
Everything Leaving Netflix in November 2022
Some big changes are coming to Netflix next month. Every month, the streaming roster on Netflix undergoes various changes, as new titles are released, more library titles are added, and several titles exit. This coming November is no exception, as Netflix will see its usual lineup adjustments. This means some popular movies and TV shows will be on the way out, as their streaming contracts with Netflix expire.
ComicBook
Netflix's Lookism Releases Trailer, New Poster
Earlier this year, fans learned another webtoon hit was getting an anime, and the team at Netflix has an update on the big project. After all, the hype for Lookism has been growing since the South Korean webtoon debuted in November 2014, and that excitement skyrocketed in the face of its Netflix adaptation. So if you want to see how the project is doing, a new trailer and poster for Lookism are live.
ComicBook
Rian Johnson's Poker Face Series Gets First Trailer From Peacock
Debuting later this year is Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, but that's not the only mystery that the filmmaker is delivering in the coming months, as Peacock revealed the first trailer for the all-new series Poker Face, which will be debuting in January. The series, which he developed with star Natasha Lyonne, will be delivering audiences an all-new mystery with each episode, harkening back to the spirit of series like Columbo and Murder, She Wrote. Check out the first trailer for Poker Face below before the series officially launches on Peacock on January 26, 2023.
ComicBook
The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Hypes Death Note Crossover in New Stills
The Simpsons is a staple during the spooky season, and we have the show's classic Treehouse of Horror series to thank. Over the year, the animated comedy has parodied countless Halloween tropes and horror cliches in these specials. This year, The Simpsons promises to act the same but with an ambitious twist. After all, Treehouse of Horror will parody Death Note shortly, and we have been given official stills of the crossover.
Ben Feigin, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Executive Producer, Dies at 47
Ben Feigin, an award-winning producer who executive produced Schitt’s Creek, died Monday at age 47 from pancreatic cancer, TheWrap has confirmed. Feigin, who founded and served as CEO of production company Equation Unlimited LLC, executive produced all six seasons of “Schitt’s Creek,” including Season 6, which won 9 times at the 2020 Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy for Feigin.
ComicBook
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Ignites the Internet While Fishing in a Loincloth
Aquaman star Jason Momoa's maritime antics are catching love on social media -- but not the ones he performs as King of Atlantis. Instead, a pair of photos Momoa shared to social media see him landing a large fish and then showing it off to the camera...but he's doing so while wearing a komanam (a thong-style loincloth) and showing off a not-insignificant bit of cheek. Twitter user "gaysmtra" has gone semi-viral for pointing out that "aint nobody looking at that damn fish," racking up more than 1,400 quote retweets as of this writing and inspiring plenty of hilarious responses.
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
ComicBook
Doctor Who: All the Doctors That Appeared In the Power of the Doctor
The Doctor Who Centenary Special, "The Power of the Doctor," Jodie Whittaker's final episode starring as the Thirteenth Doctor, has aired on the BBC and will debut on Sunday night in the United States [SPOILERS follow]. In addition to Whittaker's regeneration, which had an unexpected outcome, the episode included appearances by several former Doctor Who stars who aided the Doctor in her moment of crisis. Whittaker previously said that the 90-minute special would be one longtime Doctor Who fans can appreciate -- "It's one for the Whovians," she told Empire Magazine. "It's a huge treat if you're a proper fan. It's got all the iconic things that you associate with Doctor Who. It's massive" -- these Doctor Who returns (on top of several returning companions and the Master, Daleks, and Cybermen all threatening the Doctor in a single episode for the first time in modern Doctor Who history) seems to have been what she was referring to.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Pits the War Devil Against Asa Mitaka
Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest franchises in anime right now, and season one is bringing more fans to Tatsuki Fujimoto's award-winning manga. Of course, the series only recently returned to print as Fujimoto needed to prepare content for part two. The comeback has hit it off with fans as Asa Mitaka and the War Devil play well with Denji. And now, two fans are going viral for bringing the new leads to life.
ComicBook
Popular House of the Dragon Character Finally Returns in Season Finale
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon Season 1 finale... House of the Dragon fans haven't seen Corlys Velaryon for a couple of weeks now, and the events of the series had many characters believing he may be dying. After suffering a wound while battling in the Stepstones, Corlys took some time to heal up. Fortunately, he isn't dead, and it doesn't look like he's going to be exiting House of the Dragon's story any time soon.
ComicBook
Jurnee Smollett Plays Coy about Black Canary Spinoff
The future of the live-action DC Universe is continuing to grow and evolve, especially amid the recent news surrounding the creation of the newly-minted DC Studios. The division of Warner Bros. Discovery, which will be run by James Gunn and Peter Safran, will oversee a majority of film and television projects inspired by DC's comics. That news has raised a lot of questions about the future of various in-development projects— including Black Canary, a spinoff of 2020's Birds of Prey. The project, which would see Jurnee Smollett reprise her role as Dinah Lance / Black Canary, was first announced to be in the works as an HBO Max-exclusive movie in August of 2021, and official updates have been few and far between ever since. When asked about Black Canary "coming up next year" during a recent appearance on The Cut's In Her Shoes podcast, Smollett played coy — even about the hypothetical time table of when the film will become a reality.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Highlights Aki's Anime Debut
Chainsaw Man is now carving through the Fall with its premiere anime season, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans love Aki Hayakawa! The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series has been met with an equally as impressive fervor as the first few episodes of the series thus far have been spent introducing fans to the dark world surrounding its tragic main hero, Denji. Helping this along is the one who will be keeping an eye on him moving forward, Aki, as their team starts taking on the terrifying devils that continue to attack people.
ComicBook
The Bad News Bears Reboot With Female Lead in the Works
The beloved The Bad News Bears franchise is making a comeback, but instead of being headlined by an alcoholic coach, the new iteration is being led by a woman. Walter Matthau starred as the aging, down-on-his-luck Coach Morris Buttermaker in 1976's The Bad News Bears, where he wound up coaching a plucky underdog team of young baseball players. The franchise would spawn two more sequels – 1977's The Bad News Bears in Breaking Training, and 1978's The Bad News Bears Go to Japan – as well as another reboot starring Billy Bob Thorton and a CBS sitcom. CBS is getting back in The Bad News Bears business once again, with a new reboot in the works.
ComicBook
Is WWE Programming Leaving Another Streaming Service This Week?
WWE's deal with Hulu to house a library of its various shows was on the verge of expiring last month. And while it's unclear if a new deal has been reached, fans learned this week that a big chunk of WWE content is leaving the streaming service on Tuesday and Wednesday. While Miz & Mrs. and the A&E programs — Biography: WWE Legends, WWE's Most Wanted Treasures, WWE Rivals and WWE Smack Talk — will not be affected, live wrestling shows like Monday Night Raw and NXT are on the chopping block.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Features Return of Sequel Trilogy Star
The eighth episode of Andor is now streaming on Dinsney+ and follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), who is currently going by the name Keef, as he gets sent to a Narkina 5 to begin his six-year prison sentence. Andor is forced into some hard labor with terrifying consequences: if your team is slowest to build their parts, they get electrocuted. Andor's section of the prison is run by a fellow inmate, Kino Loy, who is played by a familiar face: Andy Serkis. Of course, Serkis is known for appearing in many major franchises including Lord of the Rings, Marvel, and DC, but this is not his first time appearing in Star Wars. He also played Snoke in the sequel trilogy, and he's making it clear that the characters are not the same.
ComicBook
John Stewart New Lead of Redeveloped Green Lantern HBO Max Series
The Green Lantern series for HBO Max is reportedly turning to John Stewart to be its featured lantern bearer. The long-gestating project from executive producer Greg Berlanti is being retooled, with writer and showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith leaving Green Lantern, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Grahame-Smith had already completed eight scripts for the DC streaming series, but reportedly chose to step down after all of the regime changes at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery. Green Lantern was originally going to feature Guy Gardner (Finn Wittrock) and Alan Scott (Jeremy Irvine), but with the behind-the-scene changes comes word that John Stewart will be front and center.
ComicBook
Deadpool 3: When Ryan Reynolds Met With Kevin Feige Revealed
It may surprise some fans to learn when Ryan Reynolds met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to discuss Deadpool 3. The first two Deadpool movies were released by Fox when the studio had the film rights to the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. Disney would eventually acquire 20th Century Fox, meaning Marvel now had creative control of all X-Men and Fantastic Four characters, including Deadpool. News regarding Deadpool 3 has slowly come out over the years, but September brought the first official confirmation that the film would bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Marvel projects are years in the making, and that's how long it's been since Reynolds and Feige got together to bring the Merc With a Mouth to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ComicBook
Only Murders in the Building Adds Beloved Grey's Anatomy Star to Season 3 Cast
Hulu's hit series Only Murders in the Building has added fan-favorite Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams to its cast for Season 3. According to Deadline, Williams will appear on a recurring basis as a documentarian who takes an interest in Mabel, Charles, and Oliver's latest investigation. Additional details, like the character's name, have not yet been revealed. Williams is best known for his role as Jackson Avery, which he played for 10 seasons as a member of the main cast after joining the series on a recurring basis in Season 6. Williams is also set to guest star on Grey's Anatomy on November 3rd.
ComicBook
CBS Reveals Haunted Mirror to Enable Fans to Communicate With Spirits From Ghosts
On CBS's hit series Ghosts, there's just one ghost at Woodstone Mansion who can move objects in the physical world and that's Trevor, who has a special power to connect with the "Livings" in the mansion by writing messages on the foggy bathroom mirror. Now, to celebrate the series' Halloween episode, fans can "communicate with the spirits" themselves thanks to a real-life "haunted" mirror. On Wednesday, CBS unveiled a Victorian-style mirror that enables fans to communicate with the spirits from Ghosts ahead of the Halloween episode set to air on Thursday, October 27th. The haunted mirror, which is available in both the mortal — aka physical — realm and digital realm, was in spired by Trevor's special power.
