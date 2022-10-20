Cross country: Boca's Emma O'Day defends district title; Park Vista girls take team title

BOCA RATON – Emma O’Day of Boca Raton High and Sage Morrow of Vero Beach High can be proud to call themselves District 6-4A cross country champions.

Not only did O’Day successfully defend her district title with a time 18:56.01, but she also cruised to a 30-second victory over teammate Kaitlyn O’Brien.

O’Day’s winning time crushed last year’s final time of 19:32.03.

Park Vista won the girls team title with 56 points with Boca finishing second with 75 points. Spanish River won the boys district championship, by winning a tiebreaker with Vero Beach with 68 points.

The top eight teams and top three individuals not on the top eight team advances to the Region 3-4A meet on Saturday, Oct. 28 at South Country Regional Park. The girls’ race is a 8 a.m. followed by the boys race at 9 a.m.

“She’s been working upping her mileage and that’s been working,” said Boca Raton girls cross country coach. “She’s also worked on her splits and that has ultimately been working this season.”

O’Day said she has been pleased with her times and feels she’s ready for the regional meet next week.

“I was told to take this race a little safe to prepare for regional and state,” said O’Day. “I cruised through splits that weren’t too hard on my body and obviously I won.

“I’m super confident going into regionals. I hope to win and progress to state with my team. I really excited for us.”

O’Day is very familiar with South Country Regional Park. Including her victory on Thursday, she also was victorious at the Spanish River Invitational and the Palm Beach County Championship earlier this year.

As for Morrow, his progression, like O’Day, was substantial, specifically with his improvement with his time on Thursday.

Last year as a sophomore he finished 12th with a finishing time of 17:37.71. His winning time Thursday was well over a minute better at 16.19.1.

Connor Brooks of Boca finished second at 16:23.8 that helped his team to a third place finished.

District 6-4A

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1. Spanish River 68; 2. Vero Beach 68; 3. Boca Raton 101; 4. Park Vista 118; 5. Dwyer 119; 6. Jupiter 121; 7. Palm Beach Central 163; 8. Martin County 206.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1, Sage Morrow (VB) 16:19.1; 2. Connor Brooks (BR) 16:23.8; 3, Kenan Willard (VB) 16:50.4; 4, Evan Dunham (VB) 17:22.4; 5, Jalyn Price (DWY) 17:24.5; 6, Thiago Desouza (TC) 17:27.2; 7, Aiden Russo (JUP) 17:36.0; 8, Rami Bjork (DWY) 17:38.1; 9. Preston Sangely (SR) 17:39.8; 10. Jacob Garrett (SR) 17:41.2; 11. Theo Endrud (JUP) 17:49.2; 12. Maccabee Harad (SR) 17:50.2; 13. George Santana (DWY) 17:50.6; 14. Brett Guyett (WB) 17:54.2; 15. Christian Stan (PV) 17:55.1.

Individual regional qualifiers: 27. Caio Miyake (OH) 18:21.0.; 42. Yaiden Beausejour (TC) 18:59.7; 48. Ethan Elliott (WELL) 19:12.0.

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. Park Vista 56; 2. Boca Raton 75; 3. Jupiter 97; 4. Vero Beach 99; 5. Spanish River 127; 6. Wellington 162; 7. West Boca 163; 8. Dwyer 165.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1, Emma O’Day (BR) 18:56.01; 2, Kaitlyn O’Brien (BR) 19:26.8; 3, Camila Cortes (PV) 19:43.1; 4, Jessica Reason (PV) 19:46.4; 5, Daniella Baig (WELL) 19:58.0; 6, Katelyn Sadorf (SR) 20:05.7; 7, Victoria Stern (WB) 20:26.5; 8, Ava Baysura (VB) 20:32.2; 9. Katherine Hanssen (JUP) 20:34.8; 10. Madison Movchuk (MC) 20:34.9; 11. Sofia Kaynor (BR) 20:39.4; 12. Ayan Safarli (DWY) 20:53.5; 13. Alexa Hanssen (JUP) 20:57.1; 14. Cameron Shelby (SEMR) 21:02.2; 15. Elise Ratledge (PV) 21:21.5.

Individual regional qualifiers: 10. Madison Movchuk (MC) 20:34.9, 14. Cameron Shelby (SEMR) 21:02.2; 17. Kaitlyn Moore (TC) 21:32.7

