EXCLUSIVE: 'Please show mercy': Son of British businessman, 67, who has languished in Dubai jail for almost 15 years launches personal appeal to the ruler of the Emirati state to release his father, warning 'his health is not good'

By Isolde Walters For Mailonline
 4 days ago

The son of a British businessman who has languished in a Dubai jail for almost 15 years has launched a personal appeal to the ruler of the Emirati state to release his father.

Josh Cornelius, 20, has not seen his father Ryan, 67, since he was six years old when the property developer was arrested for fraud in 2008 while on a stop-over at Dubai airport.

Josh, a student, last week handed a plea of clemency to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rahid Al Maktoum at the UAE embassy in London, and revealed that he fears his father, who contracted tuberculosis in prison, will otherwise die behind bars.

'I am asking the Ruler of Dubai to show clemency towards my dad and release him after more than 14 years in prison,' Josh said as he handed in the letter.

'The United Nations have said that my dad never received a fair trial and that his imprisonment is wrong, that he shouldn't be in prison.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2megjO_0ih8SW0D00
Josh Cornelius, 20, has not seen his father Ryan, 67, since he was six years old when the property developer was arrested for fraud in 2008 while on a stop-over at Dubai airport. Pictured: The family about a year before Ryan's arrest 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sIbmR_0ih8SW0D00
Ryan with his two sons Anton and Josh. Josh, a student, last week handed a plea of clemency to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rahid Al Maktoum at the UAE embassy in London, and revealed that he fears his father, who contracted tuberculosis in prison, will otherwise die behind bars

Cornelius shares a cell the size of a shipping container with five other inmates.

'I'm not a politician or a diplomat or a businessman,' said Josh. 'I'm just a 20-year-old student and I want my dad back.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z9tcD_0ih8SW0D00
Cornelius shares a cell the size of a shipping container with five other inmates 

Josh appealed to the sheikh as a father.

'My father hasn't been there to help me with my homework, to come to my sports day, to watch me playing rugby, or to give me the kind of advice that every son needs from a father.

'I need him back now.

'His health is not good, and neither is my mother's. I want him back while there is still time for us to be a family.

'So I'm saying to the Ruler: 'Surely you understand that, your highness? You are a father, too. Please let me have mine back, before it's too late.'

Ryan's wife Heather, 63, told the Mail On Sunday earlier this year that she and her three children were made homeless when Emirati authorities seized their family home in London.

Ryan, a businessman who was developing a 20 million square-foot upmarket polo estate in the region named The Plantation, was officially convicted of fraud over a £372million loan he received from Dubai Islamic Bank.

But his supporters, who include senior peer Lord Clement-Jones and the London-based financier and campaigner Bill Browder, insist that he is the victim of a staggeringly corrupt plot orchestrated at the highest level in Dubai by Mohammed al-Shaibani, a figure close to the Sheikh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EYqhg_0ih8SW0D00
Dubai Central Prison, where Ryan has been jailed for over 12 years. His brother-in-law, Chris Pagett, said Covid-19 'ran rampant' at the prison during the first wave of the pandemic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JeRIr_0ih8SW0D00
The father-of-three's family now (from left to right: Josh, Heather, Tasha and Anton). Mr Cornelius was jailed in 2008 and convicted of fraud in 2011

They allege that al-Shaibani, who was implicated in the brutal abductions of the Sheikh's daughters, Princesses Shamsa and Latifa, when they attempted to flee Dubai, arranged for Ryan to be imprisoned so that he could gain control of the property developer's lucrative portfolio, which includes The Plantation.

Although the case has attracted plenty of media coverage, including in this newspaper, Ryan is not due to be released from Dubai's Central Prison for another 17 years.

Ryan's family and supporters claim that the Foreign Office has offered no assistance in their fight to return Ryan to the UK.

Lord Clement-Jones told the Mail On Sunday: 'Effectively, a British citizen has been allowed to rot in jail. This is absolutely unacceptable.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46lJ6N_0ih8SW0D00
Ryan's children pictured more recently . Lord Clement-Jones told the Mail On Sunday: 'Effectively, a British citizen has been allowed to rot in jail. This is absolutely unacceptable'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TugCU_0ih8SW0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R8Cbi_0ih8SW0D00
Josh is pictured outside the UAE embassy in London campaigning for his father 

A spokesperson from the UAE Embassy said: 'Ryan Cornelius illegally obtained a loan of £372 million, by bribing staff members at Dubai Islamic Bank. Following a fair trial in which all due processes were followed, Mr Cornelius was sentenced to ten years in prison, which was later lawfully extended as he had failed to repay the creditor (Dubai Islamic Bank) during this time - which is in line with UAE law.

'The whereabouts of the funds Mr Cornelius obtained are unknown. The UAE judicial system is independent and equitable, and guarantees the mandatory presence of a translator at all stages, the right to seek a lawyer at all stages, the provision of a lawyer at the state’s expense if the defendant cannot appoint legal counsel, and the right to appeal.

'In line with international standards, the UAE has stringent laws, regulations and procedures in place to ensure the physical and psychological wellbeing of detainees in its prisons. All inmates receive medical care as required.

'UAE state-level officials, the Public Prosecution, and diplomatic missions regularly visit correctional institutions, including the prison Mr Cornelius is held in, to verify and maintain the high standards of living conditions and treatment.'

