Authorities using drones, mounted police in search for missing Monroe County woman who may have left home without shoes

LAMBERTVILLE (WWJ) – A search is underway for a 50-year-old Monroe County woman who was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

Dana Dietrich of Bedford Township left her home in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive in Lambertville around 3:15 p.m. Thursday and hasn’t been seen since, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Dietrich has mental health issues and is believed to be walking somewhere near Lambertville – just north of the Ohio border – without her shoes, the sheriff’s office said.

Dietrich is about 5-foot-6, 220 lbs., with brown curly hair and brown eyes.

She may be wearing a plaid shirt and no shoes, officials said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Dietrich, with efforts from the department’s Road Patrol, K-9 Division, Drone Team and Mounted Division. Michigan State Police K-9 units and members of the Bedford and Whiteford Township Fire Departments are also assisting in the search.

Anyone who has seen Dietrich or knows where she may be is asked to call Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070, or 911.