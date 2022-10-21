ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lambertville, MI

Authorities using drones, mounted police in search for missing Monroe County woman who may have left home without shoes

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

LAMBERTVILLE (WWJ) – A search is underway for a 50-year-old Monroe County woman who was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

Dana Dietrich of Bedford Township left her home in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive in Lambertville around 3:15 p.m. Thursday and hasn’t been seen since, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Dietrich has mental health issues and is believed to be walking somewhere near Lambertville – just north of the Ohio border – without her shoes, the sheriff’s office said.

Dietrich is about 5-foot-6, 220 lbs., with brown curly hair and brown eyes.

She may be wearing a plaid shirt and no shoes, officials said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Dietrich, with efforts from the department’s Road Patrol, K-9 Division, Drone Team and Mounted Division. Michigan State Police K-9 units and members of the Bedford and Whiteford Township Fire Departments are also assisting in the search.

Anyone who has seen Dietrich or knows where she may be is asked to call Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070, or 911.

The Ann Arbor News

Armed man surrenders to police peacefully after late-night standoff in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, MI – A standoff between police and an armed man in the woods in Monroe County ended peacefully Tuesday night, with the man surrendering to authorities. At 10:15 p.m. Oct. 25, deputies were on their way to a home in the 4000 block of Walnut Drive in Whiteford Township to interview a man regarding an ongoing criminal investigation when dispatch notified them the man may be armed and ready to harm himself, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Crime Stoppers of Lenawee Issues Update on Stolen Trailer Case

Deerfield Twp., MI – Crime Stoppers of Lenawee reported an update on the case of the stolen 4-wheelers and trailer from Deerfield Township. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that the white truck and one of the stolen 4-wheelers were recovered in Toledo. The other 4-wheeler and the trailer still have not been located.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Sheriff: Alcohol Use Suspected In Friday Crash

Alcohol is a suspected factor in a crash that seriously injured four people on Friday in Hartland Township. Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 9:30pm to a two-vehicle serious injury crash on M-59/Highland Road at Hacker Road. The Office says preliminary investigation revealed that a...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Missing 12-year-old last seen in west Toledo, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding missing persons cases that aired on Oct. 5, 2021. Toledo police said in a tweet Wednesday morning they are looking for 12-year-old Zah-Yanna Sultan. In a report, police said they responded to a residence on the...
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Toledo man charged after reportedly trying to hide stolen goods under overpass

Bowling Green Police Division charged a man with theft, criminal trespassing and walking in a roadway after he reportedly tried to hide shoplifted items under an overpass. An officer on patrol around midnight on Oct. 18, on East Wooster Street at the Interstate 75 overpass, observed a man dressed all in black walking in the roadway on the opposite side from the sidewalk. The man, Shan Sneyd, 32, of Toledo, had a bookbag and his face was covered with a bandana.
TOLEDO, OH
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
