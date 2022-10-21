Look out Mariah Carey….Alicia Keys Announces First-Ever Holiday Album

Alicia Keys is gearing up to release her first-ever Christmas album. It will be titled, Santa Baby She posted the album artwork on her social media and captioned it, I know it’s not even Halloween yet…but I had to let y’all know first. Just in time for good vibes The album will be released on November 4th.

Finish this sentence…’it’s not the holidays until I hear ____’ (insert holiday song and artist)we say Mariah Carey…All I Want For Christmas!

