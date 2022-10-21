Tuscaloosa City Schools, Shelton State extend dual enrollment program

High school students in the Tuscaloosa City Schools system will now have a more accessible path to college thanks to a new partnership with Shelton State Community College.

TCS Superintendent Mike Daria, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and Shelton State President Chris Cox on Wednesday announced a new initiative that will allow TCS high school students participating in the Elevate Dual Enrollment scholarship program to attend Shelton State tuition-free for up to nine credit hours after completing high school.

"College is expensive..," said Maddox, who shared a personal story about the time his parents sold his childhood home so that he and his sister, Sarah, could attend college.

The scholarship program is part of Elevate Tuscaloosa, an ambitious plan designed to boost education, transportation, recreation and public safety initiatives over the next three decades. A 1% sales tax increase approved by the City Council in 2019 funds Elevate Tuscaloosa.

"When we passed Elevate , one of the pledges we made to this community is we were going to help our young people and their families get that head start. So they don't have to go move from their home, so they don't have to sacrifice other things in their life just so their children can have a better future," Maddox said.

The Elevate Dual Enrollment Scholarship already allows some TCS students to take nine hours of classes at Shelton State Community College, the University of Alabama or Stillman College while they are still in high school.

Now, because of this new matching program, students who use their Elevate scholarship for dual enrollment at Shelton State during high school and then enroll at Shelton State after they graduate from high school will receive up to nine more hours of coursework, tuition-free.

“Our goal is that every one of our students is either enrolled, enlisted or employed when they graduate high school,” Daria said. “The Elevate scholarship has been vital to allowing our students to gain college credit for free while still in high school, helping them to make progress toward their post-graduation goals. This new matching program with Shelton State is taking that even further, making college more accessible for so many TCS students.”

Cox said he hopes the new matching program with Shelton State encourages students to make the transition directly into college after graduation, instead of taking time off.

"Where we lose students often times is that break, if students take a break after they graduate high school. This is an encouraging tool to be able to get our students not to take that break. The students that start directly after high school finish (and) we need more students finishing," Cox said.

"It's going to help our economy, we're going to help our workforce, overall it's going to help the Tuscaloosa region," he said.

Markaylee Talton , a senior who attends Paul W. Bryant High School, said she has enjoyed participating in the dual enrollment program.

She said it allowed her to get an early look at the college experience and gain confidence.

"So when I get to school ... professors won't intimidate me because I've already got a chance to experience that," she said.

Talton said she plans to attend Shelton State after graduation and study criminal justice. She also wants to continue her education at UA and attend law school.

"It's been a great experience so far and I can't wait to see what the future holds," Talton said.

Latonyia Talton, Talton's mother, said she is grateful for the new scholarship program because it relieves some financial stress.

"It really is a blessing. She has always had plans to attend college and this extra funding ... has given her an opportunity to just see if this is the path she would like to take. She's enjoyed Shelton and I'm just grateful for the opportunity and the advancement of the Elevate (initiative). It's going to provide a great opportunity for her after graduation," Latonyia Talton said.

According to TCS, nearly 197 students have dual enrollment scholarships at Shelton State. The courses taken by students in the program range from English and math to welding and cosmetology. These students will receive matching scholarships upon graduation. The total leveraged funds for these students will be close to $280,000 and an average of $1,420 per student.

A news release states that these numbers will increase significantly during the spring and summer semesters.