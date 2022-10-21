Read full article on original website
Honorine
2d ago
Green tea can worsen side effects of statins, and most black tea is high in oxalate and caffeine which affects kidney function and can bring on kidney stones. Bummer for me.
Reply
2
Related
Drinking 2 to 3 cups of coffee per day could have a surprising effect on longevity
A new study conducted by Australian scientists suggests that consuming two to three cups of decaffeinated, ground, and instant coffee can lower the risk of developing cardiovascular disease and dying early. Scientists also believe that the benefits of the drink come from chemicals in coffee beans rather than caffeine. "In...
Soup recall: Check your pantry for this popular soup that could be harmful
People who suffer from milk allergies or sensitivities should avoid certain Bakkavor Tomato Basil Soup products that are part of a new recall. The soup contains undeclared milk, which can cause adverse reactions in people allergic to the ingredient. Moreover, those suffering from severe milk allergies risk death when consuming products containing any dairy.
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
Why You Should Add a Pinch of Baking Soda to Your Coffee if You Have a Sensitive Stomach
Ahhh… coffee. Even the mere thought of it is enough to boost your mood and add some pep to your step. But while there are folks who can guzzle mug after mug without worry, coffee can, unfortunately, cause bodily issues for some—especially when it comes to digestion. If...
A burger might cheer you up: Beef is the only food linked to a lower risk of depression, study reveals
If the thought of a salad makes you glum, tucking into a juicy burger is best for cheering yourself up, say scientists. Beef was the only food linked to a lower risk of depression in a study using data on 440,000 Britons. Nutrients found in beef – including iron and...
Blood pressure and heart condition meds recalled. Pills were put in the wrong bottles
Bottles of medication designed to keep blood pressure down contained medication designed to help prevent strokes and blood clots in people with heart conditions, causing a recall of one lot of each. This packaging mixup comes from Golden State Medical Supply, which said in its FDA-posted recall notice that it...
The One Lean Protein You Should Have Instead Of Red Meat To Burn More Calories And Lose Weight Fast
If your goal is to lose weight fast, it’s vital to do so healthily, which involves regular exercise, consistent sleep, ample hydration, and most importantly, a well-balanced diet. Protein is an essential nutrient to support your overall health and weight loss specifically, so we checked in with health experts to learn more about one great source of protein you can replace red meat with in your diet (to better support your heart health as well). Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jake Dickson, CPT-NASM, certified personal trainer and contributing editor at BarBend.
Apples are a cure for many serious diseases
Apple is a popular fruit that contains antioxidants, beneficial vitamins, and a lot of other nutrients. Because of the nutritional content of apples, apples may help improve human health, Apples come in a variety of shapes, colors and flavors, and all kinds of apples are good for your health, and here we will show you some of benefits of eating apples.
TODAY.com
This drugstore mascara is so good, I might quit getting lash extensions
If you've ever gotten eyelash extensions, there's a good chance you're as obsessed with them as I am. I've been indulging in the beauty service for a while now and haven't looked back, so much so that I almost forgot mascara existed — until a recent lash emergency had me reaching for a tube for the first time in two years.
Health Experts Say This Is The Worst Kind Of Butter For Weight Gain
While butter has a reputation for being an unhealthy, high-calorie addition to many meals, there are some versions that are better for someone trying to lose weight than others. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about one kind of butter spread that could lead to weight gain or set back your weight loss journey due to its saturated fat content. Read on for tips and insight from Dr. Gabriela Rodríguez Ruiz, MD, PhD, FACS, board-certified bariatric surgeon at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, and Jake Dickson, CPT-NASM, certified personal trainer and contributing editor at BarBend.
Another cheese recall: 13 more cheeses you need to throw out now
Cheese fans who purchased Zerto Fontal products from Whole Foods Market or Old Europe Brie and Camembert products from various other markets should be aware of two separate recall actions. The Whole Foods Market cheese recall involves products that might contain undeclared eggs, an allergen that can trigger adverse reactions.
This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It For $9
You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
Popculture
Potato Chips Recalled
The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
MedicineNet.com
What Happens if You Take Too Much Vitamin B12?
Vitamin B12 plays an essential role in many of your body's functions. Because vitamin B12 is important for maintaining your energy levels, some people promote taking high doses of vitamin B12, far beyond the recommended dose, to improve your health. Others say vitamin B12 is water-soluble, so your body just flushes out what it doesn't need.
cohaitungchi.com
Is Banana Good for Diabetes? Find Out.
Banana is known for its versatility and high nutritional value. However, despite being a healthy fruit, bananas are often considered unhealthy due to their high sugar content. You are reading: Can a person with diabetes eat bananas | Is Banana Good for Diabetes? Find Out. The views on the consumption...
scitechdaily.com
Does Marijuana Make You Lazy? Scientists Find That Cannabis Users Are Just As Likely To Be Motivated
The study demonstrated that cannabis users are no less likely to be motivated or able to enjoy life’s pleasure. According to a new study, cannabis users of all ages are no more likely than non-users to lack motivation or be unable to appreciate life’s pleasures, showing that the stereotype often depicted in the media has no scientific basis.
MedicineNet.com
What Vitamins Are Best for Weight Loss and Losing Belly Fat?
While significant weight loss takes sustained effort and discipline, some techniques could also aid in the process. Using vitamins for weight loss is one such effective means. This article will list some of the vitamins that could help you on the way to becoming slimmer. Your body breaks down food...
When all my limbs went numb one morning, I went to urgent care in a panic. It turned out to be a vitamin B12 deficiency.
Before I was diagnosed with a vitamin B12 deficiency, I had no idea the symptoms could be so severe. Five months later, I'm finally feeling better.
Comments / 1