news4sanantonio.com
City no longer paying for immigrant travel, spent $728K on plane and bus tickets
SAN ANTONIO - Transporting asylum seeking immigrants to other parts of the country has sparked controversy in recent months. The City of San Antonio says it has now stopped paying for plane and bus tickets for people at its Migrant Resource Center. In August we first reported the city was...
news4sanantonio.com
Area counties matching Bexar for hefty early voting turnout numbers
NEW BRAUNFELS - Three days into early voting for the midterm election and area voters are still flocking to the polls. Ballots are being cast at near record levels across several counties in the viewing area. "Very brisk and busy. I am amazed at how Comal County has turned out...
news4sanantonio.com
Early voting starts with 15,000 Bexar County ballots cast in first five hours
SAN ANTONIO - Early voting is off to a smooth start in Bexar County today as the two-week period leading up to the Nov. 8 midterm election was marked by a few long lines but no problems. "It's going. It's wonderful. It really is," says Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque...
news4sanantonio.com
Popular Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant burns to the ground
HILL COUNTRY - The beloved Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant was destroyed by a major fire on Tuesday, according to fire crews. Hillbillyz is located just 17 miles outside of Boerne, TX. Several departments, including firefighters from Kendalia, Sisterdale, Bergheim, Boerne, and Waring were called to battle the blaze. On Wednesday,...
news4sanantonio.com
news4sanantonio.com
Culinaria Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival
It's San Antonio's biggest food and wine festival ever, and it's bringing in some big names. Celebrity Top Chef Rick Bayless who you will recognize from bravo's Top Chef Masters, is joining us to share more! Take a look for more delicious details!. Culinaria. 999 E. Basse Rd. Ste 180...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Conference focused on combat-related PTSD
For the 7th year, researchers from all over the world will travel to San Antonio to learn of the latest developments and treatments with combat-related post traumatic stress disorder. The San Antonio Combat PTSD Conference will take place at the Briscoe Western Art Museum, hosted by UT Health San Antonio...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspicious fire near Lytle leads to capture of man with history of starting fires
LYTLE, Texas - A suspicious fire near Lytle leads to one man who lives at the home being detained. The fire started just after 11 p.m. Tuesday at a home off West Rockport Road near Jackal Road. When Bexar County and Lytle Fire Department crews arrived, the house was completely...
news4sanantonio.com
Texas Mexican Mafia general gets 25 years in prison for distributing meth in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been sentenced to 25-years in prison for his role in distributing meth and heroin in the San Antonio area. 34-year-old Donald Trevino, who also goes by many different nicknames, was the "Free World" general of the Texas Mexican mafia, it's a prison and street gang involved in narcotics trafficking and extortion.
news4sanantonio.com
$20K reward offered to identify suspect who shot man to death in 2010
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is offering a $20,000 reward for help in solving a murder from 12 years ago. The shooting occurred around 1:00 a.m., Oct. 21, 2010, on Village Path towards the Northeast Side of town. Police say 20-year-old Eric Mendoza was found shot to death inside...
news4sanantonio.com
Storm threat moves East overnight, strong winds settle into area
SAN ANTONIO - This evening is warm, humid and breezy. Later tonight, a cold front will push into the area. This from will reach the San Antonio Metro area by 9-11pm. Along the front, thunderstorms are expected to develop. Some storms may be strong to severe, with damaging winds being the main threat. Some hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The SPC has placed portions of the area (San Antonio and points east) in a 'slight' risk of severe weather (level 2 of 5). The threat then quickly pushes eastward with the front overnight. Strong winds will move in behind the front, gusting to 40+ mph overnight and into early Tuesday.
news4sanantonio.com
Cold front moving through San Antonio tonight, could bring severe storms, damaging winds
SAN ANTONIO - A few light showers are possible through Monday morning as some tropical moisture works its way in from Roslyn. Skies will turn partly sunny and the highs will be in the upper 80s. A cold front will push into the region during the evening. A few storms...
news4sanantonio.com
Teenage girl shot in ankle while inside home during drive-by shooting on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - An investigation is underway after a teenage girl was shot in the ankle on the East Side. The shooting happened just before midnight on Tuesday at a home on Creekmoore Drive near Dellhaven Drive. Police said the teenager was inside her home when a blue vehicle drove...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police say missing 6-year-old girl found safe
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 6-year-old girl who went missing Saturday. 6-year-old Aracely Flores is 4’ 05” tall, 55 pounds, and has hazel eyes with blond hair. Aracely was last seen wearing a pink Nike shirt with black shorts and pink and purple Nike shoes.
news4sanantonio.com
Ballet Nepantla returns to San Antonio to perform new Dia De Los Muertos show
SAN ANTONIO – In honor of Dia De Los Muertos, the Ballet Nepantla returns to San Antonio with a captivating new show with extraordinary music and choreography. The new production “Mistica,” tells the story of how the dead come back to life in amazing cultural fashion for the Catrina Ball. It honors our ancestors and accentuates the significance of the traditional Mexican holiday, Dia De Los Muertos.
news4sanantonio.com
BCSO deputy arrested for assault after elbowing boyfriend in face, officials say
SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's deputy was arrested for assault early Monday morning. Angelica Flores was booked for assault with bodily injury after a fight with her boyfriend. The arrest happened just after 12:30 a.m. when deputies were called out after getting call from her partner who...
news4sanantonio.com
Passenger dies after driver wraps vehicle around utility pole in horrific crash
SAN ANTONIO - A man is facing charges after he crashed his car into a utility pole, killing his passenger on the West Side. The accident happened just after midnight on Wednesday along West Commerce and Northwest 36th Street. Police said the driver wrapped his car around a utility pole,...
news4sanantonio.com
Fight over shoes leads to deadly shooting, man arrested for murder, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for the murder of a woman who was shot to death during an argument about shoes at a corner store over the weekend, according to the San Antonio police. Around 6:05 p.m. police arrived at Pic Nic located at 919 Guadalupe...
news4sanantonio.com
Burglary suspects arrested after crashing stolen SUV into Bexar Co. Sheriff's patrol car
SAN ANTONIO - Three people were arrested after crashing into a Bexar County Sheriff's deputy patrol vehicle on the Far West Side. The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Monday on Potranco Road near Loop 1604. Investigators say a deputy spotted an SUV that matched the description of the same...
