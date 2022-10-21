ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Popular Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant burns to the ground

HILL COUNTRY - The beloved Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant was destroyed by a major fire on Tuesday, according to fire crews. Hillbillyz is located just 17 miles outside of Boerne, TX. Several departments, including firefighters from Kendalia, Sisterdale, Bergheim, Boerne, and Waring were called to battle the blaze. On Wednesday,...
BOERNE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Culinaria Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival

It's San Antonio's biggest food and wine festival ever, and it's bringing in some big names. Celebrity Top Chef Rick Bayless who you will recognize from bravo's Top Chef Masters, is joining us to share more! Take a look for more delicious details!. Culinaria. 999 E. Basse Rd. Ste 180...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio Conference focused on combat-related PTSD

For the 7th year, researchers from all over the world will travel to San Antonio to learn of the latest developments and treatments with combat-related post traumatic stress disorder. The San Antonio Combat PTSD Conference will take place at the Briscoe Western Art Museum, hosted by UT Health San Antonio...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Storm threat moves East overnight, strong winds settle into area

SAN ANTONIO - This evening is warm, humid and breezy. Later tonight, a cold front will push into the area. This from will reach the San Antonio Metro area by 9-11pm. Along the front, thunderstorms are expected to develop. Some storms may be strong to severe, with damaging winds being the main threat. Some hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The SPC has placed portions of the area (San Antonio and points east) in a 'slight' risk of severe weather (level 2 of 5). The threat then quickly pushes eastward with the front overnight. Strong winds will move in behind the front, gusting to 40+ mph overnight and into early Tuesday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio police say missing 6-year-old girl found safe

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 6-year-old girl who went missing Saturday. 6-year-old Aracely Flores is 4’ 05” tall, 55 pounds, and has hazel eyes with blond hair. Aracely was last seen wearing a pink Nike shirt with black shorts and pink and purple Nike shoes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Ballet Nepantla returns to San Antonio to perform new Dia De Los Muertos show

SAN ANTONIO – In honor of Dia De Los Muertos, the Ballet Nepantla returns to San Antonio with a captivating new show with extraordinary music and choreography. The new production “Mistica,” tells the story of how the dead come back to life in amazing cultural fashion for the Catrina Ball. It honors our ancestors and accentuates the significance of the traditional Mexican holiday, Dia De Los Muertos.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

