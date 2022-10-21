SAN ANTONIO - This evening is warm, humid and breezy. Later tonight, a cold front will push into the area. This from will reach the San Antonio Metro area by 9-11pm. Along the front, thunderstorms are expected to develop. Some storms may be strong to severe, with damaging winds being the main threat. Some hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The SPC has placed portions of the area (San Antonio and points east) in a 'slight' risk of severe weather (level 2 of 5). The threat then quickly pushes eastward with the front overnight. Strong winds will move in behind the front, gusting to 40+ mph overnight and into early Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO