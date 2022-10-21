Read full article on original website
Turning a Lifestyle Into a Brand
Jenni Kayne has added new meaning to the term lifestyle brand. The Los Angeles designer has developed a winning formula, along with her real estate broker husband Richard Ehrlich and her chief executive officer Julia Hunter, of buying, renovating and staging luxury homes with every element of her aspirational Pacific Natural lifestyle, from the Aspen, Colorado, wingback bouclé chairs to the shearling Moroccan slippers, to the “effective and uncomplicated” Oak Essential skin care products.
Registered on March 15, 1985, which was the first domain name on the Internet?
The first registered domain name ever was Symbolics.com, by Cambridge, Massachusetts computer company Symbolics Inc. In addition to being the oldest domain name, it’s also the longest running and you can still visit it today, though it’s no longer under operation by its original owners, who sold the domain in 2009 after 25 years of ownership.
Another Global Forex Giant Launches Crypto Trading Services
On Oct. 20, Oanda announced cryptocurrency trading services for its American market designed to give investors easy access to crypto alongside their existing forex portfolios. It is the latest traditional finance company to enter the crypto space. However, the move comes in the depths of a bear market when demand is low.
Week in review: CISA releases RedEye, Apache Commons Text flaw, Medibank data breach
Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:. Medibank hack turned into a data breach: The attackers are demanding money. Medibank, Australia’s largest private health provider, has confirmed that last week’s “cyber incident” has resulted in a data breach....
Apple Music, TV+ Prices Increased in the US, UK, Other Countries, but Not in India
Apple has increased the prices of some of its subscription services including the popular Apple Music and Apple TV+ around the world, including in the US and UK. However, users in India will not have to spend more than they are currently used to. According to Apple, the changes were necessary because of licensing price increases and the overall size of its content catalogues. An Apple statement has been reported by 9to5mac.com, and indicates that artistes and content creators can expect to earn more per stream as a result of this change. The company recently announced that Apple Music has amassed over 100 million tracks available to stream.
Facebook’s Bitmoji-like Avatars are Coming to WhatsApp
WhatsApp is joining the club along with Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram, as it adds Bitmoji-style avatars as a new feature. It has been expected since all the other apps under Meta have adopted this feature too. As mentioned in The Verge, WhatsApp will start supporting customizable avatars in the latest...
5 Things to Keep in Mind When Buying a Used Laptop
Sometimes, the only option you have is to buy a used laptop, especially if you’re operating on a limited budget. Usually, you’ll get a good machine at half the original price. It’s a practical option if you badly need a laptop but do not have the budget to get a new one.
Terra Whistleblower Calls Do Kwon ‘Sociopath’ and a ‘Charismatic Manipulator’
Terra creator Do Kwon, who is facing severe scrutiny, recently slammed “misinformation” floating in the media and downplayed serious charges by South Korean authorities as well as Interpol. The famed Terra whistleblower, FatMan, has now weighed in on the controversial figure’s statements made a few days prior on Laura Shin’s Unchained podcast.
The First-Ever Metaverse Created for International Law Enforcement is Launched by Interpol
The fully functional metaverse, which was previously planned for operations like interactive training sessions for forensic investigations, has been officially launched by the Interpol – International Criminal Police Organization. The INTERPOL Metaverse, which was presented at the 90th Interpol General Assembly in New Delhi, is the first Metaverse especially...
Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street advance
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after Wall Street shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher. U.S. futures edged 0.1% higher and oil prices also gained. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng gained 0.9% to 15,313.22 after a 6.4% selloff the day before that took it to its lowest close in 14 years. The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.7%, to 2,999.55.
Vivo Tech Day 2022 Roundup: 5G, V1+ Chip, Gimbal Stabilisation, Zeiss Partnership, Design, More Showcased
Vivo held its first ever Tech Day in New Delhi this week where it showcased some of its achievements in 5G, design, and hardware. The Chinese smartphone maker detailed its contributions to 5G standards in 3GPP and demonstrated technologies that help improve battery life and bring multi-SIM 5G to smartphones. It also showcased the V1+ chip that it developed to improve night photos and videos, its colour changing rear panel, partnership with Zeiss optics, and more. Vivo also demonstrated 5G cloud gaming in partnership with Reliance Jio.
Choosing A Trusted Online Casino
Selecting a trusted online casino can be a bit confusing. You have to take into account several different factors, such as licensing, customer service, security, and payment methods. You should also be aware of the bonuses that different casinos have. Some offer great bonuses while others do not. In the...
