Registered on March 15, 1985, which was the first domain name on the Internet?
The first registered domain name ever was Symbolics.com, by Cambridge, Massachusetts computer company Symbolics Inc. In addition to being the oldest domain name, it’s also the longest running and you can still visit it today, though it’s no longer under operation by its original owners, who sold the domain in 2009 after 25 years of ownership.
Week in review: CISA releases RedEye, Apache Commons Text flaw, Medibank data breach
Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:. Medibank hack turned into a data breach: The attackers are demanding money. Medibank, Australia’s largest private health provider, has confirmed that last week’s “cyber incident” has resulted in a data breach....
MITx MicroMasters Program in Supply Chain Management reaches 1 million enrollments | MIT News
A milestone in the evolution of education in the supply chain field was reached at the end of September, with the one-millionth enrollment in the MITx MicroMasters Program in Supply Chain Management (SCM). The landmark number reflects both the success of the program and the changes transforming professional education as more learners turn to online programs to gain knowledge and improve their lives.
Another Global Forex Giant Launches Crypto Trading Services
On Oct. 20, Oanda announced cryptocurrency trading services for its American market designed to give investors easy access to crypto alongside their existing forex portfolios. It is the latest traditional finance company to enter the crypto space. However, the move comes in the depths of a bear market when demand is low.
800 V High-Voltage Small Inductors Extend Range of Automotive and Industrial Applications
With rising automotive battery voltages, Coilcraft has identified a need for PCB-mount inductors to handle the full potential difference and responded with an 800 V rated family of physically-small unshielded through-hole ferrite drum parts. Qualified to AEC-Q200 Grade 3 (-40 to +85°C) and called the RFC0807BV series, they are 8.8...
Report: BTC Mining Investment Platform Declared Pyramid Scheme by South African Consumer Watchdog
According to the National Consumer Commission, about 4,000 South Africans who invested in a bitcoin mining equipment supplier, Obelisk, may have participated in a pyramid scheme. The commission said participants in the pyramid scheme may have lost as much as over $6 million. Obelisk Used Social Media Platforms to Lure...
Freeway Crypto Staking Platform Halts Some Services Citing Market Volatility
Freeway, a crypto staking platform has brought some of its services to a temporary halt citing market fluctuations. In a bid to keep its business afloat, Freeway has stopped buy and withdrawal services on its platform. The company is working on drafting newer strategies that could make its operations more resistant to the volatile nature of crypto assets. In recent months, the crypto market did see more losses than gains. Around September, the total valuation of the global crypto market slid below the trillion-dollar mark. As of Monday, October 24, the crypto market cap stands at $931 billion (roughly Rs. 76,97,634 crore).
5 Things to Keep in Mind When Buying a Used Laptop
Sometimes, the only option you have is to buy a used laptop, especially if you’re operating on a limited budget. Usually, you’ll get a good machine at half the original price. It’s a practical option if you badly need a laptop but do not have the budget to get a new one.
Facebook’s Bitmoji-like Avatars are Coming to WhatsApp
WhatsApp is joining the club along with Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram, as it adds Bitmoji-style avatars as a new feature. It has been expected since all the other apps under Meta have adopted this feature too. As mentioned in The Verge, WhatsApp will start supporting customizable avatars in the latest...
The First-Ever Metaverse Created for International Law Enforcement is Launched by Interpol
The fully functional metaverse, which was previously planned for operations like interactive training sessions for forensic investigations, has been officially launched by the Interpol – International Criminal Police Organization. The INTERPOL Metaverse, which was presented at the 90th Interpol General Assembly in New Delhi, is the first Metaverse especially...
Apple Music, TV+ Prices Increased in the US, UK, Other Countries, but Not in India
Apple has increased the prices of some of its subscription services including the popular Apple Music and Apple TV+ around the world, including in the US and UK. However, users in India will not have to spend more than they are currently used to. According to Apple, the changes were necessary because of licensing price increases and the overall size of its content catalogues. An Apple statement has been reported by 9to5mac.com, and indicates that artistes and content creators can expect to earn more per stream as a result of this change. The company recently announced that Apple Music has amassed over 100 million tracks available to stream.
Human vision—a challenge for AI
Achieving diversity in human vision is one of the major challenges for AI research. In the vast majority of cases, we are better than machines at understanding the world around us. But machines are catching up—slowly but surely. “Within a single day we humans can go from driving a...
AI-based Model to Predict Extreme Wildfire Danger
Researchers at Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology have developed an AI-based, hybrid system to predict wildfire danger. This brand-new, innovative forecast system combines deep learning algorithms with the currently available forecast models for accurately detecting wildfire conditions and enhanced coverage of existing models. Wildfire Danger- A Rising Threat to...
Asus reveals faster Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti graphics card – but how much of an upgrade will it be?
The previously rumored fresh spin on the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is really happening, with Asus revealing its refreshed take on the popular Ampere GPU. As VideoCardz (opens in new tab) spotted, Asus has unveiled a pair of new TUF GDDR6X models of its RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, one of which is the base card, and another is the OC Edition.
Larry Ellison wants Oracle to build the future of global healthcare
Oracle founder and CTO Larry Ellison has laid out his grand vision of transforming the way people across the world access healthcare services, no matter where they are. Speaking at Oracle Cloud World 2022 in Las Vegas, Ellison outlined a large number of thoughts and initiatives his company is kicking off in order to help people around the globe.
Survey: Wi-Fi 7 will drive new IIoT use cases
The Wireless Broadband Alliance’s survey reveals that Wi-Fi 7 is a key area of investment in new connectivity technologies. Wi-Fi 7 is one of the key areas of investment in new connectivity technologies over the next decade, according to a survey of service providers, technology vendors, and enterprises. The global survey, commissioned by the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), also finds that 33% of survey respondents already have plans to deploy Wi-Fi 7 by the end of 2023.
