Mixed Reality FPS Spatial Ops Teased For Quest 2 & Quest Pro
I can’t stop thinking about this proof-of-concept multiplayer experience. VR developer Resolution Games is taking full advantage of the Quest Pro’s full-color passthrough technology. A video shared recently on Twitter shows employees playing a proof-of-concept mixed reality game called Spatial Ops and I can’t stop thinking about it.
#TheSteamSix 6 Escape Room Games That Will Make It Hard for You to Get Out
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to another #TheSteamSix feature where we count down six of all things related to the game available on Steam!. For today, we are not going to feature one particular game. Instead, we will give you six different games that share the same theme or genre. In this case, we are doing a rundown of six escape room games you can find on Steam.
Genshin Impact Version 3.2 Arrives November 2
The latest update will bring the grand finale of the Sumeru Archon Quest and introduce Nahida and Layla as playable characters. SINGAPORE, October 23, 2022 – Global interactive entertainment brand HoYoverse today announced Genshin Impact’s Version 3.2 “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises” will arrive on November 2. With the latest update, Sumeru’s main storyline will culminate in a climax before coming to a grand finale, and more local allies, including Nahida and Layla, will be ready to join as playable characters. Meanwhile, more formidable opponents and fun events, including one to catch and train Fungi, will further enrich players’ adventures in the fantasy world of Teyvat.
Kerbal Space Program 2 Gets an Early Access, Release Date
The next Kerbal Space Program will soon be ready for launch… sort of. Intercept Games, the game developing company behind one of the most popular space flight simulation video games, has announced that Kerbal Space Program 2 is set for release in early 2023. The game was supposed to...
Oscar Isaac Remains Eager About the ‘Metal Gear Solid’ Movie
Actor Oscar Isaac is still optimistic that the long-awaited “Metal Gear Solid” movie will happen, although it is taking years to get finalized. Euro Gamer reports that in an interview about his upcoming graphic novel, Isaac says that he is hopeful about the movie’s progress but did not offer any information on it.
Quest App Lab Nears 1,440 Apps, More Than Tripling Main Store
In early 2021 Meta launched App Lab for Quest which allows developers to distribute their games on the headset without going through Meta’s curation process. There’s now 1,457 games and apps available on App Lab, more than triple the number of apps on the main Quest store. Update...
AMD’s RDNA 3 mobile flagship could be incredibly fast – and matched by Nvidia RTX 4090 laptop GPU?
AMD’s next-gen laptop graphics cards powered by RDNA 3 could be very fast indeed, according to the latest rumors – and Nvidia’s Lovelace mobile GPUs have also been spotted in a fresh leak, and are supposedly going to be just as quick or thereabouts. All this comes...
Easter Eggs Found in Silent Hill: Townfall’s Trailer
Some games are known to drop easter eggs here and there for the thrill of it, and Silent Hill is not missing the opportunity to do so. According to PC Gamer, secret messages have been found in the trailer for Silent Hill: Townfall. It’s the new game that’s being developed by Stories Untold Studio No Code, which was published by Annapurna Interactive.
Asus reveals faster Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti graphics card – but how much of an upgrade will it be?
The previously rumored fresh spin on the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is really happening, with Asus revealing its refreshed take on the popular Ampere GPU. As VideoCardz (opens in new tab) spotted, Asus has unveiled a pair of new TUF GDDR6X models of its RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, one of which is the base card, and another is the OC Edition.
