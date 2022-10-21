Read full article on original website
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted In Minnesota
An extremely rare animal was spotted in Northern Minnesota recently and chances are, you've never seen this animal. Thanks to some amazing cameras, we all can enjoy a glimpse of this unusual sighting. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted in Minnesota. Minnesota is home to so many amazing animals!...
20 Roadside Dad Jokes North Dakota and Minnesota Will Love
There's just something about a clever pun that can make the miles fly by
Minnesota Neighbor is One of the Most Haunted States in the US
Do you believe in ghosts? Have you ever seen a ghost? I personally have not seen a ghost but it sounds like plenty of people have because a recent study ranks how haunted each state is based on the number of ghost sightings. One of Minnesota's neighboring states is actually one of the 15 most haunted.
This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest
It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
It’s Dumping Season In Minnesota
Relationships are extremely difficult. They require a lot of time and effort and both people must be fully committed to making it work. The moment that one person checks out is probably the beginning of the end for that couple. Breaking up with someone sucks because of all of that...
Jason Voorhees is Chained Deep in a Minnesota Lake
Deep in a water-filled mine pit in Crosby, Minnesota sits a creepy surprise for anyone who is able to dive deep enough to see it. Looking up at you in the dark, deep water is Jason Voorhees from 'Friday the 13th'. But how did he get there?. Jason has been...
St. Paul’s ‘Most Mysterious House’ Might be Haunted and You Can Spend the Night
You might want to start gathering your paranormal investigating gear, there's an Airbnb in St. Paul, Minnesota that might be haunted! The host says the home (that looks like a castle) is about 10 minutes from MSP and was at one point named the 'most mysterious house' in St. Paul.
mnprairieroots.com
Appreciating apple orchards in my area of southern Minnesota
I LOVE APPLE SEASON here in Minnesota. Stopping at a local apple orchard for recently-harvested apples or picking my own (especially with the grandkids) gives me joy. That joy comes in supporting locally-grown, in the experience and in that first bite into a crisp, fresh apple. I love the crunch, the tang, the juiciness. An apple tastes of sun and rain, summer and autumn… so much goodness inside.
The Unusual Things Minnesota Pet-Owners Do When We Leave Our Pets Home Alone
For most of us in Minnesota, our pets are a beloved part of our families-- and we do some interesting things for them when we head out the door and leave them home alone. One of the more pronounced changes brought about when we were all spending a lot of time at home during the early stages of the pandemic was the increase in pet adoptions. But now that many of us have headed back to work in person in Minnesota (at least some of the time), those pets are now spending some serious time home alone.
You HAVE to Check out the Longest Covered Bridge in Minnesota
If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if you...
RECALL: Weird Plastic Found In Breakfast Sausage Sold In Minnesota
Bob Evans Farms Foods is recalling about 7,500 pounds of Italian pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials. These products have been sold in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, and nationwide. U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the contamination is thin blue rubber....
fox9.com
Angler's sunfish ties Minnesota state record
(FOX 9) - The sunfish an angler recently caught in northern Minnesota has tied a state record, according to the Minnesota DNR. Aaron Ardoff on Sept. 18 caught a 1-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish (a cross between two species of sunfish) from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County, which the Minnesota DNR has certified as tying the state's weight-based record.
What Are The ‘Bumps’ On These Minnesota Stems? Here Is The Answer
It seems that many of the trees in and around Central Minnesota have lost their leaves. It's generally this time of year that people who wander out in the woods will find some really incredible sights. One thing that Minnesotans might NOT be seeing this year are these 'bumps' that look like balloons on plant stems. So what are these bumps, why do they matter, and why are we possibly not seeing them right now? Here are some answers.
mprnews.org
Updated severe weather outlook Sunday night into Monday
Strong winds and unusually warm temps are in the forecast for Sunday afternoon. Some areas will see periods of showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening and overnight. We have an update on all that, plus a fall color report and a look at the week ahead. Almost summery. Our average Twin...
Wedding Dance Singing And Dropping Your Pants A Minnesota Thing?
At wedding dances in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota they play Billy Joel's “Piano Man” for the last song and all the guys get in a circle and drop their pants...What's Up With That?. Have you been to a wedding reception and seen this? It's a thing. But...
boreal.org
Minnesota DNR Seedling sales start November 1
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - October 24, 2022. The Nursery is happy to announce that seedling sales kickoff on Tuesday, November 1. We have updated our process to improve efficiency and customer experience. A few highlights are below. If you are planning to order seedlings this fall, please visit our seedling ordering webpage for complete information.
fox9.com
It rained mud in Minnesota
Dust from drought-stricken areas of the United States found its way to Minnesota. This dust became mud as it mixed with the rain that fell overnight, leaving mud caked on people's cars across the Twin Cities metro.
Five New Restaurants Opening in the Twin Cities This November
Everyone loves food, I mean duh! And now we can get excited for more food because this month there are 5 new restaurants in the Twin Cities that are opening next month!. I came across this article from Bring Me The News and immediately got excited because I live next to one of these and have been waiting for when it might open.
A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town
It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
