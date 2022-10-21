Read full article on original website
Analysts Say an Onslaught of Fed Rate Hikes Could Spur a ‘Bond Market Flash Crash’ or ‘Blow up the Treasury’ – Economics Bitcoin News
The U.S. economy has been struggling with inflation running rampant and investors are eagerly waiting for the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce the next federal funds rate hike next month. Harris Kupperman, the founder of the hedge fund Praetorian Capital, believes the onslaught of Fed rate hikes could very well “blow up the Treasury.” Furthermore, amid the gloomy macro trends, the chief marketing officer at Fluid Finance, Jessica Walker, says the failing economy and floundering fiat currencies reveal the true benefits of cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin Whales Who Accumulated At $18k Have Continued To Hold Strong
On-chain data suggests Bitcoin whales who accumulated during the June crash have continued to hold strong so far. Bitcoin Sum Coin Age Distribution Shows Strong Accumulation Around $18k. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the $18k level has been getting support from the whales as they...
Freeway Crypto Staking Platform Halts Some Services Citing Market Volatility
Freeway, a crypto staking platform has brought some of its services to a temporary halt citing market fluctuations. In a bid to keep its business afloat, Freeway has stopped buy and withdrawal services on its platform. The company is working on drafting newer strategies that could make its operations more resistant to the volatile nature of crypto assets. In recent months, the crypto market did see more losses than gains. Around September, the total valuation of the global crypto market slid below the trillion-dollar mark. As of Monday, October 24, the crypto market cap stands at $931 billion (roughly Rs. 76,97,634 crore).
Ghanaian Cedi Slides Further Versus the US Dollar to Become World’s Worst-Performing Currency – Economics Bitcoin News
As Ghana waits for a financial bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country’s currency continued its slide versus the dollar after the respective currencies’ exchange rate slipped to just under C15:$1. Following this latest plunge, the cedi has now depreciated by more than 55% in 2022 and this makes it the world’s worst-performing currency.
Another Global Forex Giant Launches Crypto Trading Services
On Oct. 20, Oanda announced cryptocurrency trading services for its American market designed to give investors easy access to crypto alongside their existing forex portfolios. It is the latest traditional finance company to enter the crypto space. However, the move comes in the depths of a bear market when demand is low.
Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street advance
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after Wall Street shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher. U.S. futures edged 0.1% higher and oil prices also gained. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng gained 0.9% to 15,313.22 after a 6.4% selloff the day before that took it to its lowest close in 14 years. The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.7%, to 2,999.55.
Why Q3’s median valuations actually make perfect sense • TechCrunch
So one might have predicted that valuations would fall off a cliff this year. But that hasn’t happened because venture investing just isn’t that simple. First, let’s look at the numbers: According to PitchBook data, the median seed deal pre-money valuation in the United States was $10.5 million, up from $9 million last year. The median early-stage valuation through the third quarter of this year was $55 million, up from $44 million last year. The median late-stage valuation was $91 million, down from $100 million in 2021.
Registered on March 15, 1985, which was the first domain name on the Internet?
The first registered domain name ever was Symbolics.com, by Cambridge, Massachusetts computer company Symbolics Inc. In addition to being the oldest domain name, it’s also the longest running and you can still visit it today, though it’s no longer under operation by its original owners, who sold the domain in 2009 after 25 years of ownership.
Apple Music, TV+ Prices Increased in the US, UK, Other Countries, but Not in India
Apple has increased the prices of some of its subscription services including the popular Apple Music and Apple TV+ around the world, including in the US and UK. However, users in India will not have to spend more than they are currently used to. According to Apple, the changes were necessary because of licensing price increases and the overall size of its content catalogues. An Apple statement has been reported by 9to5mac.com, and indicates that artistes and content creators can expect to earn more per stream as a result of this change. The company recently announced that Apple Music has amassed over 100 million tracks available to stream.
