Portland, OR

Portland Thorns advance to NWSL Final to face off with Kansas City

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Thorns have punched their ticket to the NWSL Final to face off with the Kansas City Current this weekend, and so have fans. “There’s nothing like supporting your team at a championship level,” says Thorns fan and Westview High School teacher, Luke Fritz.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland hospitals seeing influx of RSV cases among infants and toddlers

Adidas ended its lucrative partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks. A Portland man whose parents lived through the storm is speaking out. His parents are okay, but have been apart since it hit. Portland filmmaker creates Bigfoot horror movie. Updated: 11...
PORTLAND, OR
Fall-like weather finally returns to the Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — It’s finally here. After a long, hot, and dry summer, rain and fall-like weather finally made its way to the Pacific Northwest. The rain arrived last Friday afternoon and it also brought strong winds. A ring doorbell camera caught a tree toppling over in a Southeast Portland neighborhood early Saturday. Luckily no one was injured but it did remind neighbors in the area that the weather finally changed to align with the Fall season. Jeff Anderson lives in Milwaukie and said he is happy the rain is back, but he does have one complaint for mother nature.
PORTLAND, OR
People rally against resentencing of Vancouver teen’s killer

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - People rallied outside of the Clark County Courthouse Wednesday morning to raise awareness about the potential future release of a man convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl. Chelsea Harrison was just a teenager when she was strangled to death in the Vancouver home of Roy...
VANCOUVER, WA
1 dead after shooting in North Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead after a shooting in North Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers with the North Precinct first responded Tuesday just after 9 p.m. to the 9300 block of North Peninsular Avenue. Arriving officers found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.
PORTLAND, OR
Fire damages detached garage in Belmont neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a fire in a detached garage next to a home in the Belmont neighborhood Wednesday morning. The main home on Southeast Taylor Street was not in danger from the fire. Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire at around 7:30 a.m. Two fire crews remained on scene to clean up.
PORTLAND, OR
NWS Portland confirms EF-0 tornado near Woodburn on Monday

WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) - Another tornado was caught on camera in the Pacific Northwest. This is the second tornado in three days. The National Weather Service Portland confirmed a tornado did in fact hit near Woodburn on Monday afternoon. NWS estimated wind speeds of 61 to 74 mph. FOX 12...
WOODBURN, OR
Reward offered after more than 65 people have tires slashed in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for help finding the person responsible for slashing tires on multiple vehicles in the Roseway neighborhood earlier this month. In the early morning hours of Oct. 1, an unidentified suspect intentionally damaged vehicle tires throughout...
PORTLAND, OR
Suspect arrested in NE Portland homicide

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of James Harris, 54, whose body was found in Northeast Portland earlier this month. The Portland Police Bureau on Monday announced that Zachary Tyler Hackman, 22, was arrested on Sunday and booked on an unrelated warrant. He was also charged with Second Degree Murder, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Abuse of a Corpse.
PORTLAND, OR
Candidates for Washington’s 3rd District hold campaign events

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Candidates for Washington’s Third Congressional District held events Monday as the state inches closer to Election Day. Republican candidate Joe Kent held a town hall in Vancouver, while Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez vied for votes in North Portland. It was a lively scene at...
VANCOUVER, WA
2020 deadly shooting of 23-year-old woman in NE Portland remains unsolved

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding who shot and killed a 23-year-old woman in northeast Portland in June 2020. Evelin Navarro Barajas was found dead on June 18, 2020 after officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 6700 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street. A man was also struck by gunfire and survived.
PORTLAND, OR
Halloween decorations targeted by vandals in the metro area

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Days before Halloween, some homes displaying decorations are becoming targets for vandalism. Security camera footage from houses in Vancouver, Gresham, and Happy Valley was sent to FOX 12 by viewers and shows a similar chain of events: a car rolls up with four or five people inside, they jump out, run up to a yard, and smash pumpkins, lights, ceramics, and other decorations before taking off. In three out of the four videos sent to the FOX 12 newsroom, there is at least one person wearing a paper white sweatshirt. Two of the homeowners FOX 12 spoke with on Tuesday believe the group of vandals are teenagers.
VANCOUVER, WA
Social service provider expresses concern with Mayor Wheeler’s homeless plan

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We’re still seeing a lot of reaction following Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s new plan to address homelessness he announced last week. “I would say for a lot of homeless advocates statewide, there’s a great deal of concern,” said Jerry Jones, Executive Director of Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action. “Concern for the homeless population in Portland and also concern for the impact it might have outside of Portland. There are some good parts in it, especially the affordable housing piece, but for folks who do the work there is a great deal of concern on whether or not this is even feasible. In fact, it’s highly unlikely to be successful. There’s a sort of iron law that whenever governments try to get involved and try to legislate an end to homelessness they almost always have unintended consequences and when they try to do it quickly usually those consequences are bad and sometimes they make things worse.”
PORTLAND, OR
Man found dead after hit-and-run crash in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after a man was found dead after an apparent hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning. Just before 5 a.m., North Precinct officers responded to a welfare check at the intersection of North Interstate Avenue and North Russell Street. Officers arrived to the intersection and found a man lying in the street who was dead. The victim’s name has not yet been released.
PORTLAND, OR

