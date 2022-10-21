PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We’re still seeing a lot of reaction following Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s new plan to address homelessness he announced last week. “I would say for a lot of homeless advocates statewide, there’s a great deal of concern,” said Jerry Jones, Executive Director of Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action. “Concern for the homeless population in Portland and also concern for the impact it might have outside of Portland. There are some good parts in it, especially the affordable housing piece, but for folks who do the work there is a great deal of concern on whether or not this is even feasible. In fact, it’s highly unlikely to be successful. There’s a sort of iron law that whenever governments try to get involved and try to legislate an end to homelessness they almost always have unintended consequences and when they try to do it quickly usually those consequences are bad and sometimes they make things worse.”

