Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after man badly injured in north Portland stabbing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at hospital and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Washington teens photograph hovering tic-tac-shaped UFORoger MarshWoodland, WA
4 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Portland Thorns advance to NWSL Final to face off with Kansas City
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Thorns have punched their ticket to the NWSL Final to face off with the Kansas City Current this weekend, and so have fans. “There’s nothing like supporting your team at a championship level,” says Thorns fan and Westview High School teacher, Luke Fritz.
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over antisemitic remarks
Portland hospitals seeing influx of RSV cases among infants and toddlers. A Portland man whose parents lived through the storm is speaking out. His parents are okay, but have been apart since it hit.
Portland hospitals seeing influx of RSV cases among infants and toddlers
Adidas ended its lucrative partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks. A Portland man whose parents lived through the storm is speaking out. His parents are okay, but have been apart since it hit. Portland filmmaker creates Bigfoot horror movie. Updated: 11...
Fall-like weather finally returns to the Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — It’s finally here. After a long, hot, and dry summer, rain and fall-like weather finally made its way to the Pacific Northwest. The rain arrived last Friday afternoon and it also brought strong winds. A ring doorbell camera caught a tree toppling over in a Southeast Portland neighborhood early Saturday. Luckily no one was injured but it did remind neighbors in the area that the weather finally changed to align with the Fall season. Jeff Anderson lives in Milwaukie and said he is happy the rain is back, but he does have one complaint for mother nature.
‘The water got everywhere’: Portland salon owner working to recover after building flood
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One local hair salon is looking for some help following a flooding event that hit their whole building. Fire crews say tens of thousands of gallons of water leaked from the walls, ceiling and everything in between. “I’m still shocked,” Melissa Andreotti, Owner of Strut Salon,...
People rally against resentencing of Vancouver teen’s killer
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - People rallied outside of the Clark County Courthouse Wednesday morning to raise awareness about the potential future release of a man convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl. Chelsea Harrison was just a teenager when she was strangled to death in the Vancouver home of Roy...
1 dead after shooting in North Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead after a shooting in North Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers with the North Precinct first responded Tuesday just after 9 p.m. to the 9300 block of North Peninsular Avenue. Arriving officers found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.
Fire damages detached garage in Belmont neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a fire in a detached garage next to a home in the Belmont neighborhood Wednesday morning. The main home on Southeast Taylor Street was not in danger from the fire. Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire at around 7:30 a.m. Two fire crews remained on scene to clean up.
NWS Portland confirms EF-0 tornado near Woodburn on Monday
WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) - Another tornado was caught on camera in the Pacific Northwest. This is the second tornado in three days. The National Weather Service Portland confirmed a tornado did in fact hit near Woodburn on Monday afternoon. NWS estimated wind speeds of 61 to 74 mph. FOX 12...
Crime Stoppers offers reward for information on unsolved SE Portland homicide
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help to solve the murder of a 25-year-old woman last February. On February 20, just after 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a crash...
Reward offered after more than 65 people have tires slashed in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for help finding the person responsible for slashing tires on multiple vehicles in the Roseway neighborhood earlier this month. In the early morning hours of Oct. 1, an unidentified suspect intentionally damaged vehicle tires throughout...
Mayor Wheeler introduces his new homeless plan to the Portland City Council
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will introduce his new homeless plan at the City Council’s 2 p.m. meeting Wednesday. The plan bans camping in unsanctioned areas and opens “campuses” for sanctioned camping, including access to services. It’s also expected that the council will hear...
Suspect arrested in NE Portland homicide
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of James Harris, 54, whose body was found in Northeast Portland earlier this month. The Portland Police Bureau on Monday announced that Zachary Tyler Hackman, 22, was arrested on Sunday and booked on an unrelated warrant. He was also charged with Second Degree Murder, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Abuse of a Corpse.
Candidates for Washington’s 3rd District hold campaign events
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Candidates for Washington’s Third Congressional District held events Monday as the state inches closer to Election Day. Republican candidate Joe Kent held a town hall in Vancouver, while Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez vied for votes in North Portland. It was a lively scene at...
2020 deadly shooting of 23-year-old woman in NE Portland remains unsolved
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding who shot and killed a 23-year-old woman in northeast Portland in June 2020. Evelin Navarro Barajas was found dead on June 18, 2020 after officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 6700 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street. A man was also struck by gunfire and survived.
Halloween decorations targeted by vandals in the metro area
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Days before Halloween, some homes displaying decorations are becoming targets for vandalism. Security camera footage from houses in Vancouver, Gresham, and Happy Valley was sent to FOX 12 by viewers and shows a similar chain of events: a car rolls up with four or five people inside, they jump out, run up to a yard, and smash pumpkins, lights, ceramics, and other decorations before taking off. In three out of the four videos sent to the FOX 12 newsroom, there is at least one person wearing a paper white sweatshirt. Two of the homeowners FOX 12 spoke with on Tuesday believe the group of vandals are teenagers.
UPDATE: 15-year-old boy missing from Vancouver Sunday was located.
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Police said they found a 15-year-old boy reported missing from Vancouver on Sunday, according to the Vancouver Police Department. No further information was released. Identifying information has been removed from this story to protect privacy.
73-year-old suspect who shot man, stabbed women in SE Portland arraigned on 5 charges
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office is releasing new details following the arrest of a man accused of shooting one man and stabbing a woman during a domestic dispute. Officers with the East Precinct were dispatched just after 5 a.m. Monday to reports of...
Social service provider expresses concern with Mayor Wheeler’s homeless plan
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We’re still seeing a lot of reaction following Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s new plan to address homelessness he announced last week. “I would say for a lot of homeless advocates statewide, there’s a great deal of concern,” said Jerry Jones, Executive Director of Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action. “Concern for the homeless population in Portland and also concern for the impact it might have outside of Portland. There are some good parts in it, especially the affordable housing piece, but for folks who do the work there is a great deal of concern on whether or not this is even feasible. In fact, it’s highly unlikely to be successful. There’s a sort of iron law that whenever governments try to get involved and try to legislate an end to homelessness they almost always have unintended consequences and when they try to do it quickly usually those consequences are bad and sometimes they make things worse.”
Man found dead after hit-and-run crash in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after a man was found dead after an apparent hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning. Just before 5 a.m., North Precinct officers responded to a welfare check at the intersection of North Interstate Avenue and North Russell Street. Officers arrived to the intersection and found a man lying in the street who was dead. The victim’s name has not yet been released.
